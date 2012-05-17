TEXT-S&P rates Carrols Restaurant Group

FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Overview	
     -- U.S.-based restaurant operator Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.   
  is raising debt to refinance existing debt and fund the remodeling costs of 	
acquired and existing stores.	
     -- We are assigning our 'B-' corporate credit rating to Carrols 	
Restaurant Group Inc.	
     -- At the same time, we are assigning a 'B-' rating, with a recovery of 	
'4' to the company's proposed $140 million senior secured notes due 2020. 	
     -- The outlook is stable, indicating our expectation that the company 	
will maintain relatively stable operating performance as it acquires and 	
integrates new restaurants.	
 	
Rating Action	
On May 17, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B-' 	
corporate credit rating to Syracuse, N.Y.-based Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. 	
(Carrols). The outlook is stable.	
	
At the same time, we assigned a 'B-' rating, with a recovery of '4' to the 	
company's proposed $140 million senior secured notes due 2020. Our '4' 	
recovery rating indicates our expectation of average (30% to 50%) recovery in 	
the event of a payment default. According to the company, it will use the 	
proceeds from the notes to refinance existing debt and fund the remodeling 	
costs of acquired and existing stores.	
 	
Rationale	
The ratings on Carrols reflect Standard & Poor's expectation that although 	
operating performance will likely continue to improve in 2012, the company's 	
credit metrics will weaken meaningfully following the spin-off of Fiesta and 	
the offering of the proposed new notes, with higher debt and a smaller EBITDA 	
base. Our assessment of the financial risk is "highly leveraged." The ratings 	
also reflect our assessment of Carrols' business risk profile as "vulnerable."	
	
Carrols is the largest Burger King franchisee in the U.S., with 575 units upon 	
the completion of its acquisition of 278 Burger King Restaurants from Burger 	
King Corp. The company's vulnerable business risk profile primarily reflects 	
its participation in the intensely competitive quick-service restaurant 	
industry, limited brand diversity, and exposure to volatile commodity costs. 	
Following a period of weak operating performance, Carrols' has reversed the 	
trend with positive same-store sales in recent quarters, reflecting 	
menu-improvement, advertising initiatives and gradual economic recovery. 	
Still, operating margins narrowed in 2011, reflecting ongoing intense 	
competition and rising commodity prices. We expect margin pressure from 	
commodity inflation to persist in 2012.	
	
Our financial forecast is based on weak economic growth, unemployment 	
remaining above 8% through 2013, and rising oil and gasoline prices that could 	
pressure restaurant traffic. Considering this, our base case scenario for 	
Carrols assumes:	
     -- Continuing revenue growth, reflecting low- to mid-single-digit 	
comparable-store sales and unit growth through acquisition.	
     -- Gradually expanding operating margins in the next two years, 	
reflecting improving operating performance at the newly acquired Burger King 	
units that more than offsets commodity cost pressure. 	
     -- No meaningful debt reduction. Due to modest cash flow generation and 	
the significant capital expenditure related to the remodeling initiative, we 	
expect free operating cash flow to be negative in the next three to four 	
years. 	
 	
Carrols' financial risk profile is highly leveraged. Pro forma for the new 	
notes, Fiesta's spin-off and the acquisition of the 278 Burger King units, we 	
estimate total debt to EBITDA of about 6.8x and FFO to total debt of about 	
8.3%. We expect credit metrics to gradually improve following the completion 	
of the acquisition, as improving margins at the new units will support EBITDA 	
growth.	
 	
Liquidity	
Following the refinancing, Carrols' liquidity is "adequate" to more than cover 	
cash needs in the near term, even in the event of unforeseen EBITDA declines. 	
Our assessment of the company's liquidity profile incorporates the following 	
expectations and assumptions:	
     -- We expect liquidity sources to exceed its uses by 1.2x or more over 	
the next 12 months. The company's maturities over this time horizon are 	
manageable, in our view.	
     -- We expect net sources to be positive, even with a 15% drop in EBITDA.	
     -- Covenant compliance would also survive a 15% drop in EBITDA, as we 	
expect covenants to be set with 15% to 20% headroom.	
     -- The company appears to have sound relationships with its banks and a 	
general satisfactory standing in credit markets. This is based on our 	
assumption that the company successfully completes the proposed new notes 	
offering.  	
 	
Pro forma for the new transaction, Carrols' primary sources of liquidity will 	
include a decent cash balance, availability under its $20 million revolving 	
credit facility, and modest operating cash flow generation. The company has no 	
meaningful maturities in the next few years. Its new proposed $20 million 	
revolver contains financial covenants (leverage ratio and fixed charge 	
coverage ratio) and we expect the company to maintain adequate covenant 	
headroom. 	
	
Although Carrols generated positive free cash flow in fiscal 2011, we expect 	
free cash flow to be negative in the next three to four years, due to the 	
meaningful capital expenditure related to the remodeling of 455 Burger King 	
units.	
 	
Recovery analysis	
For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on 	
Carrols, to be published as soon as possible on RatingsDirect.	
	
Outlook	
The outlook is stable and indicates our belief that Carrols' operating 	
performance will remain relatively stable while the company executes its 	
growth plans. Although unlikely in the near term, we could lower the ratings 	
if weaker-than-expected performance or aggressive growth initiatives result in 	
inadequate covenant headroom and pressure on the company's liquidity. On the 	
other hand, we could raise the ratings if the company successfully integrates 	
and improves the operating performance at the newly acquired units, and the 	
trend is supported by adequate liquidity and improved credit metrics, 	
including debt to EBITDA in the mid-5x. This could happen if the company 	
improves its EBITDA meaningfully by about 18%. 	
 	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Issuer Ranking: U.S. Restaurants & Retail, Strongest To Weakest, April 	
30, 2012	
     -- Industry Report Card: Our Credit Outlook Remains Slightly Negative For 	
The U.S. Retail Industry This Year, April 30, 2012	
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009	
     -- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Restaurant 	
Industry, Dec. 4, 2008	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
 	
Ratings List	
	
New Rating; Outlook Action	
	
Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                B-/Stable/--       	
	
New Rating	
	
Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc.	
 Senior Secured	
  US$140 mil second-lien nts due 2020   B-                 	
   Recovery Rating                      4

