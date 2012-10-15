FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 15, 2012 / 4:56 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P affirms Motorists Life Insurance Co ratings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)


Rating Action
On Sept. 21, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBpi' 
counterparty credit and financial strength ratings on Motorists Life Insurance 
Co. (MLIC).

Rationale
The ratings on MLIC primarily reflect the company's volatile and weak 
operating performance based on its statutory pretax return on assets. MLIC's 
consistent premium growth and good capital adequacy, as measured by our model, 
support the ratings.

MLIC is a regional life insurer licensed in 16 states. Headquartered in 
Columbus, Ohio, it commenced operations in 1965. The company is 70% owned by 
Motorists Mutual Insurance Co., a large multiple-line property and casualty 
insurer. The remaining 30% of ownership rests with Motorists Commercial Mutual 
Insurance Co. (formerly American Hardware Mutual Insurance Co.), a national 
property and casualty insurer. We rate MLIC on a stand-alone basis.

Related Criteria And Research
Ratings Bearing A "pi" Subscript: Methodology And Assumptions, Feb. 9, 2011

Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
Motorists Life Insurance Co.
 Counterparty Credit Rating
 Financial Strength Rating
                                            BBpi

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

