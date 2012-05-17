TEXT-Fitch says regulatory guidance on U.S. bank stress testing sound

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 17 - Bank regulators Monday forged ahead with final guidance regarding internal stress testing for large banking organizations with consolidated assets greater than $10 billion. Fitch Ratings views the supervisory guidance as sound and sufficiently flexible for firms to be able to comply. We note that the largest financial institutions already employ most if not all components of the guidance and should not face any hurdles complying. We view stress testing as an essential and important component of sound risk management practices, analyzing, and viewing positively multiple approaches to stress testing. However, the governance, controls, and how management informs its decision-making related to stress-testing framework are of particular importance in our assessment of a bank’s risk management. Regulators also clarified that smaller banks (consolidated assets less than $10 billion) would not be subject to the same principles on stress-testing as their larger counterparts, most notably as they relate to enterprise wide stress-testing. However, we note that the guidance lays out a framework for best practices that will likely filter down to smaller banks, particularly those closer to the $10 billion threshold that will need to be prepared should they grow. Smaller banks are still expected to understand and prepare for potential adverse outcomes in their institutions. The Federal Reserve Board, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC) and the Office of the Comptroller of Currency (OCC) collectively outlined its final framework for stress testing, which includes what should be captured, multiple approaches, forward-looking, actionable, and have strong governance and controls. The guidance also outlines various approaches including scenarios, sensitivity analysis, enterprise-wide stress testing, and reverse stress testing. Importantly, banks should be stressing capital and liquidity. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)