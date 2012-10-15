TEXT-Fitch affirms Caisse Centrale Desjardins' ratings

Oct 15 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of Caisse Centrale Desjardins (CCD) and Capital Desjardins (CD). The Rating Outlook is Stable. A list of ratings follows at the end of the release. RATING ACTION RATIONALE The ratings of CCD and CD reflect their central position within the Desjardins group (DESJ). As such, Fitch's ratings are primarily based on DESJ's consolidated figures. The analysis also considers CCD's stand-alone financial statements and its operations, which include treasury management for the group as well as a subset of DESJ's commercial banking activities. The ratings reflect DESJ's solid and consistent earnings performance supported by its dominant retail and commercial banking franchise in Quebec. Insurance (including life, health, and property and casualty lines) and wealth management activities are additional sources of earnings generation. Earnings have remained consistent over the past several periods, and this trend has continued so far in 2012. Advances in insurance have contributed to increased revenue diversification. However, margin compression associated with the low interest rate environment and stiff competition has constrained earnings income growth in recent periods. This, combined with a slowdown in retail lending expansion, is likely to result in reduced earnings growth in coming periods. Profitability comes against a relatively high efficiency ratio as DESJ's business model and organizational structure bring about a comparatively higher operating expense base. Sustained investments in technology and the reorganization of the group along business sectors and functional expertise are amongst ongoing efforts to enhance operating efficiency. Profitability is helped by solid asset quality indicators with levels of impaired loans that compare well against local and global peers. The loan book is primarily composed of residential mortgages and consumer loans which continue to perform well. Furthermore, government or state guarantees on portions of the retail portfolio (mortgages and student loans) and the commercial and loan book, particularly in the agriculture loan portfolio, contribute to the solid loan quality. However, earning assets are overwhelmingly concentrated in Quebec (rated 'AA-' by Fitch), leading to a significant exposure to the economic performance of the province. On a macroeconomic basis, household debt is at record levels, leaving Canadian households much more exposed to an adverse shock than in previous periods. DESJ's traditional market includes small towns and rural areas where house price appreciation and household indebtedness levels have risen at a comparatively slower pace relative to metropolitan areas in Canada. Liquidity and capital are solid. DESJ's leading market share in Quebec provides it with a stable core deposit base. DESJ and CCD exhibit strong capital levels with little in the way of non-core components. Solid regulatory and tangible capitalization metrics at DESJ and CCD help mitigate some of the concentration in the business. RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectations of continued solid earnings performance and the maintenance of consistent asset quality metrics. Continued solid capital and funding metrics are also factored into the Stable Outlook. Looking ahead, factors that could have a negative impact on ratings include a significant decline in profitability due to outsized credit costs, including in the retail sector, sizeable losses in the securities portfolio; an increase in holdings of comparatively higher risk assets; and/or elevated execution risk associated with expansion. Likewise, a meaningful increase in leverage to support expansion into wealth management and insurance activities could put downward pressure on ratings. Positive rating momentum is limited considering current high ratings. CCD and CD are the issuing entities of DESJ, which consists of the Federation des Caisses Desjardins du Quebec (FCDQ), a network of 397 caisses, or credit unions, in Quebec and Ontario, and its subsidiaries. Senior debt obligations of CCD and subordinated debt issued by CD are not guaranteed by DESJ. However, FCDQ is, by law, responsible for establishing standards regarding the liquidity and solvency of CCD. Furthermore, there is an equity maintenance agreement whereby CCD members guarantee that CCD's total capital will be maintained at a minimum of 5.5% of assets and 8.5% of risk-weighted assets. Fitch has affirmed the following ratings: Caisse Centrale Desjardins --Long-term IDR at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable --Short-term IDR at 'F1+'; --Senior unsecured debt at 'AA-'; --Support at '1'; --Support floor at 'A-'. Capital Desjardins --Subordinated debt at 'A+' Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15, 2012); --'Rating Criteria for Banking Structures Backed by Mutual Support Mechanisms' (April 11, 2012). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Rating Criteria for Banking Structures Backed by Mutual Support Mechanisms Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria