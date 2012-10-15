FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P affirms Equitable Life & Casualty Insurance ratings
October 15, 2012 / 3:05 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P affirms Equitable Life & Casualty Insurance ratings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Rating Action
On Sept. 21, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'Bpi' 
counterparty credit and financial strength ratings on Equitable Life & 
Casualty Insurance Co. (ELC).

Rationale
The ratings on ELC reflect the company's weak capital adequacy, as measured by 
our model, and weak operating earnings. ELC saw the implementation of several 
initiatives aimed at improving operating performance in 2010. Although we view 
these initiatives as being potentially favorable for ELC's operating 
performance, their impact would need to deepen and be coupled with significant 
improvements in capital adequacy before we would consider an upgrade.

ELC primarily sells individual accident and health insurance products through 
independent agents. We rate the company on a stand-alone basis.

Related Criteria And Research
Ratings Bearing A "pi" Subscript: Methodology And Assumptions, Feb. 9, 2011

Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed

Equitable Life & Casualty Insurance Co.
 Counterparty Credit Rating
 Financial Strength Rating              Bpi
 

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

