TEXT-S&P on Gazprombank's proposed hybrid capital bonds

Oct 15 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had designated "intermediate" equity content to the proposed unsecured subordinated hybrid capital bonds to be issued by Russia-based Gazprombank (BBB-/Stable/A-3) via GPB EUROBOND FINANCE PLC. Standard & Poor's does not rate these bonds and issuance of these bonds does not affect the ratings on Gazprombank. Our classification of these proposed bonds as having "intermediate" equity content under our classification of hybrid equity instruments means that the maximum amount eligible for inclusion in total adjusted capital is 33% of Gazprombank's consolidated adjusted common equity, which amounted to Russian ruble (RUB) 262 billion (about $8.5 billion) as of June 30, 2012. The proposed bonds form part of Gazprombank's $10 billion-equivalent loan-participation notes (LPNs) program. The Series 8 bonds have a 60-year and five months maturity and a coupon paid semiannually. The proceeds of the bonds will be used to provide a subordinated loan to Gazprombank, and repayment of bonds is linked to the repayment of the corresponding subordinated loan. The proposed deal is subject to receipt of the confirmation by the Central Bank of the Russian Federation (CBR) with regard to qualification of the subordinated loan as own funds (capital) according to CBR Regulation 215-P. The maturity of the bonds might be extended by 60 years at the discretion of the bank, subject to consent of the CBR. The proposed bonds contain a noncumulative optional coupon-cancellation mechanism that the bank can exercise and a mandatory cumulative-coupon or principle-deferral mechanism in accordance with the requirements of CBR Regulation 215-P. We think the optional coupon cancellation feature provides the bank with loss-absorption capacity while the bank is a going concern, which is consistent with our assignment of "intermediate" equity content to the bonds. In our view, mandatory deferral of the coupon or principle would occur only if the bank were technically insolvent, according to the banking regulations in Russia. We understand that the CBR will allow the bank to include the proposed loan in the calculation of its regulatory capital, qualifying it as Upper Tier 2 capital. The bonds will be redeemable after five years and five months from the date of issue and on every coupon payment date thereafter, if the respective subordinated loan is prepaid, subject to prior approval from the CBR. Under certain other conditions, subject to prior approval from the CBR, the subordinated loan could be repaid earlier than after five years and five months, upon which the respective notes would be redeemed. We expect that the bank would be prepared to use the optional coupon-cancellation feature to provide loss-absorption capacity on a going-concern basis, which is consistent with our assignment of "intermediate" equity content. There are no step-up features. The interest rate is reset after five years and five months from the date of issue and every five years thereafter. Only the prevailing relevant U.S. Treasury rate is reset in due time, while the initial fixed credit spread remains unchanged during the life of the instrument. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal. -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011 -- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2010