TEXT-S&P affirms Boise Cascade LLC rating

Overview -- U.S. wood products company Boise Cascade LLC has proposed issuing $250 million of eight-year senior unsecured notes. -- We assigned our 'B+' issue rating to the proposed unsecured notes and we affirmed our 'B+' corporate credit rating on Boise Cascade. -- The stable outlook reflects our view that an improving U.S. housing market will boost the company's EBITDA such that leverage could drop to 4x in 2013. Rating Action On Oct. 15, 2012, Standard & Poor's ratings services assigned its 'B+' issue rating to Idaho-based Boise Cascade LLC's proposed $250 million senior unsecured notes due 2020. The '4' recovery rating indicates our expectation for average (30% to 50%) recovery in the event of default. At the same time, we affirmed our 'B+' corporate credit rating on the company. The outlook is stable. At the same time, we revised the recovery rating on Boise Cascade's 'B+' subordinate notes to '4' from '3', indicating our expectation for average (30% to 50%) recovery in the event of a default. Proceeds from the notes issue will be used to repay the company's $220 million subordinated notes due 2014 and for general corporate purposes. Rationale The ratings on Boise Cascade reflect Standard & Poor's view of the wood products company's "weak" business risk profile and its "aggressive" financial risk profile. Weaknesses include exposure to highly volatile new home construction and negligible EBITDA and funds from operations (FFO) as the housing sector bounced along the bottom of an historic downturn in recent years. Still, Boise Cascade has emerged from the downturn with a "strong" liquidity position and we expect credit ratios to strengthen as residential construction improves over the next several years, as contemplated under our baseline economic forecast. Boise Cascade should generate about $100 million of EBITDA and roughly $75 million of FFO under our baseline forecast. These represent significant improvements from our 2012 full-year estimates of at least $50 million of EBITDA and about $35 million of FFO. Our baseline forecast reflects the following assumptions: -- U.S. housing starts jump nearly 25% to 940,000 in 2013 from an estimated 760,000 in 2012. -- Growth in residential improvement spending is weak at less than 2% next year. -- Boise Cascade revenues grow 18% in 2013 and gross margins improve to 12.5% on operating efficiencies and favorable prices for certain products such as plywood. -- Debt totals about $435 million including the proposed unsecured notes and adjustments for operating leases and pension obligations. Given these assumptions, we expect debt-to-EBITDA to drop to about 4x in 2013 from an estimated 8x in 2012 and from 16x in 2011. We also expect FFO to debt to be between 15% and 20%. These projected ratios are consistent with our assessment of Boise Cascade's aggressive financial risk profile. Boise Cascade is a privately held limited liability company sponsored by Madison Dearborn Partners LLC, a Chicago-based private equity firm. Boise Cascade operates two primary segments: its building materials segment distributes engineered wood products (EWP), plywood, lumber, roofing materials and other construction supplies and its wood products segment manufactures EWP, plywood, and lumber. 2011 revenue from these two segments was down roughly 40% from the cyclical peak in 2005, supporting our view that wood-based building products industry is fragmented, oversupplied, and highly cyclical. Liquidity In our opinion, Boise Cascade maintains a strong liquidity position based on the following observations and estimates: -- We expect sources of liquidity, including a recently expanded $300 million asset based revolving credit facility, to exceed uses by more than 1.5x over the next 12 months and by at least 1.0x over the following 12 months. -- We expect sources of liquidity to exceed estimated uses even if EBITDA declined by 30% from our approximately $100 million 2013 projection. -- We do not expect Boise Cascade to be subject to restrictive financial covenants because we do not expect revolver availability to drop below minimum thresholds that would trigger a springing interest coverage covenant. We expect Boise Cascade to generate about $75 million of FFO in 2013, but post a modest free operating cash flow deficit--after working capital uses and an estimated $30 million of capital expenditures. The company will not face any debt maturities until the proposed $250 million senior unsecured notes come due in 2020. Further, we do not expect the company to pay dividends to its sponsors in 2012 but we do anticipate the potential for the company to repurchase up to $100 million of its privately held shares next year. Sources of liquidity primarily include $174 million of cash on June 30, 2012, and an estimated $230 million of availability on a $300 million asset-based revolving credit facility that matures in July 2016 (or 2014 if the proposed notes are not issued and the $220 million subordinated notes are not repaid before the July 2014 maturity). Our availability estimate is adjusted for a $37.5 million minimum availability threshold and for assumptions regarding the company's borrowing base. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on Boise Cascade published shortly after this report on RatingsDirect. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our baseline view that the U.S. housing market recovery is finally gaining momentum after several previous false starts. We expect housing starts to improve by about 25% in 2013 and for Boise Cascade's 2013 EBITDA to improve to about $100 million. Under this scenario, we expect leverage to drop to about 4x. We also expect FFO to debt to be 15% to 20%. These ratios are consistent with our aggressive financial risk assessment. A downgrade is unlikely in the next 12 months, even if the housing recovery stalls temporarily, given the company's strong liquidity position. However, if we would lower our rating if liquidity deteriorated meaningfully and leverage increased and stayed over 5x. This could occur, for example, if Madison Dearborn opted to sell its shares to a more aggressive financial sponsor. An upgrade is also unlikely given the indeterminate medium-to-long term financial policies relating to the company's private equity owners. Related Criteria And Research -- Industry Report Card: U.S. Natural Resources Split As Housing Boosts Building Products Companies While A Tough Market Puts Coal Miners Deeper In The Hole, Oct. 8, 2012. -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011. -- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Global Building Products And Materials Industry, Nov. 19, 2008. -- Credit FAQ: Knowing The Investors In A Company's Debt And Equity, April 4, 2006 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed Boise Cascade LLC Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/-- Ratings Affirmed; Recovery Rating Revised To From Boise Cascade LLC Boise Cascade Finance Corp. Subordinated B+ Recovery Rating 4 3 New Ratings Boise Cascade LLC Boise Cascade Finance Corp. Senior Unsecured US$250 mil notes due 2020 B+ Recovery Rating 4