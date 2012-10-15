FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P cuts Red Electrica ratings to 'BBB-/A-2'
#Market News
October 15, 2012 / 4:35 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P cuts Red Electrica ratings to 'BBB-/A-2'

Reuters Staff

10 Min Read

Overview
     -- We lowered our sovereign ratings on Spain to 'BBB-/A-3' from 
'BBB+/A-2' and assigned a negative outlook to the long-term rating on Oct. 10, 
2012.
     -- We consider that Spanish power grid operator Red Electrica (REE) has 
"high" country risk exposure to Spain, because its revenue base is almost 
entirely domestic and as we view the utility sector as having high sensitivity 
to country risk.
     -- We are lowering our ratings on REE and its affiliated entities to 
'BBB/A-2' from 'A-/A-2'.
     -- The negative outlook on REE reflects that on Spain. Under our 
criteria, the long-term rating on Spain constrains the ratings on REE, based 
on our view that REE bears "high" exposure to country risk in Spain.

Rating Action
On Oct. 15, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term and 
short-term corporate credit ratings on Spanish power grid operator Red 
Electrica Corporacion S.A. (REE) and affiliated entities to 'BBB/A-2'
from 'A-/A-2'. The outlook is negative

Rationale
Our downgrade of REE follows the lowering of the long- and short-term 
sovereign ratings on Spain on Oct. 10, 2012, (see "Spain Ratings Lowered To 
'BBB-/A-3' On Mounting Economic And Political Risks; Outlook Negative," 
published on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal).

In accordance with our criteria for rating a nonsovereign issuer in the 
eurozone (European Economic and Monetary Union) above the related sovereign, 
we have assessed REE as having "high" exposure to domestic country risk, based 
on our view of the utility sector's "high" sensitivity to country risk and 
REE's concentration of revenues in Spain. 

In addition, we classify REE as a government-related entity (GRE). We consider 
that there's a "moderate" likelihood that the Spanish government would provide 
timely and sufficient support to REE, if needed, based on our view of REE's 
"very important" role for and "limited" link with Spain. 

Given our views of REE's GRE status and its country risk exposure to Spain, 
the long-term rating on REE is one notch higher than the long-term rating on 
Spain, which is the maximum rating differential that we can apply REE under 
our criteria. The one-notch differential is based on our assessment of REE's 
stand-alone credit profile (SACP) at 'bbb', versus 'a-' previously, which is 
higher than the sovereign foreign currency long-term rating. We also factor in 
the government's relatively modest indirect 20% stake in the company, and our 
opinion that the Spanish government's willingness and ability to impair REE's 
credit standing in periods of stress is limited. 

Our 'BBB' long-term rating on REE also factors in our downward revision of the 
SACP. The SACP reflects our continued view of REE's business risk profile as 
"strong" and our revised view of its financial risk profile, which we now 
assess as "significant" versus "intermediate" previously in light of Spain's 
deteriorating creditworthiness. We consider that that the company's financial 
risk profile could weaken if Spain's fiscal and economic challenges lead to 
further tax pressure and adverse changes in the remuneration of its regulated 
assets. In addition, we believe REE remains exposed to the possible 
deterioration of the economic environment and funding conditions for Spanish 
GREs. 

REE's "strong" business risk profile reflects the group's national strategic 
importance to Spain's power system, and its monopolistic market position in a 
supportive regulatory. Our assessment is also underpinned by REE's regulated 
asset-based revenues that are immune to volume and price risks and partially 
hedged against inflation and sovereign bond yield increases. Constraints 
include the lack of visibility on the impact of recently announced regulatory 
changes and, more generally, the increasingly uncertain regulatory environment 
linked to the rising political and economic risks in Spain, where the 
government decides on electricity infrastructure regulation.

We base our assessment of REE's financial risk profile as "significant" on the 
group's large and predictable regulated cash flows, prudent liability 
management, and our expectation of positive and growing discretionary cash 
flow on the back of declining capital expenditure (capex). These strengths are 
partially offset by high debt, potentially increasing working capital 
volatility, and a moderately aggressive dividend policy.

