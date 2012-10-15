FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P revises Spain's Gas Natural DSG S.A. outlook to negative
October 15, 2012 / 4:46 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P revises Spain's Gas Natural DSG S.A. outlook to negative

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
   
Overview
     -- We lowered our sovereign ratings on Spain to 'BBB-/A-3' from 
'BBB+/A-2' and assigned a negative outlook to the long-term rating on Oct. 10, 
2012.
     -- We believe Spanish integrated utility Gas Natural DSG has high country 
risk exposure to Spain because its revenue base is still predominantly 
domestic, and we believe the utility sector has high sensitivity to country 
risk.
     -- We are revising the outlook on Gas Natural to negative from stable and 
affirming our 'BBB/A-2' long- and short-term ratings.
     -- The negative outlook reflects that on Spain.

Rating Action
On Oct. 15, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on 
Spanish integrated utility Gas Natural DSG S.A. to negative from stable. At 
the same time we affirmed our 'BBB/A-2' long- and short-term corporate credit 
ratings.

Rationale
The outlook revision follows our lowering of the long- and short-term 
sovereign ratings on the Kingdom of Spain to 'BBB-/A-3' from 'BBB+/A-2' and 
assignment of a negative outlook (see "Spain Ratings Lowered To 'BBB-/A-3' On 
Mounting Economic And Political Risks; Outlook Negative" published on Oct. 10, 
2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal).

According to our criteria for rating an entity in the eurozone (European 
Economic and Monetary Union) above the sovereign, we have assessed Gas Natural 
as having "high" exposure to domestic country risk. This assessment is based 
on the utility sector's "high" sensitivity to country risk and Gas Natural's 
asset and revenues base's large exposure to Spain despite the increasing 
internationalization of its portfolio in recent years.

We currently rate Gas Natural one notch higher than the related sovereign. 
This is based on our assessment that the group's stand-alone credit profile 
(SACP) is higher than the sovereign foreign currency rating, as demonstrated, 
to date, by the good resilience of corporate performance and good access to 
markets for refinancing purposes.

That said, we believe that Gas Natural is not completely insulated from the 
impact of a sharply deteriorated economic environment on its liberalized 
activities in Spain, and we see a particular risk of deteriorating demand for 
gas. In addition, we think that Gas Natural remains vulnerable to the 
possibility that adverse regulatory decisions, such as the measures the 
Spanish government announced in March 2012, will negatively affect its 
regulated Spanish business.

On Sept. 14, 2012, the Spanish government announced its preliminary plans for 
electricity sector reform. We view positively the sharing of measures with 
final customers and the government to eliminate the tariff deficit--utility 
liabilities that the government owes for past and current system costs not 
passed on to consumers--and the proposals to eliminate future tariff deficit 
accumulation. We are concerned, however, that the government's assumptions of 
successful market liberalization and achievement of full pass-through of a 
revenue tax in a situation of economic hardship and a heavily oversupplied 
electricity market is optimistic, at least in the near term. We also note the 
plans are yet to be drafted into a bill and approved by parliament.

Liquidity
The short-term rating is 'A-2'. We view Gas Natural's liquidity as "strong," 
according to our criteria. We base our assessment on the company's proactive 
financing and healthy cash flow generation. Projected sources of liquidity, 
mainly operating cash flow and available bank lines, exceed projected uses, 
mainly necessary capital expenditures (capex), debt maturities, and dividends, 
by more than 1.5x in the next 12 months and more than 1x in the next 24 months.

We include among projected sources:

     -- Gas Natural's reported access to EUR4.3 billion in unrestricted cash, of
which more than 85% was held at parent company level as of June 30, 2012;
     -- Access to EUR3.8 billion under available committed credit facilities 
with maturities exceeding one year as of June 30, 2012; and
     -- Gas Natural's operating cash flow of approximately EUR3.5 billion over 
the next 12 months, by our estimates.

We include under projected uses:

     -- Our expectation of EUR1.7 billion of capex;
     -- Debt maturities of EUR4.3 billion over the next 12 months; and
     -- Dividends of approximately EUR800 million.

Our assessment of Gas Natural's liquidity position is further supported by the 
company's ability to dispose of assets, its sound bank relationships, prudent 
financial discipline, and proven access to the debt capital markets in Spain 
and Mexico, where its subsidiary Gas Natural Mexico, S.A. de C.V. (not rated) 
placed bonds in local currency worth Mexican peso (MXN)4,000 million 
(EUR220million) (Mexico national scale mxAA+).

In addition, we understand that Gas Natural completed the refinancing of 
existing facilities maturing in 2013 for a total of EUR1.1 billion in July. In 
particular, it raised the amount of its syndicated credit facilities and 
extended their maturity to five years. This adds to the approximately EUR1.3 
billion raised on the capital markets in September and October 2012 with 
maturities in 2017 and 2020.

We understand that Gas Natural has no covenants on either existing debt or 
available committed credit facilities.

Outlook
The negative outlook on Gas Natural mirrors that on Spain.

Based on our view that Gas Natural has high exposure to Spain's country risk, 
we allow a two-notch maximum differential between the long-term rating on the 
company and that on Spain, as long as Spain is rated at investment grade. 
However, our criteria set the maximum differential at one notch if we were to 
lower the rating on Spain to between 'BB+' and 'B'. Consequently, a downgrade 
of the sovereign to speculative grade would trigger a downgrade of Gas Natural.

Gas Natural's credit quality might be impaired if we believed it would 
struggle to meet our expectations under our base-case scenario. Examples of 
this would include weaker-than-expected operating earnings because of the 
sluggish macroeconomic environment in Spain, and increased competition in the 
liberalized gas and electricity markets, or from any unexpectedly large 
negative impact of the regulatory measures to be adopted by the government to 
achieve a permanent solution to the structural imbalance between electricity 
tariffs and costs in Spain. We would also lower the rating if we believed that 
Gas Natural had departed from its traditionally conservative financial 
strategy.

Rating upside for Gas Natural islimited in the current environment, in our 
view.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
     -- General Criteria: Nonsovereign Ratings That Exceed EMU Sovereign 
Ratings: Methodology And Assumptions, June 14, 2011
     -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 
May 27, 2009
     -- Corporate Criteria--Parent/Subsidiary Links; General Principles; 
Subsidiaries/Joint Ventures/Nonrecourse Projects; Finance Subsidiaries; Rating 
Link to Parent, Oct. 28, 2004

Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed

Gas Natural SDG S.A.
 Senior Unsecured                       BBB                

Gas Natural Capital Markets S.A.*
 Senior Unsecured                       BBB                

Gas Natural Finance B.V.*
 Commercial Paper                       A-2                

Union Fenosa Finance B.V.*
 Commercial Paper                       A-2                

Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
                                        To                 From
Gas Natural SDG S.A.
 Corporate Credit Rating                BBB/Negative/A-2   BBB/Stable/A-2
*Debt guaranteed by Gas Natural SDG S.A.

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
