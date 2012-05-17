FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch affirms National Bank of Kuwait (International)
Sections
Featured
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
May 17, 2012 / 3:50 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch affirms National Bank of Kuwait (International)

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
    May 17 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed National Bank of Kuwait (International)
plc's (NBKI) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AA-'. The Outlook is
Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment.	
	
NBKI is the London-based subsidiary of National Bank of Kuwait (SAK) (NBK; 	
'AA-'/'Stable). NBKI's ratings reflect expected support from its parent, if 	
needed. Fitch's expectation of support is based on NBKI's close integration with	
its parent, both from a business and a risk management perspective. It 	
represents the European arm of the National Bank of Kuwait Group. Fitch has not 	
assigned NBKI a Viability Rating due to its close integration with its parent. 	
Virtually all of the bank's franchise and business is in some way related to its	
parent. 	
	
NBKI's business focuses mainly on private banking for high net worth (mostly 	
GCC) individuals, and handling relationships with large European and 	
multinational corporate entities that conduct business in the Middle East, and 	
are usually also clients of NBK. 	
	
NBK is the largest bank in Kuwait by assets, accounting for about a quarter of 	
the sector total. The bank's IDRs reflect the extremely high probability of 	
support from the government of Kuwait ('AA'/'Stable), should it be required. 	
This is based on NBK's importance to the Kuwaiti banking system, but also on the	
Kuwaiti authorities' long history of strong support for domestic banks. 	
	
The rating actions are as follows: 	
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'AA-'; Stable Outlook 	
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'	
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.