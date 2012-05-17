FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P spec-grade composite spread expands to 653 bps
Sections
Featured
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 17, 2012 / 5:55 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P spec-grade composite spread expands to 653 bps

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 17 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s investment-grade composite spread widened by 2 basis points (bps) to 210 bps yesterday, and the speculative-grade composite spread widened by 4 bps to 653 bps. By rating, the ‘AA’ and ‘A’ spreads widened by 2 bps each to 144 bps and 181 bps, respectively, and ‘BBB’ widened by 1 bp to 254 bps. The ‘BB’ spread widened by 1 bp to 465 bps, ‘B’ expanded by 5 bps to 692 bps, and ‘CCC’ expanded by 7 bps to 1,053 bps.

By industry, financial institutions widened by 1 bp to 297 bps. Banks widened by 4 bps to 327 bps. Industrials, utilities, and telecommunications widened by 2 bps each to 301 bps, 212 bps, and 332 bps, respectively.

The investment-grade and speculative-grade spreads are both down from their highs reached in October. The investment-grade spread is above its one-year moving average of 203 bps and below its five-year moving average of 241 bps. The speculative-grade composite spread is below both its one-year moving average of 659 bps and its five-year moving average of 729 bps. We expect continued volatility in the near term, especially in the speculative-grade segment, which could result from both positive and negative factors. On the positive side, we expect U.S. corporate defaults to remain below the long-term average in the short term. On the negative side, an increase in volatility in the financial markets, influenced by weakening economic conditions, could continue to weigh on risky assets.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.