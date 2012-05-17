FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch raises Grupo Senda Autotransporte ratings
May 17, 2012

TEXT-Fitch raises Grupo Senda Autotransporte ratings

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

May 17 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded Grupo Senda Autotransporte, 	
S.A., de C.V.'s (Grupo Senda) local and foreign currency Issuer Default Ratings 	
(IDRs) and its USD150 million senior secured guaranteed notes due in 2015 as 	
follows:  	
	
--Foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'B' from 'B-';--Local currency
IDR to 'B' from 'B-';	
--USD150 million secured guaranteed notes due in 2015 to 'B/RR4' from 'B-'/RR4'.	
	
The Rating Outlook is Stable. 	
	
The upgrade reflects the positive trend in the company's operating performance 	
coupled with an important business deleveraging during the last 24-month (LTM) 	
period ended in March 2012. 	
	
The Stable Outlook incorporates the expectation that during the next 12-month 	
period ending in March 2013 Grupo Senda will maintain a stable credit profile. 	
The Stable Outlook also reflects the view that the wave of violence affecting 	
several Mexican states will not interrupt the stable trend in the company's 	
operating results during 2012. Fitch expects the company will close 2012 with an	
EBITDA margin at around 22%. The company's gross leverage is expected to remain 	
stable around 3x, and free cash flow (FCF) generation is anticipated to be 	
neutral during 2012 as Grupo Senda should implement its capex plan without 	
increasing current debt levels. Liquidity is expected to remain fragile with 	
significant levels of debt payments scheduled for the next 24 months relative to	
its cash position. 	
	
Grupo Senda's ratings reflect the company's leading market position in the 	
highly competitive and fragmented intercity bus passenger transportation sector 	
in Mexico, moderate leverage, limited FCF generation, and weak liquidity 	
resulting from its significant dependence on external liquidity to fund debt 	
maturities during the next 24 months ending in March 2014. The 'B/RR4' ratings 	
on the company's public debt reflect average recovery prospects given default. 	
Grupo Senda's ratings also incorporate the company's exposure to foreign 	
exchange risk, as 90% of its revenues are in Mexican pesos and approximately 70%	
of its debt is denominated in U.S. dollars. 	
	
The ratings also incorporate industry-related risks such as seasonal 	
fluctuations in passengers, cyclicality risk affecting the personnel segment, 	
and volatile fuel costs. Positively, the company benefits from the importance of	
bus transportation within Mexico, which results from income constraints that 	
limit the ability of many people to use more expensive alternative means of 	
transportation, such as automobiles or airlines. 	
	
Stable Operational Results Reflect Focus on Route Rationalization: 	
	
Grupo Senda's cash flow generation, measured by EBITDA, totaled MXN766 million, 	
MXN813 million, and MXN840 million, during 2010, 2011, and LTM March 2012, 	
respectively, consolidating its recovery from 2009, when the company reached an 	
EBITDA of MXN528 million. The ratings incorporate the view that Grupo Senda's 	
EBITDA margin will remain stable at around 22% during 2012.	
	
EBITDA improvement and stabilization was driven primarily by the company's route	
rationalization strategy implemented during LTM March 2012, which was reflected 	
in lower kilometer (KM) per bus levels of 23,930; 22,705; and, 21,696 during 	
third quarter 2011,(3Q'11), 4Q'll, and 1Q'12, respectively; representing 	
declines of 13%, 19%, and 16% over the same quarter of the prior year. The 	
company's more conservative capacity management resulted in an improving level 	
of its operating margin per bus, reaching MXN43,797, MXN55,505; MXN56,302; and 	
MXN34,721, during the 2Q11, 3Q'11, 4Q'11, and 1Q'12, and representing changes of	
15.1%, 31.7%, (10.7%) and 32.0%, respectively, over the same quarters of the 	
prior year. The decline in 4Q'11 operating margin per bus primarily reflects the	
10.8% increase in diesel prices over the same quarter of the prior year. The 	
route rationalization efforts follow and complement the improvement in the 	
company's average ticket price per KM, which increased 26% and 13% during the 	
periods of LTM September 2010 and LTM September 2011, respectively. 	
	
