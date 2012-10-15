FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P affirms the Situs Companies servicer rankings
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 15, 2012 / 2:10 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P affirms the Situs Companies servicer rankings

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

OVERVIEW
     -- We have affirmed our rankings as AVERAGE on The Situs Companies.
     -- The outlook is developing.
  
LONDON (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 15, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' 
has affirmed its AVERAGE rankings on The Situs Companies as a primary and 
special servicer of commercial mortgages in the U.K. and Germany operating 
under the names of Situs Asset Management Ltd. and Situs Management GmbH, 
respectively (collectively SAM).

In our servicer evaluation report published today (see "Servicer Evaluation: 
The Situs Companies"), we explain that our AVERAGE rankings are based on the 
following:

     -- The Situs Companies (Situs), the U.S.-based parent entity, has 
undergone a change of ownership since our previous evaluation in August 2011. 
Therefore, there is a new corporate structure in place.
     -- SAM's business plans are comprehensive--mainly focusing on the 
acquisition of Deutsche Bank AG's servicing operation. This is a significant 
undertaking for SAM and the plans reflect the acquisition.
     -- Staffing levels have been reasonably consistent and the workforce is 
experienced. Training and development levels are at the low end of what we 
tend to see with ranked servicers, but are mitigated in our opinion, by the 
experience of the workforce.
     -- The internal audit and risk management controls are less robust than 
we would expect for a servicer that we rank as AVERAGE. We intend to review 
these matters further in the coming months.
     -- The IT platform appears to us to meet SAM's business needs, and SAM 
enjoys the support of Situs in the continued development of systems.
     -- SAM is planning to introduce a new servicing system called Enterprise 
in the coming months. We understand that it has already been launched in the 
U.S.
     -- The volumes of loans in both primary and special servicing have 
reduced significantly since our previous evaluation. Our AVERAGE rankings 
assume that all of Deutsche Bank's loans will be successfully transferred to 
SAM.
  
OUTLOOK

The outlook is developing on SAM as a primary and special servicer of 
commercial mortgages in the U.K. and Germany. SAM plans some significant 
changes for its business in the coming months following the acquisition of the 
Deutsche Bank portfolio. Depending on how the implementation progresses, we 
may raise or lower our ranking by our next review.

MANAGEMENT AND ORGANIZATION

Our subrankings on SAM for management and organization are AVERAGE as a 
primary and special servicer of commercial mortgages in the U.K. and Germany.

LOAN ADMINISTRATION

Our subrankings for loan administration on SAM are AVERAGE as a primary and 
special servicer of commercial mortgages in the U.K. and Germany.

FINANCIAL POSITION

We have performed a review of The Situs Companies' consolidated financial 
statements. Based on this review, we consider the financial position to be 
Sufficient to support the servicing activities of SAM as a primary and special 
servicer of commercial mortgages in the U.K. and Germany for the next 12 to 18 
months.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

     -- Servicer Evaluation: The Situs Companies, Oct. 15, 2012
     -- Servicer Evaluation: Situs Global Servicing GmbH, Jan. 26, 2011
     -- Standard & Poor's Revises Criteria Methodology For Servicer Risk 
Assessment, May 28, 2009
     -- Servicer Evaluation Ranking Criteria: U.S., Sept. 21, 2004
     -- Select Servicer List, published monthly

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.