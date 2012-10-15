FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P affirms Madison Natural Life Insurance Co ratings
October 15, 2012 / 5:01 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P affirms Madison Natural Life Insurance Co ratings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)


Rating Action
On Sept. 21, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBpi' 
counterparty credit and financial strength ratings on Madison National Life 
Insurance Co. Inc. (MNL).

Rationale
The ratings on MNL reflect the company's good capital adequacy as measured by 
our model, and good operating performance as indicated by improved return on 
revenue. MNL's business-line concentration in the group accident and health 
businesses somewhat offsets its strengths.

MNL is a wholly owned subsidiary of Independence Capital Corp., which is 
ultimately owned by Independence Holding Co. The company is licensed to 
operate in 49 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, American Samoa, and the 
U.S. Virgin Islands. We rate MNL on a stand-alone basis.

Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
Madison National Life Insurance Co. Inc.
 Counterparty Credit Rating
 Financial Strength Rating
                                            BBpi

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

