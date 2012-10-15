TEXT-S&P revises Endurance International outlook to negative

Overview -- U.S. web-services provider Endurance International Group Inc. is entering into $800 million first-lien term loan, and $315 million second-lien term loan. It will use proceeds to repay existing debt as well as to pay a dividend to shareholders. -- We are affirming our 'B' corporate credit rating on the company and revising the outlook to negative from stable. We are also assigning a 'B' issue-level rating to the company's first-lien senior secured debt and 'CCC+' issue-level rating to the company's second-lien senior secured debt. -- The negative outlook reflects the pro forma increase in leverage and deterioration in debt protection metrics. Rating Action On Oct. 15, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B' corporate credit rating on Burlington, Mass.-based Endurance International Group Inc. We also revised the outlook to negative from stable. In addition, we are assigning a 'B' issue-level rating with a recovery rating of '3' to the company's proposed $800 million first-lien term loan. The '3' recovery rating indicates our expectation for meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery for lenders in the event of payment default. At the same time, we assigned a 'CCC+' issue-level rating with a recovery rating of '6' to the company's proposed $315 million second-lien term loan. The recovery rating of '6', indicates our expectation of negligible (0% to 10%) recovery for lenders in the event of payment default. We also affirmed our 'B' issue-level rating with a recovery rating of '3' on the company's existing $75 million senior secured revolving credit facility. The company is using the loan proceeds together with $22 million of cash on hand to refinance existing debt and to pay a $300 million dividend to shareholders. Rationale The negative outlook reflects the company's aggressive financial policies and deterioration in its pro forma debt protection metrics. The rating on Endurance reflects the company's "vulnerable" business risk profile under our criteria, characterized by highly competitive industry conditions with low barriers to entry, and what we view as a "highly leveraged" financial risk profile. The company's significant base of recurring revenues and stable cash flow generation partly offset these factors. Endurance is a Web-based service provider focusing on helping small and midsize businesses to build, promote, and optimize their online presence. The company's vulnerable business risk profile reflects Endurance's operation in a highly fragmented industry with moderate switching costs, as well as significant exposure to the small and medium-sized businesses (SMB) sector, which historically has been more sensitive to weak economies than large enterprises. In addition, the company's growth has largely reflected acquisitions, resulting in a limited track record at its current operating scale and profitability. Endurance benefits from a leading market position of approximately 12% in the fragmented Web-hosting industry, pro forma for the recent acquisitions of HostGator and Homested/Intuit. In addition, recent acquisitions have enhanced Endurance's revenue diversity by adding virtual private server (VPS), dedicated and reseller hosting services, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) template segment of the hosting market to the company's offerings. We expect Endurance to further improve its revenue mix via cross-selling add-on products, like e-commerce tools and online marketing and productivity tools, as well as via new product introductions, which should contribute to higher margins and decreased customer churn rates. Standard & Poor's expects the company's GAAP revenue to grow toward the $600 million area by the end of 2014 due to realization of deferred subscription revenue from recently acquired companies, growth in its subscriber base, and increased average revenue per user (ARPU). Further, we expect GAAP EBITDA margins to expand to the 30% area over the next year through cost synergies, increased contribution from higher margin value-added applications and services, as well as growth-related economies of scale. We revised our view of Endurance's financial risk profile to "highly leveraged" from "aggressive," reflecting the proposed debt-financed shareholder distribution, which will result in weaker debt protection metrics, as well as a history of debt-financed acquisitions. The company's historically acquisitive growth strategy (with subsequent deferred revenue write-downs) and its largely subscription-based revenue model result in significant increases in deferred revenues. As a result, we believe that cash flow metrics better reflect both the company's underlying operating performance and its credit quality, rather than debt to EBITDA metrics. We expect the company's ratio of FOCF to debt to be in the mid-single-digit area by the end of 2012. Liquidity Endurance's liquidity is "adequate" under our criteria. Liquidity sources include an access to an undrawn $75 million revolving credit facility, as well as positive free operating cash flow. Uses of cash include low mandatory debt amortization and small capital expenditure requirements of about 4% to 5% of revenues. In addition, the company benefits from positive working capital, since customers generally pay in advance for services. Finally, the company is not a material cash tax payer. Additional relevant aspects of Endurance's liquidity, in our view, are as follows: -- We expect coverage of cash sources to uses to be above 1.2x area in the near term. -- We also expect sources to exceed uses even if FOCF were to decline by 20% from current levels. -- The new credit facilities do not include financial maintenance covenants. Outlook The negative outlook reflects the company's aggressive financial policy, and weak pro forma FOCF to debt. We could lower the rating if FOCF to debt were to decline to the low-single-digit area as a result of a significant loss of its customer base, acquisition integration challenges, or additional debt. We could revise the outlook to stable if Endurance can improve and sustain its FOCF to debt measures in the high single digit area within the next 12 months, either through operating performance improvement or debt reduction. Related Criteria And Research -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012 -- Industry Economic And Ratings Outlook: Despite Economic Headwinds, Global Technology Shows Balanced Ratings Trend, July 9, 2012 -- Performance For U.S. Semiconductor Equipment Makers Has Been Volatile, But Ratings Remain Stable, June 11, 2012 -- Top 10 Investor Questions: How Will The Global Technology Industry Fare Amid An Economy In Flux?, April 26, 2012 -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Global High Technology Industry, Oct. 15, 2009 -- Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action To From Endurance International Group Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B/Negative/-- B/Stable/-- New Rating Endurance International Group Inc. Senior Secured $315 Mil. Second-Lien Term Bank Ln CCC+ Recovery Rating 6 $800 Mil. First-Lien Term Bank Ln B Recovery Rating 3 Ratings Affirmed; Recovery Ratings Unchanged Endurance International Group Inc. Senior Secured B Recovery Rating 3 Senior Secured Second-Lien CCC+ Recovery Rating 6 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.