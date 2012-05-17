FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P affirms Agilent Technologies ratings
Sections
Featured
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 17, 2012 / 8:00 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P affirms Agilent Technologies ratings

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

Overview	
     -- Agilent Technologies Inc. will acquire Denmark-based Dako A/S, a 	
clinical diagnostic and research provider specializing in cancer, for $2.2 	
billion funded completely with offshore cash.	
     -- We are affirming our 'BBB+' corporate credit and senior unsecured 	
ratings on the company.	
     -- Our stable outlook reflects our expectation that credit metrics will 	
remain consistent with an "intermediate" financial risk profile, even when 	
stressed for cyclical volatility.	
	
Rating Action	
On May 17, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB+' 	
corporate credit and senior unsecured ratings on Santa Clara, Calif.-based 	
electronic measurement and life science tool manufacturer Agilent Technologies 	
Inc. following its agreement to purchase unrated Dako A/S. We expect Agilent 	
to fund the acquisition with its substantial offshore cash.	
	
Credit metrics are not expected to improve materially; Agilent is paying a 	
transaction multiple in excess of 20x projected 2012 EBITDA including 	
synergies.	
	
Rationale	
The 'BBB+' rating reflects Agilent's "satisfactory" business risk profile and 	
"intermediate" financial risk profile. The ratings also reflect our base-case 	
expectation that organic revenue growth will moderate to about 6% and EBITDA 	
margins will remain in the low 20% area, with some expansion because of 	
operating leverage, productivity improvement, and Varian integration 	
synergies. We still expect adjusted debt leverage to be about 1.5x through 	
2012, and expect growth in Asian markets--particularly in the electronic 	
measurement division--to support the growth rate. While Agilent's exposure to 	
cyclical end markets could jeopardize our expectations, the rating could 	
tolerate our stress case, which contemplates a 15% revenue decline and EBITDA 	
margins of 15% for a short duration. 	
	
The satisfactory business risk profile reflects Agilent's leading market 	
position, product diversity, and growing markets offset by cyclical end 	
markets and still-low amounts of recurring revenue. Agilent is a leading 	
provider of electronic and bio-analytical measurement solutions to the 	
electronics, communications, life sciences, and chemical analysis industries. 	
The company's revenue grew 10% in the 12 months ended April 30, 2012, to $6.8 	
billion. In fiscal 2011 (ended Oct. 30) revenue grew 21% (17% organic), after 	
a strong fiscal 2010 that also saw revenues grow by 21%. 	
	
Agilent's recent strong performance was evident in all of its business 	
segments. Its life science business is benefiting from growth in 	
Asia--particularly China--and we expect this to continue on strength in the 	
academic and government sectors from next-generation sequencing. A recovery in 	
pharmaceutical and biotechnology spending also contributed to performance, but 	
we expect slower growth from this segment in the near term; we believe 	
research & development budgets for pharmaceutical and biotechnology customers 	
will be pressured. We expect Agilent's electronic measurement division to 	
continue boosting growth at a high single-digit pace, driven by the wireless 	
market (4G) and technology growth in emerging markets, outpacing the overall 	
economy. Agilent's new product introductions should help it gain some market 	
share. 	
	
We believe Agilent has become less exposed to cyclical volatility since its 	
2009 downturn. Its electronic measurement business pro forma for Dako will be 	
about 46% of revenue (compared with the current 50% of revenue), and its cost 	
structure is more variable compared with 2009. We do not expect a repeat of 	
the 2009 trough, when revenue declined 22%. We expect Agilent's recurring 	
revenue to be only 30% of its total revenue, well under higher-rated Thermo 	
Fisher, at 65%. (Thermo Fisher's product mix and end markets are more diverse, 	
and less cyclical.) By comparison, Life Technologies' recurring revenue is 	
about 80%, but it has less end market diversity than Agilent; therefore, we 	
also view their business risk as satisfactory. 	
	
Agilent's intermediate financial risk profile (as defined in our criteria) is 	
supported its credit metrics and commitment to maintain reported debt leverage 	
below 2.0x. Debt to EBITDA was 1.6x at April 30, 2012--it has been below 2x 	
for five quarters. We believe adjusted debt-to-EBITDA will remain near 	
Agilent's historical and stated goal of under 2x in the near term. Funds from 	
operations (FFO) to debt exceed 50% on an LTM basis; we expect it to do so 	
over the next few years. We expect its cash balance to be about $1.7 billion 	
pro forma for the Dako transaction, which also bolsters Agilent's financial 	
profile. Most of its cash remains offshore, and we expect it to be used for 	
acquisitions. While current credit metrics are strong for the intermediate 	
financial risk profile, they can weaken considerably if there is another 	
downturn in the global economy.	
	
Liquidity	
We believe Agilent's liquidity is exceptional. Sources of cash likely will 	
exceed mandatory uses over the next 12 to 24 months. Relevant supporting 	
aspects of Agilent's liquidity profile are:	
     -- The pending acquisition of Dako has a negative impact on liquidity 	
this year, with sources covering uses by 1.7x. We expect this measure to 	
improve to over 5x in 2013.	
     -- Even if EBITDA declines by 50%, sources would continue to exceed uses 	
by over $1.8 billion.	
     -- With ample cash balances of about $1.7 billion pro forma for the 	
transaction and our expectations of annual free cash flows in excess of $900 	
million, we believe Agilent could absorb, without refinancing, high-impact, 	
low-probability events. 	
     -- Agilent has full availability of its $400 million revolving credit 	
facility, which has a leverage ratio covenant of 3.5x.	
     -- We expect uses to include about $250 million for capital expenditures, 	
some investment in working capital, $140 million of dividend payments, and net 	
share repurchases of about $100 million 	
     -- We believe Agilent has very prudent financial risk management.	
	
Outlook	
Our stable rating outlook on Agilent reflects our expectation that credit 	
metrics will remain consistent with an intermediate financial risk profile, 	
even when stressed for cyclical volatility. We also expect Agilent to maintain 	
its strong competitive position.	
	
A higher rating is possible if we view Agilent's business risk as strong. For 	
this to occur, it would need to further diversify its business and lower its 	
exposure to the cyclical electronic measurements business to less than 30% of 	
revenue at a minimum and its recurring revenue base would need to approach 	
50%. A higher rating would also be predicated on maintaining its intermediate 	
financial risk profile.	
	
A lower rating is possible if leverage exceeds 2.5x and FFO to debt declines 	
below 40%--and we expect these weaker credit metrics to remain for more than 	
one year. The current rating provides cushion for a moderate downturn; 	
therefore, credit metrics would likely weaken if the company embarks on an 	
unexpected debt-financed share repurchase program or a large debt-financed 	
acquisition that deviates from our view of the company's conservative 	
financial policy.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
	
	
Ratings List	
	
Ratings Affirmed	
	
Agilent Technologies Inc.	
 Corporate Credit Rating        BBB+/Stable/--	
 Senior Unsecured               BBB+

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.