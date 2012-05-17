TEXT-Fitch affirms National Bank of Kuwait (International)

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) May 17 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed National Bank of Kuwait (International) plc's (NBKI) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AA-'. The Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment. NBKI is the London-based subsidiary of National Bank of Kuwait (SAK) (NBK; 'AA-'/'Stable). NBKI's ratings reflect expected support from its parent, if needed. Fitch's expectation of support is based on NBKI's close integration with its parent, both from a business and a risk management perspective. It represents the European arm of the National Bank of Kuwait Group. Fitch has not assigned NBKI a Viability Rating due to its close integration with its parent. Virtually all of the bank's franchise and business is in some way related to its parent. NBKI's business focuses mainly on private banking for high net worth (mostly GCC) individuals, and handling relationships with large European and multinational corporate entities that conduct business in the Middle East, and are usually also clients of NBK. NBK is the largest bank in Kuwait by assets, accounting for about a quarter of the sector total. The bank's IDRs reflect the extremely high probability of support from the government of Kuwait ('AA'/'Stable), should it be required. This is based on NBK's importance to the Kuwaiti banking system, but also on the Kuwaiti authorities' long history of strong support for domestic banks. The rating actions are as follows: Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'AA-'; Stable Outlook Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)