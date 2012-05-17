FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT - S&P afms Transport for London 'AA+/A-1+' rtgs; outlook stable
Sections
Featured
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
May 17, 2012 / 4:05 PM / 5 years ago

RPT - S&P afms Transport for London 'AA+/A-1+' rtgs; outlook stable

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
    May 17 (Reuters) - 	
 Afms Transport for London 'AA+/A-1+' Rtgs; Outlook Stable 
 
 	
Overview	
     -- In our view, Transport for London (TfL) has demonstrated an improving 	
budgetary performance, supported by a strong funding framework and growing 	
demand levels.	
     -- We are affirming the 'AA+/A-1+' issuer credit ratings on TfL.	
     -- The stable outlook reflects our expectations that TfL will maintain a 	
good budgetary performance and marginally increase its tax-supported debt 	
levels as a percentage of consolidated operating revenues. We also expect TfL 	
to maintain a very positive liquidity position throughout the rating horizon.	
Rating Action	
On May 17, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'AA+' 	
long-term and 'A-1+' short-term issuer credit ratings on Transport for London 	
(TfL). The outlook is stable.	
	
Rationale	
The ratings on TfL reflect the predictable and supportive institutional 	
framework within which it operates and our view of the significant, ongoing 	
central government support that it receives, as well as the likelihood of 	
further extraordinary support if required.	
	
We consider that TfL benefits from a dominant position in the provision of 	
urban transport services in the Greater London area. This supports its very 	
strong demand profile, which demonstrates a long-term growth trend and 	
resilience to economic downturns. 	
	
TfL's liquidity position is very positive for the rating, and is supported by 	
its strong cash reserves and its access to the Public Works Loan Board (PWLB), 	
which would provide timely liquidity support if needed. We also consider that 	
TfL's financial management is very positive for the rating. 	
	
Constraining rating factors include TfL's high tax-supported debt levels, 	
which we expect to reach about 150% of consolidated operating revenues by 	
2015. We consider that TfL is exposed to risks associated with its investment 	
in large projects, especially its investment in Crossrail, a major new railway 	
link being built in London. 	
	
TfL is a functional body of the Greater London Authority (GLA; AA+/Stable/--) 	
and is responsible for implementing the mayor's transport strategy in London. 	
The authority operates through a regulated multiyear funding agreement with 	
the central government and the Department for Transport. Within this framework 	
however, TfL enjoys a good degree of operational and financial flexibility.	
	
TfL is funded by revenues generated via fare and fees and by government grants 	
(both operational and capital). In our opinion, the central government has 	
demonstrated its commitment to ensuring that TfL has stable funding, as 	
outlined in the funding agreement that expires at the end of financial year 	
2015. The government grant has reduced in line with the U.K. government's 	
austerity drive. TFL has made strategic cost reductions on the operational 	
side and has rephased some of its capital expenditure to maintain its 	
financial strength.	
	
TfL provides a complex portfolio of transport services, through a large number 	
of subsidiaries that together comprise the TfL Group. For the purposes of our 	
analysis, we focus on the group as a whole.	
	
In our opinion, TfL has demonstrated a strong budgetary performance over 	
several years, posting operating balances above 15% of consolidated operating 	
revenues in the period 2009-2011. Over the 2012-2015 period, we expect TfL's 	
operating performance to remain strong, supported by regulated fare increases 	
and structural cost saving. A strong operating performance is essential to 	
fund ongoing capital investments.	
	
TfL has an extensive investment plan for 2013-2015--amounting to about GBP11.6 	
billion. This should lead to average forecasted deficit after capital accounts 	
of about 10% by 2015.	
	
One of the key priorities of TfL's investment plan is Crossrail, a GBP14.7 	
billion investment, expected to be in operation in 2018. The project is 	
primarily funded by the U.K. Department for Transport (DfT), the Greater 	
London Authority (GLA; AA+/Stable/--), and TfL itself. So far, construction 	
has proven to be on track and well within budget. 	
	
We forecast that TfL's tax-supported debt profile will reach about 150% of 	
consolidated operating revenues by 2015, as a result of its considerable 	
investment plan. Although direct debt is likely to increase significantly, we 	
expect the ratio of tax-supported debt as a percentage of consolidated 	
operating revenues to remain relatively stable because of the forecasted 	
growth in consolidated operating revenues.	
	
During the London 2012 Olympics, TfL will be responsible for managing the 	
extended operations of the public transport and road system. We understand 	
that all related infrastructure projects have been completed on time and to 	
budget.	
	
Liquidity	
We consider that TfL's liquidity position is very positive for the rating; 	
cash and short-term investments amount to about GBP0.8 billion (after Standard &	
Poor's haircuts). This is equivalent to about 43% of estimated annual debt 	
service, including financial leases and commercial paper, for financial year 	
2012-2013. Excluding commercial paper and financial leases, this would be 	
equivalent to about 181% of estimated annual debt service. TfL also has access 	
to about GBP200 million in committed liquidity facilities, if required.	
	
Because TfL is a local government entity, it has access to the 	
government-funded PWLB, subject to the guidelines in the U.K. Prudential 	
Borrowing Code of 2004. We consider that TfL's access to PWLB provides a 	
valuable source of external liquidity.	
	
TfL's treasury policy is conservative, and designed to mitigate risk. For this 	
reason, it invests its cash mainly in U.K. Treasury bills and gilts, as well 	
as money market funds rated at the 'AAA' level. 	
	
We exclude from TfL's liquidity analysis an additional GBP1.4 billion of 	
liquidity, which is only available to Crossrail. TfL cannot use these funds to 	
service its debt.	
	
Outlook	
The stable outlook reflects our expectations that TfL will maintain a good 	
budgetary performance and marginally increase its tax-supported debt levels as 	
a percentage of consolidated operating revenues. We also expect TfL to 	
maintain a very positive liquidity position throughout the rating horizon.	
	
We could consider upgrading TfL following a reduction of its debt burden and 	
increasing regulatory flexibility on fares increases. We might also consider 	
upgrading TfL if stronger support from the central government or the DfT were 	
to mitigate risks and contingent liabilities associated with its 	
capital-intensive business profile. 	
	
Although unlikely, we could downgrade TfL if its budgetary performance were to 	
deteriorate significantly to below 10% of adjusted operating revenues, 	
following a considerable worsening of its multiyear funding agreement with the 	
central government. In our downside case, we would expect TfL to commit to its 	
current investment plan, despite the weaker operating performance, leading to 	
tax-supported debt levels rising to well above 170% of consolidated operating 	
revenues within the rating horizon.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
Methodology For Rating International Local And Regional Governments, Sept. 20, 	
2010	
	
	
Ratings List	
Ratings Affirmed	
	
Transport for London	
 Issuer Credit Rating                   AA+/Stable/A-1+    	
 Senior Unsecured                       AA+                	
 Commercial Paper                       A-1+               	
	
Tube Lines (Finance) PLC	
 Senior Unsecured*                      AA+                	
	
*Guaranteed by Transport for London.	
	
	
	
	
 (Reporting By Joan Gralla)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.