TEXT-S&P revises Western Gas Partners outlook

Overview -- U.S. midstream energy company Western Gas Partners has increased its scale, continued its moderate financial leverage as it has pursued growth, and we have increased confidence that the partnership is a highly strategic subsidiary of its general partner and sponsor, Anadarko Petroleum Corp. (BBB-/Stable/--). -- We are changing the outlook to positive from stable and affirming the 'BB+' corporate credit rating due to those factors. -- We expect that the debt to EBITDA ratio will be in the 3.5x area or lower. Rating Action On May 17, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services changed its outlook on Western Gas Partners L.P., a master limited partnership (MLP) focused on the midstream energy sector, to positive from stable. We also affirmed the corporate credit rating at 'BB+'. The rating on the notes is also 'BB+', with a recovery rating of '3', indicating that the lenders would receive meaningful recovery (50% to 70%) if a payment default occurs. Rationale The ratings on Western Gas reflect a "fair" business risk profile and an "intermediate" financial risk profile. The partnership's business strengths stem from its largely fee-based contract mix and arrangement with sponsor Anadarko Petroleum Corp., whereby Anadarko effectively insulates Western Gas from direct commodity price risk for most of its commodity price-sensitive natural gas-processing contracts. Offsetting these strengths are the partnership's limited geographic diversity, small scale relative to most investment-grade peers, and potential lower production in the natural gas basins it serves. Partly mitigating the latter risk are the demand charge and cost-of-service provisions in almost all of its contracts in the dry gas regions. The partnership's intermediate financial risk profile reflects our expectation that debt to EBITDA will stay around the 3.2x area while the overall cash flow increases to more than $400 million by 2013. Our ratings also reflect Western Gas' close business ties with Anadarko. Anadarko owns 100% of Western Gas' general partner and about 44.5% of the limited partnership units. It is Western Gas' most significant customer, responsible for about 70% of throughput as of year-end 2011, and effectively acts as commodity hedge counterparty on several of the partnership's commodity price-sensitive processing contracts. Western Gas also has no employees of its own. Its employees work for Anadarko and services are provided to Western Gas under a services and secondment agreement. From Anadarko's perspective, we believe Western Gas represents a strategic investment because of the partnership's equity valuation (market capitalization exceeded $4 billion as of April 26, 2012) and because it represents a funding vehicle for Anadarko to sell its mature midstream assets. Stable, low-growth assets tend to be valued higher in MLPs as opposed to growth-oriented oil and gas exploration and production (E&P) companies. Western Gas also serves a majority of Anadarko's onshore North American resources where there are significant growth prospects, further aligning the two. Western Gas gathers, compresses, treats, and transports natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL). Most operations are in the Rocky Mountain region (about 80% of throughput), but there is diversity in the area. Western Gas' largest concentrations are in the DJ (Wattenberg), Green River, Powder River, and Uinta (Greater Natural Buttes) basins. Western Gas also has smaller operations in the Mid-Continent region and in eastern and western Texas. The fields reflect a mix of liquids-rich (expected to be about 80% of EBITDA in 2012) and dry gas-focused resources (expected to be about 20% of EBITDA in 2011). Due to the current pricing disparity between liquids and natural gas, we expect that Anadarko and other operators will maintain active drilling programs in liquids-rich areas, like the DJ Basin, and will curtail drilling in dry gas regions, like much of Western Gas' Mid-Continent and Texas operating areas, until gas prices increase. This year we expect Western Gas to invest $400 million on organic growth projects in its wet gas plays in the Rockies and the Eagle Ford regions. In addition, we expect Anadarko will occasionally drop down midstream assets to Western Gas once they reach a certain maturity. Anadarko is one of the largest independent E&P companies operating in the U.S., and we believe there will likely be a long list of potential drop-down candidates. In third-quarter 2011, the partnership acquired Anadarko's Bison gas-treating facility and related assets in the Powder River Basin that it financed with cash and equity. In January it acquired 100% of Anadarko's interests in Mountain Gas Resources LLC at moderate EBITDA multiples. For now, Anadarko's investments in the Eagle Ford and Marcellus shale plays remain at the Anadarko level because the plays are