TEXT-S&P on Gazprombank's proposed hybrid capital bonds
#Market News
October 15, 2012 / 3:45 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P on Gazprombank's proposed hybrid capital bonds

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Oct 15 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had
designated "intermediate" equity content to the proposed unsecured subordinated
hybrid capital bonds to be issued by Russia-based Gazprombank 
(BBB-/Stable/A-3) via GPB EUROBOND FINANCE PLC. Standard & Poor's does not rate
these bonds and issuance of these bonds does not affect the ratings on
Gazprombank. 

Our classification of these proposed bonds as having "intermediate" equity 
content under our classification of hybrid equity instruments means that the 
maximum amount eligible for inclusion in total adjusted capital is 33% of 
Gazprombank's consolidated adjusted common equity, which amounted to Russian 
ruble (RUB) 262 billion (about $8.5 billion) as of June 30, 2012. 

The proposed bonds form part of Gazprombank's $10 billion-equivalent 
loan-participation notes (LPNs) program. The Series 8 bonds have a 60-year and 
five months maturity and a coupon paid semiannually. The proceeds of the bonds 
will be used to provide a subordinated loan to Gazprombank, and repayment of 
bonds is linked to the repayment of the corresponding subordinated loan. The 
proposed deal is subject to receipt of the confirmation by the Central Bank of 
the Russian Federation (CBR) with regard to qualification of the subordinated 
loan as own funds (capital) according to CBR Regulation 215-P. The maturity of 
the bonds might be extended by 60 years at the discretion of the bank, subject 
to consent of the CBR.

The proposed bonds contain a noncumulative optional coupon-cancellation 
mechanism that the bank can exercise and a mandatory cumulative-coupon or 
principle-deferral mechanism in accordance with the requirements of CBR 
Regulation 215-P. 

We think the optional coupon cancellation feature provides the bank with 
loss-absorption capacity while the bank is a going concern, which is 
consistent with our assignment of "intermediate" equity content to the bonds. 
In our view, mandatory deferral of the coupon or principle would occur only if 
the bank were technically insolvent, according to the banking regulations in 
Russia. We understand that the CBR will allow the bank to include the proposed 
loan in the calculation of its regulatory capital, qualifying it as Upper Tier 
2 capital. 

The bonds will be redeemable after five years and five months from the date of 
issue and on every coupon payment date thereafter, if the respective 
subordinated loan is prepaid, subject to prior approval from the CBR. Under 
certain other conditions, subject to prior approval from the CBR, the 
subordinated loan could be repaid earlier than after five years and five 
months, upon which the respective notes would be redeemed. We expect that the 
bank would be prepared to use the optional coupon-cancellation feature to 
provide loss-absorption capacity on a going-concern basis, which is consistent 
with our assignment of "intermediate" equity content.

There are no step-up features. The interest rate is reset after five years and 
five months from the date of issue and every five years thereafter. Only the 
prevailing relevant U.S. Treasury rate is reset in due time, while the initial 
fixed credit spread remains unchanged during the life of the instrument. 



RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 
Portal.
     -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
     -- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011
     -- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 
9, 2010

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