Our opinion that there is a "moderate" likelihood that the Spanish government 
would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to REE in the event 
of financial distress is based on our assessment of REE's:
     -- "Very important" role as the sole power transmission system operator 
in Spain, having strategic importance for the government in implementing 
energy policies; and
     -- "Limited" link with the Spanish government, considering its indirect 
20% ownership stake in REE. The government postponed the disposal of a 10% 
stake due to unfavorable market conditions.

Liquidity
The short-term rating on REE is 'A-2'. We assess REE's liquidity as "strong", 
as defined in our criteria. 

Projected sources of funds exceed projected uses by about 1.7x over the next 
12 months, and by more than 1x in the subsequent 12 months. 

We factor into our liquidity assessment, based on our estimates, the following 
sources at end-June 2012:
     -- Estimated funds from operations (FFO) of EUR950 million-EUR1 billion for
the coming 12 months;
     -- Cash and equivalents of EUR150 million, plus an additional EUR150
million 
in proceeds from a recent bond issue; and
     -- About EUR1.4 billion in available committed credit lines maturing beyond
12 months. These lines included EUR425 million of European Investment Bank 
(AAA/Negative/A-1+) facilities and a EUR600 million syndicated facility falling 
due in July 2016.

Against these sources, we factor in the following liquidity uses for the 
coming 12 months:
     -- Short-term debt maturities of about EUR484 million;
     -- Our expectations of negative working capital changes of around EUR150 
million;
     -- Our estimate of more than EUR600 million in capital expenditures; and
     -- Dividend payments of over EUR300 million. 

Our assessment of REE's liquidity position is further supported by the 
company's sound bank relationships, prudent financial discipline, and recently 
proven access to the debt capital markets. It is also supported by the absence 
of major debt maturities after 2013 until 2016 and our anticipation that REE 
will post growing positive discretionary cash flow.

Outlook
The negative outlook on REE mirrors that on Spain. Under our criteria, the 
long-term rating on Spain constrains the ratings on REE, based on our view 
that REE bears "high" exposure to country risk in Spain. A downgrade of Spain 
to 'BB+' or lower would automatically trigger a downgrade of REE by a similar 
number of notches.

In addition, we could downgrade REE if we no longer consider that its ability 
to service its debt is superior to that of the sovereign. Our current 
assessment is based on our view of REE's SACP and our belief that Spain's 
willingness and ability to impair REE's credit standing in periods of stress 
is limited. 

We could also lower our rating on REE if it faces unexpected and far-reaching 
regulation changes that undermine its business or financial risk profile.

Ratings stability, all else being equal, is conditional on a revision of the 
outlook to stable on Spain.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Spain Ratings Lowered To 'BBB-/A-3' On Mounting Economic And Political 
Risks; Outlook Negative, Oct. 10, 2012
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 
Sept. 18, 2012
     -- Credit FAQ: What's Behind Our Rating Actions On Spanish Power 
Utilities?, April 4, 2012
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
     -- General Criteria: Nonsovereign Ratings That Exceed EMU Sovereign 
Ratings: Methodology And Assumptions, June 14, 2011
     -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011
     -- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 
9, 2010
     -- Stand-Alone Credit Profiles: One Component Of A Rating, Oct. 1, 2010
     -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009

Ratings List
Downgraded; Ratings Affirmed
                                        To                 From
Red Electrica Corporacion S.A.
Red Electrica de Espana S.A.U.
 Corporate Credit Rating                BBB/Negative/A-2   A-/Negative/A-2

Downgraded
                                        To                 From
Red Electrica Financiaciones, SAU
 Senior Unsecured(1)                    BBB                A-

Red Electrica de Espana Finance B.V.
 Senior Unsecured(1)                    BBB                A-

Ratings Affirmed

Red Electrica Corporacion S.A.
 Commercial Paper(2)                    A-2                

Red Electrica Financiaciones, SAU
 Commercial Paper(1)                    A-2                

(1)Guaranteed by Red Electrica Corporacion S.A. & Red Electrica de Espana 
S.A.U.
(2) Guaranteed by Red Electrica de Espana S.A.U.


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
