FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch release on Agilent Technologies
Sections
Featured
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 17, 2012 / 3:55 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch release on Agilent Technologies

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

May 17 - The ratings and Stable Outlook for Agilent Technologies, Inc.
 (Agilent) (NYSE: A) are unaffected by the company's proposed acquisition of	
Dako, according to Fitch Ratings. 	
	
Agilent today announced it had reached a definitive agreement with the private 	
equity group, EQT, to acquire Dako for $2.2 billion, representing Agilent's 	
largest acquisition to date. Agilent will fund the deal with off shore cash, 	
which represents most of the company's approximately $3.9 billion of total cash 	
and cash equivalents at the quarter ended April 30, 2012. In addition, the 	
significant majority of Agilent's free cash flow (FCF), which Fitch expects to 	
range from $500 million to $1 billion annually, is generated overseas. 	
	
Dako is a leading provider of cancer diagnostics tools and is expected to 	
meaningfully strengthen Agilent's product presence and customer reach in these 	
markets. In addition, Fitch believes the acquisition will accelerate Agilent's 	
revenue growth and should help create greater balance in Agilent's revenue 	
portfolio. 	
	
Agilent will report Dako as a separate segment and expects $373 million of 	
revenues for fiscal 2013 with an 18% operating profit margin, which Fitch 	
estimates is comparable to corporate wide operating margin. Agilent believes the	
deal increases recurring revenues to approximately 30% from 25%, given more than	
90% of Dako's revenues are from reagents and services.	
	
Agilent will acquire Dako with no debt or cash and expects the transaction will 	
close within the next 60 days, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing 	
conditions.	
	
The ratings continue to be supported by:	
	
--Leading positions in faster growing and more stable life sciences and chemical	
analysis markets. 	
	
--Global footprint and substantial end market, customer, and technology platform	
diversification. 	
	
--Conservative financial policies with sufficient overall liquidity, as well as 	
solid and growing annual FCF.	
	
Ratings concerns include:	
	
--Mature growth rates and trends toward reduced testing within certain 	
electronic measurement markets.	
	
--Substantial R&D requirements to maintain technology leadership.	
	
--Potential for higher debt levels over time due to anticipated overseas cash 	
build.	
	
Fitch believes positive rating actions could result from stronger annual free 	
cash flow through the cycle, likely the result of market share consolidation and	
volume and restructuring driven operating profitability expansion. 	
	
Negative rating actions could occur if:	
	
--Organic revenue growth or operating margins are meaningfully below targeted 	
levels for a sustained period, suggesting a potential loss of technology 	
leadership, the faster than anticipated commoditization of markets, or less 	
robust growth within developing economies. 	
	
--Share buybacks and acquisitions meaningfully exceed annual free cash flow, 	
which likely will require incremental borrowing due to significant cash levels 	
overseas.	
	
Fitch affirmed the ratings and Stable Rating Outlook on April 16, 2012. Fitch 	
currently rates Agilent as follows: 	
	
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR)'BBB+';	
--Senior unsecured revolving credit facility (RCF) 'BBB+';	
--Senior unsecured notes 'BBB+'.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.