TEXT-Fitch rates Okla. Water Resources Board revs 'AAA'

Oct 15 - Fitch Ratings assigns an 'AAA' rating to the following Oklahoma Water Resources Board (OWRB or the board) revolving fund revenue bonds: --$89,315,000 series 2012B. The series 2012B bonds are expected to price via negotiation during the week of October 22. Bond proceeds will fund clean water loans for governmental entities, reimburse the board for amounts advanced to make clean water loans, and finance state matching funds. In addition, Fitch affirms its ratings on the following revolving fund revenue bonds: --$523,690,000 outstanding revolving fund revenue bonds. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The bonds are secured by loan repayments pledged to bondholders as well as debt service reserves and interest earnings. KEY RATING DRIVERS STRONG CREDIT ENHANCEMENT: Fitch's cash flow modeling demonstrates that the program can continue to pay bond debt service even with loan defaults in excess of Fitch's 'AAA' liability default hurdle, as produced using Fitch's Portfolio Stress Calculator (PSC). MODERATE POOL DIVERSITY: OWRB's combined borrower pool is large and moderately diverse in comparison to similar municipal loan pools. The pool consists of more than 140 obligors, with only one exhibiting concentration greater than 7%. The largest borrower, Tulsa Metropolitan Utility Authority (TMUA), represents about 11.8% of the total loan pool. CROSS-COLLATERALIZATION STRENGTHENS PROGRAM: The clean water SRF (CWSRF) and drinking water SRF (DWSRF) are cross-collateralized with one another, which allows shortfalls in one fund to be covered by surpluses in the other, further enhancing bondholder security. CREDIT PROFILE STRONG DEFAULT TOLERANCE Annual cash flow coverage from repayments of pledged loans combined with scheduled reserve de-allocations remains strong, exceeding 1.47x annually. Cash flow modeling demonstrates that the program can continue to pay bond debt service even with hypothetical loan defaults of 100% over any four year period. This is in excess of Fitch's 'AAA' liability stress hurdle, which is derived based on the aggregate credit quality of the program's pledged loan pool. POOL EXHIBITS MODERATE BORROWER DIVERSIFICATION The loan portfolio reflects moderate diversification with the largest borrower, TMUA, constituting approximately 11.8% of the outstanding loan pool. Concentration of the top 10 largest obligors is about 53.5% of the total portfolio. Pool loan provisions are very strong, with the majority secured by water and/or wastewater revenue pledges and many supplemented with revenue pledges such as sales tax. STRUCTURAL CHARACTERISTICS The board structures its program using a hybrid (cash flow/reserve fund) model, with each series of bonds issued under the master trust agreement and secured primarily by separate portfolios of DWSRF and CWSRF loans and separate reserve funds or excess loan repayments. However, released reserves, excess loan repayments, and investment earnings are deposited into the deficiency fund, which may be used, if necessary, to pay debt service requirements on any series of SRF bonds issued under the master trust agreement. The program is also enhanced by a cross-collateralization feature of the separate CWSRF and DWSRF programs, which allows reserves from one program to be available for use by the other, as well as conservative underwriting standards. In total, loan assets (both principal and interest) pledged to the bonds total over $1.2 billion. Aggregate cash flow coverage including scheduled reserve releases ranges between 1.4x to 1.6x. In addition to pledged loan assets, $99.7 million in reserves is available and invested in investment agreements provided by Transamerica Life Insurance Company (rated 'AA-' with a Stable Outlook by Fitch). The master trust indenture contains a relatively weak additional bonds test of 1.1x the annual debt service requirements on all master trust bonds. Contact: Contact: Primary Analyst Major Parkhurst Director +1-512-215-3724 Fitch, Inc. 111 Congress Avenue Austin, TX 78701 Secondary Analyst Adrienne Booker Senior Director +1-312-368-5471 Committee Chairperson Doug Scott Managing Director +1-512-215-3725 Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria (June 12, 2012); --State Revolving Fund and Leveraged Municipal Loan Pool Criteria (May 21, 2012); --Rating Guidelines for State Credit Enhancement Programs (June 19, 2012); --Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions (May 30, 2012). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria Rating Guidelines for State Credit Enhancement Programs Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions State Revolving Fund and Leveraged Municipal Loan Pool Criteria ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. Criteria Regulatory Form NRSRO Terms Of Use Endorsement Policy Privacy Policy Code of Ethics Site Index Press Room Copyright © 2012 by Fitch, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. Home Ratings and Research Multimedia Tools Products and Services Fitch Training