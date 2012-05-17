TEXT-Fitch affirms Meritage Homes Corp

May 17 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed its ratings for Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE: MTH), including the company's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A complete list of ratings follows at the end of this release. The ratings and Outlook for MTH are influenced by the company's execution of its business model, conservative land policies, geographic and product line diversity, acquisitive orientation and healthy liquidity position. While Fitch expects somewhat better prospects for the housing industry this year, there are still significant challenges facing the housing market, which are likely to meaningfully moderate the early stages of this recovery. Nevertheless, MTH has the financial flexibility to navigate through the still challenging market conditions and continue to selectively and prudently invest in land opportunities. MTH will likely be profitable in 2012 and leverage and coverage ratios should improve. Builder and investor enthusiasm have surged so far in 2012, but housing metrics have not kept pace. Single-family housing starts, new home sales, and existing pending home sales dipped in February relative to January and were below expectations. The decline in the Case-Shiller home prices in January (versus December and year over year) also was not reassuring. Certain March statistics were somewhat stronger. In any case, for the large public homebuilders spring has so far been a success. However, as Fitch noted in the past, the housing recovery will likely occur in fits and starts. Fitch's housing forecasts for 2012 have been raised since the beginning of the year but still assume a relatively modest rise off a very low bottom. In a slowly growing economy with slightly muted distressed home sales competition, less competitive rental cost alternatives, and new home inventories at historically low levels, single-family housing starts should improve about 10%, while new home sales increase approximately 8% and existing home sales grow 4%. MTH's sales are reasonably dispersed among its 14 metropolitan markets within seven states. The company ranks among the top 10 builders in such markets as Houston, Dallas/Fort Worth, San Antonio and Austin, TX, Orlando, FL, Phoenix, AZ, Riverside/San Bernardino, CA, Denver, CO, and Sacramento, CA. The company also builds in the East Bay/Central Valley, CA, Las Vegas, NV, Inland Empire, CA, Tucson, AZ and Raleigh-Durham, NC. The company will be opening its first communities in Tampa, FL during the second quarter of 2012. Currently, about 65 - 70% of MTH's home deliveries are to first and second time trade up buyers, 25 - 30% to entry level buyers, less than 5% are to luxury home buyers and approximately 5% to active adult (retiree) buyers. MTH employs conservative land and construction strategies. The company typically options or purchases land only after necessary entitlements have been obtained so that development or construction may begin as market conditions dictate. Under normal circumstances MTH extensively uses lot options, and that is expected to be the future strategy in markets where it is able to do so. The use of non-specific performance rolling options gives the company the ability to renegotiate price/terms or void the option which limits down side risk in market downturns and provides the opportunity to hold land with minimal investment. However, as of March 31, 2012 only 17.4% of MTH's lots were controlled through options - a much lower than typical percentage due to considerable option abandonments and write-offs in recent years. Additionally, there are currently fewer opportunities to option lots and, in certain cases, the returns for purchasing lots outright are far better than optioning lots from third parties. Total lots controlled, including those optioned, were 17,216 at March 31, 2012. This represents a 5.1 year supply of total lots controlled based on trailing 12 months deliveries. On the same basis, MTH's owned lots represent a supply of 4.2 years. MTH successfully managed its balance sheet during the severe housing downturn, allowing the company to accumulate cash and pay down its debt as it pared down inventory. The company had unrestricted cash of $90.6 million and investments and securities of $174 million at March 31, 2012. The company's debt totaled $606.6 million at the end of the first quarter. On April 10, 2012, MTH completed an offering of $300 million aggregate principal amount of 7.00% senior notes due 2022. Concurrent with the offering, through a tender offer, the company repurchased an aggregate principal amount of approximately $259.2 million of its 6.25% senior notes due 2015. MTH also repurchased an aggregate principal amount of about $26.1 million of its 7.731% senior notes due 2017. The company intends to retire the remaining $25.4 million, untendered 2015 notes through a call for redemption and has provided notice of such call to the holders of the 2015 notes. MTH's next major debt maturity is in April 2017 when approximately $100 million of senior subordinated notes mature. Fitch expects MTH to be cash flow negative in 2012 by about $125 million as the company continues to rebuild its land position. Fitch expects the company will moderately increase its land spending in 2012 to about $300 million from the $246.6 million spent in 2011. Fitch is comfortable with this strategy given the company's liquidity position and debt maturity schedule. Fitch expects that over the next few years MTH will maintain liquidity (consisting of cash and investments and a revolving credit facility) of at least $200 - 250 million, a level which Fitch believes is appropriate given the challenges still facing the industry. Future ratings and Outlooks will be influenced by broad housing market trends as well as company specific activity, such as trends in land and development spending, general inventory levels, speculative inventory activity (including the impact of high cancellation rates on such activity), gross and net new order activity, debt levels and especially free cash flow trends and uses, and the company's cash position. Negative rating actions could occur if the anticipated recovery in housing does not fully materialize and the company prematurely steps up its land and development spending, leading to consistent and significant negative quarterly cash flow from operations and diminished liquidity position. Positive rating actions may be considered if the recovery in housing is better than Fitch's current outlook and shows durability; MTH shows sustained improvement in credit metrics; and the company continues to maintain a healthy liquidity position. Fitch has affirmed the following ratings for MTH with a Stable Outlook: --Long-term IDR at 'B+'; --Senior unsecured debt at 'BB-/RR3'; --Senior subordinated debt at 'B-/RR6'. The Recovery Rating (RR) of 'RR3' on the company's senior unsecured debt indicates good recovery prospects for holders of these debt issues. MTH's exposure to claims made pursuant to performance bonds and joint venture debt and the possibility that part of these contingent liabilities would have a claim against the company's assets were considered in determining the recovery for the unsecured debt holders. The 'RR6' on MTH's senior subordinated debt indicates poor recovery prospects in a default scenario. Fitch applied a liquidation value analysis for these RRs.