Gross Leverage Expected to Be around 3.0x by End of 2012: 	
	
Grupo Senda's leverage has remained stable; the recent developments in the 	
company's gross leverage mirror the trending in its operations taking place 	
during the last 24-month period ended in March 2012. Grupo Senda's gross 	
leverage, measured by total debt/EBITDA, has declined, falling to 5.5x, 3.6x, 	
and 3.4x by the end of December 2009, March 2011, and March 2012, respectively. 	
Fitch expects the company to manage its balance sheet with total debt-to-EBITDA 	
around 3.0x during the next 12 months ended in March 2013. By the end of March 	
2012, on-balance-sheet debt totaled MXN2,880 million (USD225 million), which 	
primarily consists of the corporate bonds (MXN1,921 million, or USD150 million),	
financial leases (MXN776 million, or USD61 million), and revolving  facilities 	
with local banks (MXN183 million, or USD14 million). By the end of March 2012, 	
the company has no off-balance-sheet debt under operating leases. 	
	
Failure to Improve Liquidity Incorporated; Remains Main Credit Concern: 	
	
The company failed to improve its liquidity position during 2011. By the end of 	
March 2012, the company's liquidity remains weak and continues to have a high 	
dependency on third parties to cover its liquidity position as well as roll over	
short-term debt. As of March 2012, the company's debt payments due during 2012 	
and 2013 totaled MXN650 million, including revolving credit lines of MXN132 	
million, while its cash position was MXN175 million, covering only 40% of its 	
short-term debt and representing 4.6% of its LTM revenues or 17 days of 	
operations, which is considered very fragile and remains the weakest aspect of 	
the company's credit profile. 	
	
The ratings incorporate the view that Grupo Senda's liquidity position will not 	
materially improve during the next 12 months ended in March 2013, as the 	
company's financial strategy should continue to be based on rolling over its 	
short-term debt, while trying to achieve a major refinancing during the 2013-14 	
period through the combination of an international issuance and/or a syndicated 	
bank loan.   	
	
Limited FCF Generation Driven by Capex, Neutral FCF in 2012:   	
	
During LTM March 2012, the company's FCF was negative at MXN43 million; this 	
level of negative FCF represents 1.2%, and 27% of the company's LTM revenue and 	
cash position at the end of March 2012, respectively. The company's FCF 	
calculation for the period considers cash flow from operations - after interest 	
paid - of MXN287 million less capital expenditures of MXN330 million. During 	
2012, FCF is expected to be neutral as the company is planning a MXN250 million 	
capex program - recently revised by the management - to acquire new buses, which	
should be primarily funded with its own cash flow from operations. The company's	
total debt is not expected to increase during 2012. The ratings do not 	
incorporate the impact on the company's credit quality of the execution of any 	
specific project with local governments, since management has stated that this 	
decision has been delayed due to the election process taking place in Mexico 	
during this year. If the company decides to resume its plans to develop any 	
specific project that represents an additional business segment its impact in 	
the company's credit quality (margin, leverage, and liquidity) will be 	
incorporated after full information is disclosed.  	
	
Rating Drivers: 	
	
A negative rating action could be triggered by a combination of the following: 	
deterioration of the company's credit protection measures due to sizeable 	
negative FCF driven by poor operational results and/or unexpected capex levels 	
funded with short-term debt. Expectations by Fitch of total adjusted 	
debt-to-EBITDA consistently at 4.5x will likely result in a downgrade. 	
Increasing competition followed by the return to discounted-price practices as a	
key component of the company's business strategy to gain market share would 	
likely result in a negative rating action. Conversely, Fitch will view as 	
factors that could trigger a positive rating action a combination of the 	
following: improvement in cash flow generation and business deleverage above 	
expectations incorporated in the ratings, coupled with solid liquidity, and 	
positive FCF generation resulting in FCF margin above 10%.

