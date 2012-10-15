FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch affirms Caisse Centrale Desjardins' ratings
October 15, 2012 / 6:15 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch affirms Caisse Centrale Desjardins' ratings

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

Oct 15 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of Caisse Centrale
Desjardins (CCD) and Capital Desjardins (CD). The Rating Outlook is Stable. A
list of ratings follows at the end of the release.

RATING ACTION RATIONALE

The ratings of CCD and CD reflect their central position within the Desjardins
group (DESJ). As such, Fitch's ratings are primarily based on DESJ's
consolidated figures. The analysis also considers CCD's stand-alone financial
statements and its operations, which include treasury management for the group
as well as a subset of DESJ's commercial banking activities.

The ratings reflect DESJ's solid and consistent earnings performance supported
by its dominant retail and commercial banking franchise in Quebec. Insurance
(including life, health, and property and casualty lines) and wealth management
activities are additional sources of earnings generation.

Earnings have remained consistent over the past several periods, and this trend
has continued so far in 2012. Advances in insurance have contributed to
increased revenue diversification. However, margin compression associated with
the low interest rate environment and stiff competition has constrained earnings
income growth in recent periods. This, combined with a slowdown in retail
lending expansion, is likely to result in reduced earnings growth in coming
periods.

Profitability comes against a relatively high efficiency ratio as DESJ's
business model and organizational structure bring about a comparatively higher
operating expense base. Sustained investments in technology and the
reorganization of the group along business sectors and functional expertise are
amongst ongoing efforts to enhance operating efficiency.

Profitability is helped by solid asset quality indicators with levels of
impaired loans that compare well against local and global peers. The loan book
is primarily composed of residential mortgages and consumer loans which continue
to perform well. Furthermore, government or state guarantees on portions of the
retail portfolio (mortgages and student loans) and the commercial and loan book,
particularly in the agriculture loan portfolio, contribute to the solid loan
quality.

However, earning assets are overwhelmingly concentrated in Quebec (rated 'AA-'
by Fitch), leading to a significant exposure to the economic performance of the
province. On a macroeconomic basis, household debt is at record levels, leaving
Canadian households much more exposed to an adverse shock than in previous
periods. DESJ's traditional market includes small towns and rural areas where
house price appreciation and household indebtedness levels have risen at a
comparatively slower pace relative to metropolitan areas in Canada.

Liquidity and capital are solid. DESJ's leading market share in Quebec provides
it with a stable core deposit base. DESJ and CCD exhibit strong capital levels
with little in the way of non-core components. Solid regulatory and tangible
capitalization metrics at DESJ and CCD help mitigate some of the concentration
in the business.

RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES

The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectations of continued solid earnings
performance and the maintenance of consistent asset quality metrics. Continued
solid capital and funding metrics are also factored into the Stable Outlook.

Looking ahead, factors that could have a negative impact on ratings include a
significant decline in profitability due to outsized credit costs, including in
the retail sector, sizeable losses in the securities portfolio; an increase in
holdings of comparatively higher risk assets; and/or elevated execution risk
associated with expansion. Likewise, a meaningful increase in leverage to
support expansion into wealth management and insurance activities could put
downward pressure on ratings. Positive rating momentum is limited considering
current high ratings.

CCD and CD are the issuing entities of DESJ, which consists of the Federation
des Caisses Desjardins du Quebec (FCDQ), a network of 397 caisses, or credit
unions, in Quebec and Ontario, and its subsidiaries. Senior debt obligations of
CCD and subordinated debt issued by CD are not guaranteed by DESJ. However, FCDQ
is, by law, responsible for establishing standards regarding the liquidity and
solvency of CCD. Furthermore, there is an equity maintenance agreement whereby
CCD members guarantee that CCD's total capital will be maintained at a minimum
of 5.5% of assets and 8.5% of risk-weighted assets.

Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:

Caisse Centrale Desjardins
--Long-term IDR at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
--Short-term IDR at 'F1+';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'AA-';
--Support at '1';
--Support floor at 'A-'.

Capital Desjardins
--Subordinated debt at 'A+'

Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.

Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15, 2012);
--'Rating Criteria for Banking Structures Backed by Mutual Support Mechanisms'
(April 11, 2012).

Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Rating Criteria for Banking Structures Backed by Mutual Support Mechanisms
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
