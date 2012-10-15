TEXT-Fitch affirms Telecom Argentina IDRs, national scale ratings

Oct 15 - Fitch Ratings affirms Telecom Argentina S.A.'s (TEO) ratings as follow: TEO --Local currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB-'; --Foreign currency IDR at 'B'; --National Scale Ratings at 'AA+(arg)'; --National Equity Rating at '1'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. The rating actions reflect the company's strong operating performance driven by the mobile segment, solid market position, diversified services portfolio with multiple platforms and a conservative financial profile. The ratings are tempered by strong competition, regulatory risk in the fixed-line business, and inflationary pressures over its cost structure. The foreign currency IDR is constrained by Argentina's country ceiling of 'B'. In addition to transfer and convertibility (T&C) risks, credit constraints related to the Argentine government include high regulatory risks for fixed-line operators, as well as risks associated with operating in an environment of high inflation. Fitch believes fixed-mobile convergence can help integrated operators such as TEO, to improve customer loyalty, reduce operating costs and avoid cannibalization between business segments. In addition as fixed and mobile data demand grows in the future, the company's integrated platforms should enable it to optimize costs and network investments. TEO benefits from a diversified business mix with operations consisting of fixed and mobile services. The mobile business unit is the main driver of the company's operating performance, accounting for 72.2% of revenues and 73.9% of EBITDA during the six months ended June 30, 2012. TEO's incumbent position in northern Argentina in fixed-line services and mobile services mitigates potential fixed-line traffic loss due to mobile substitution. TEO's financial profile is expected to remain strong. The company has paid down most of its debt, primarily with improved operating results and the use of free cash flow for debt reduction. During 2011, TEO had a solid performance with strong operating results and low leverage. Consolidated revenues as of Dec. 31, 2011 grew 26.2% when compared with previous year, driven by the mobile segment. TEO's consolidated revenues during six month period ending June 30, 2012 ascended to ARS10,389 million, an increase of 21% when compared with the same period of the previous year. EBITDA totaled ARS3,139 million maintaining a stable margin of 30.2%. Fitch expects that TEO growth will slow as the market matures. TEO is focusing its efforts in offering of a full range of integrated fixed and wireless services. The company's mobile strategy is oriented towards improving the mix of postpaid users by promoting 3G services, better customer service and high-end handsets. Mobile data services have room for growth despite VAS accounting for 52% of service revenue, as most of the revenue from VAS relates to text messaging. The strategy on the fixed business continues to center on bundle offering that includes voice and broadband services and to a lesser extent pay-television services, including newly offered video streaming services. The company has a commercial agreement with Direct TV to offer pay television services through a bundle offering. The telecommunications industry in Argentina continues to face challenges. On Sept. 6, 2012, the Secretary of Communications cancelled the spectrum auction for mobile services and was announced that the awarded company could be state owned ARSAT. In Fitch opinion, this event can limit the industry growth, mainly in the mobile broadband segment, and can result in higher capex. TEO has been growing for the past 11 years using the same spectrum and has shown the ability to adapt to a growing demand. Fitch will monitor the forthcoming decision of ARSAT and their impact on the mobile market. TEO's liquidity position is strong. As of June 30, 2012, cash balances totaled approximately ARS 2.3 billion. Free cash flow for the six month ended in the same period was negative ARS -0.1 billion, while total debt was ARS 133 million, allocated in Nucleo. Credit metrics are expected to continue to be robust. As of June 30, 2012, the company's total debt-to-EBITDA ratio was 0 times (x) and its EBITDA-to-interest ratio was 448.6x. What Could Trigger a Rating Action: Changes Affecting Financial Structure: The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectations that TEO will maintain a strong operating performance and a conservative financial profile. Changes in Country Ceiling: TEO's foreign currency IDR would likely be affected by an upgrade or downgrade in Argentina's 'B' country ceiling. Additional information is available 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Rating Telecom Companies- Sector Credit Factors', Aug. 9, 2012; --'Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage (Fitch's Approach to Rating Entities Within a Corporate Group Structure)', Aug. 12, 2011; --'Corporate Rating Methodology', Aug. 12, 2012; --'National Ratings Criteria', Jan. 19, 2011. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Rating Telecom Companies Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage Corporate Rating Methodology National Ratings Criteria