still emerging. Aside from Anadarko drop-downs, we believe Western Gas could occasionally make third-party acquisitions. To date, it has made one significant purchase, acquiring certain midstream assets in the DJ Basin (in the Rockies) from Encana Corp. for roughly $300 million in February 2011. In 2012, we expect the partnership to have less than 5% of its volumes directly exposed to commodity prices. Technically, about 70% of the contracts were fixed fee. The remainder has commodity exposure via percentage-of-proceeds or keep-whole processing agreements. However, Anadarko and Western Gas have entered into an agreement that Anadarko will take on the commodity exposure and pay a fixed fee to WES for several years, effectively acting like a hedge from Western Gas' perspective. Most of Western Gas' contracts do not contain minimum value contracts, but some benefit from some throughput guarantees, and demand-charge and cost-of-service provisions on some of their contracts. The volumes in the wet gas regions continue to increase given the wet gas's high NGL content. However, if gathering and processing volumes were to fall across its basins, we would expect Western Gas to be partially protected, but would still expect cash flows to fall. We consider Western Gas' financial risk profile to be intermediate. As of Dec. 31, 2011, debt to EBITDA was 2.5x, debt to capital 30%, and EBITDA to interest 7.9x. Including our adjustments for asset-retirement obligations and operating leases, total outstanding debt stood at about $700 million, including a $175 million term loan due 2013. Western Gas maintains a healthy distribution coverage ratio in the 1.5x area. We would expect the company to funnel any free cash flow to organic growth projects. We expect leverage ratios to worsen somewhat from current levels. Like most MLPs, we expect Western gas to fund its acquisitions with a balance of debt and equity. Pro forma ratios will depend on the exact funding mix, the EBITDA multiple of the assets purchased, as well as the multiple associated with the partnership's organic growth projects. We expect Western Gas to maintain financial policies that are consistent with maintaining a debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.5x or lower. Liquidity Liquidity is strong, with estimated sources exceeding uses by more than 1.5x during the next 12 months. In our calculation, primary sources of liquidity include funds from operations of around $330 million and about $500 million available under Western Gas' revolving credit facility due 2016. We have assumed Western Gas' primary uses of cash for the next 12 months to consist of capital spending of about $450 million, of which only about $50 million accounts for maintenance spending and distributions to unitholders of about $175 million. In 2013, we also expect that liquidity sources will exceed uses by a significant margin. These calculations do not reflect any further drop-downs from Anadarko or third-party acquisitions, which we believe are likely to continue and will prompt us to reassess liquidity calculations regularly throughout the year. Financial covenants on the revolving credit facility include minimum interest coverage (EBITDA/interest) of 2.0x and maximum total leverage (debt/EBITDA) of 5x. We expect that Western Gas will continue to have ample covenant cushion under these tests. Recovery analysis The rating on Western Gas' senior secured debt is 'BB+' (the same as the corporate credit rating), and the recovery rating is '3', indicating our expectation that lenders would receive meaningful recovery (50% to 70%) recovery if a payment default occurs. See the recovery report on Western Gas to be published shortly for more information. Outlook The positive outlook reflects the partnership's strong growth potential, a mostly fee-based business, continued moderate financial leverage, and our increased confidence that Western Gas is a highly strategic subsidiary of its ultimate sponsor, Anadarko. We could consider an upgrade during the next 12 months if the partnership continues to grow as per our expectations, while maintaining a predominantly fee-based model with debt to EBITDA of below 3.5x. We could revise the outlook to stable if the path to greater scale is delayed or debt to EBITDA increases about 3.5x. In addition, Anadarko's ratings could have a bearing on those of Western Gas. More specifically, we would not expect Western Gas' ratings to be higher than Anadarko's due to Anadarko's control, the customer concentration to Anadarko, and the aforementioned hedging agreements between the two companies. Related Criteria And Research Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Global Midstream Energy Industry, April 18, 2012 Ratings List Rating Affirmed; Outlook Action To From Western Gas Partners L.P. Corporate Credit Rating BB+/Positive/-- BB+/Stable/-- Ratings Affirmed Western Gas Partners L.P. Senior Unsecured BB+ Recovery Rating 3