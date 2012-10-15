TEXT-Fitch: economics drive growth in Eagle Ford Midstream

Oct 15 - The rapid growth of Eagle Ford shale production reflects its fiscal and economic advantages over other natural gas and oil basins, providing companies with some of the highest returns of any unconventional play in the U.S., according to a Fitch Ratings report. The Eagle Ford shale region benefits from high liquids content, high initial oil production rates, an established pipeline and midstream infrastructure, and proximity to gulf coast energy and petrochemicals markets. Furthermore, Fitch notes that producers and infrastructure developers face relatively fewer environmental, political, and regulatory obstacles in energy-friendly Texas than in competing shale basins such as the Marcellus and Utica. The ramp-up in production has in turn spurred the development of additional gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, and transportation infrastructure. Numerous oil and natural gas-related midstream and pipeline projects will be completed in late 2012 to mid-2013, which Fitch believes should help relieve temporary bottlenecks. In contrast to the Marcellus region, no individual midstream or pipeline company has outsized exposure to the Eagle Ford region and current investments are not generally viewed as 'make or break' commitments for individual issuers in the space. Financing decisions made by companies have been generally balanced. Utilization of joint venture (JV) structures has allowed for the efficient sharing of assets between developers and lowered external financing requirements. The full commentary 'Eagle Ford Shale Report' is available at 'www.fitchratings.com.' Included in the report is analysis for each of the major companies with significant Eagle Shale exposure. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Eagle Ford Shale Report (Midstream and Pipeline Sector - Economics Driving Growth)