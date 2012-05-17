FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
May 17, 2012

TEXT-S&P revises Western Gas Partners outlook

Reuters Staff

11 Min Read

Overview	
     -- U.S. midstream energy company Western Gas Partners has increased its 	
scale, continued its moderate financial leverage as it has pursued growth, and 	
we have increased confidence that the partnership is a highly strategic 	
subsidiary of its general partner and sponsor, Anadarko Petroleum Corp. 	
(BBB-/Stable/--).	
     -- We are changing the outlook to positive from stable and affirming the 	
'BB+' corporate credit rating due to those factors.	
     -- We expect that the debt to EBITDA ratio will be in the 3.5x area or 	
lower.	
	
Rating Action	
On May 17, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services changed its outlook on 	
Western Gas Partners L.P., a master limited partnership (MLP) focused on the 	
midstream energy sector, to positive from stable. We also affirmed the 	
corporate credit rating at 'BB+'. The rating on the notes is also 'BB+', with 	
a recovery rating of '3', indicating that the lenders would receive meaningful 	
recovery (50% to 70%) if a payment default occurs.	
	
Rationale	
The ratings on Western Gas reflect a "fair" business risk profile and an 	
"intermediate" financial risk profile. The partnership's business strengths 	
stem from its largely fee-based contract mix and arrangement with sponsor 	
Anadarko Petroleum Corp., whereby Anadarko effectively insulates Western Gas 	
from direct commodity price risk for most of its commodity price-sensitive 	
natural gas-processing contracts. Offsetting these strengths are the 	
partnership's limited geographic diversity, small scale relative to most 	
investment-grade peers, and potential lower production in the natural gas 	
basins it serves. Partly mitigating the latter risk are the demand charge and 	
cost-of-service provisions in almost all of its contracts in the dry gas 	
regions. The partnership's intermediate financial risk profile reflects our 	
expectation that debt to EBITDA will stay around the 3.2x area while the 	
overall cash flow increases to more than $400 million by 2013. 	
	
Our ratings also reflect Western Gas' close business ties with Anadarko. 	
Anadarko owns 100% of Western Gas' general partner and about 44.5% of the 	
limited partnership units. It is Western Gas' most significant customer, 	
responsible for about 70% of throughput as of year-end 2011, and effectively 	
acts as commodity hedge counterparty on several of the partnership's commodity 	
price-sensitive processing contracts. Western Gas also has no employees of its 	
own. Its employees work for Anadarko and services are provided to Western Gas 	
under a services and secondment agreement. From Anadarko's perspective, we 	
believe Western Gas represents a strategic investment because of the 	
partnership's equity valuation (market capitalization exceeded $4 billion as 	
of April 26, 2012) and because it represents a funding vehicle for Anadarko to 	
sell its mature midstream assets. Stable, low-growth assets tend to be valued 	
higher in MLPs as opposed to growth-oriented oil and gas exploration and 	
production (E&P) companies. Western Gas also serves a majority of Anadarko's 	
onshore North American resources where there are significant growth prospects, 	
further aligning the two.	
	
Western Gas gathers, compresses, treats, and transports natural gas, and 	
natural gas liquids (NGL). Most operations are in the Rocky Mountain region 	
(about 80% of throughput), but there is diversity in the area. Western Gas' 	
largest concentrations are in the DJ (Wattenberg), Green River, Powder River, 	
and Uinta (Greater Natural Buttes) basins. Western Gas also has smaller 	
operations in the Mid-Continent region and in eastern and western Texas. The 	
fields reflect a mix of liquids-rich (expected to be about 80% of EBITDA in 	
2012) and dry gas-focused resources (expected to be about 20% of EBITDA in 	
2011). Due to the current pricing disparity between liquids and natural gas, 	
we expect that Anadarko and other operators will maintain active drilling 	
programs in liquids-rich areas, like the DJ Basin, and will curtail drilling 	
in dry gas regions, like much of Western Gas' Mid-Continent and Texas 	
operating areas, until gas prices increase. 	
	
