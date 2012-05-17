FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P comments on Hub International
Sections
Featured
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 17, 2012 / 3:55 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P comments on Hub International

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 17 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that its ratings on HUB International Ltd. (B/Stable/--) are not affected by the proposed add on of $215 million of debt to its extended $544 million term loan B due June 2017 (the add-on will have identical pricing and terms as the existing extended term loan B, with the exception of a 99.0 original issue discount). We expect HUB to use proceeds of the add-on to refinance $211 million of existing debt. Accordingly, we expect financial leverage of approximately 6.5x for the 12 months ended first-quarter 2012 to remain unchanged as a result of the transaction. The $211 million of debt that HUB is retiring consists of all the remaining amounts outstanding under the company’s original and incremental term loans due in June 2014. (In April 2012, the company extended 75% of its original term loan and 87% of its incremental term loan.)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.