This year we expect Western Gas to invest $400 million on organic growth 	
projects in its wet gas plays in the Rockies and the Eagle Ford regions. In 	
addition, we expect Anadarko will occasionally drop down midstream assets to 	
Western Gas once they reach a certain maturity. Anadarko is one of the largest 	
independent E&P companies operating in the U.S., and we believe there will 	
likely be a long list of potential drop-down candidates. In third-quarter 	
2011, the partnership acquired Anadarko's Bison gas-treating facility and 	
related assets in the Powder River Basin that it financed with cash and 	
equity. In January it acquired 100% of Anadarko's interests in Mountain Gas 	
Resources LLC at moderate EBITDA multiples. For now, Anadarko's investments in 	
the Eagle Ford and Marcellus shale plays remain at the Anadarko level because 	
the plays are still emerging. Aside from Anadarko drop-downs, we believe 	
Western Gas could occasionally make third-party acquisitions. To date, it has 	
made one significant purchase, acquiring certain midstream assets in the DJ 	
Basin (in the Rockies) from Encana Corp. for roughly $300 million in February 	
2011.	
	
In 2012, we expect the partnership to have less than 5% of its volumes 	
directly exposed to commodity prices. Technically, about 70% of the contracts 	
were fixed fee. The remainder has commodity exposure via 	
percentage-of-proceeds or keep-whole processing agreements. However, Anadarko 	
and Western Gas have entered into an agreement that Anadarko will take on the 	
commodity exposure and pay a fixed fee to WES for several years, effectively 	
acting like a hedge from Western Gas' perspective. Most of Western Gas' 	
contracts do not contain minimum value contracts, but some benefit from some 	
throughput guarantees, and demand-charge and cost-of-service provisions on 	
some of their contracts. The volumes in the wet gas regions continue to 	
increase given the wet gas's high NGL content. However, if gathering and 	
processing volumes were to fall across its basins, we would expect Western Gas 	
to be partially protected, but would still expect cash flows to fall. 	
	
We consider Western Gas' financial risk profile to be intermediate. As of Dec. 	
31, 2011, debt to EBITDA was 2.5x, debt to capital 30%, and EBITDA to interest 	
7.9x. Including our adjustments for asset-retirement obligations and operating 	
leases, total outstanding debt stood at about $700 million, including a $175 	
million term loan due 2013. Western Gas maintains a healthy distribution 	
coverage ratio in the 1.5x area. We would expect the company to funnel any 	
free cash flow to organic growth projects.	
	
We expect leverage ratios to worsen somewhat from current levels. Like most 	
MLPs, we expect Western gas to fund its acquisitions with a balance of debt 	
and equity. Pro forma ratios will depend on the exact funding mix, the EBITDA 	
multiple of the assets purchased, as well as the multiple associated with the 	
partnership's organic growth projects. We expect Western Gas to maintain 	
financial policies that are consistent with maintaining a debt to EBITDA ratio 	
of 3.5x or lower.	
	
Liquidity	
Liquidity is strong, with estimated sources exceeding uses by more than 1.5x 	
during the next 12 months. In our calculation, primary sources of liquidity 	
include funds from operations of around $330 million and about $500 million 	
available under Western Gas' revolving credit facility due 2016. We have 	
assumed Western Gas' primary uses of cash for the next 12 months to consist of 	
capital spending of about $450 million, of which only about $50 million 	
accounts for maintenance spending and distributions to unitholders of about 	
$175 million. In 2013, we also expect that liquidity sources will exceed uses 	
by a significant margin. These calculations do not reflect any further 	
drop-downs from Anadarko or third-party acquisitions, which we believe are 	
likely to continue and will prompt us to reassess liquidity calculations 	
regularly throughout the year.	
	
Financial covenants on the revolving credit facility include minimum interest 	
coverage (EBITDA/interest) of 2.0x and maximum total leverage (debt/EBITDA) of 	
5x. We expect that Western Gas will continue to have ample covenant cushion 	
under these tests.	
	
Recovery analysis	
The rating on Western Gas' senior secured debt is 'BB+' (the same as the 	
corporate credit rating), and the recovery rating is '3', indicating our 	
expectation that lenders would receive meaningful recovery (50% to 70%) 	
recovery if a payment default occurs. See the recovery report on Western Gas 	
to be published shortly for more information.	
	
Outlook	
The positive outlook reflects the partnership's strong growth potential, a 	
mostly fee-based business, continued moderate financial leverage, and our 	
increased confidence that Western Gas is a highly strategic subsidiary of its 	
ultimate sponsor, Anadarko. We could consider an upgrade during the next 12 	
months if the partnership continues to grow as per our expectations, while 	
maintaining a predominantly fee-based model with debt to EBITDA of below 3.5x. 	
We could revise the outlook to stable if the path to greater scale is delayed 	
or debt to EBITDA increases about 3.5x. In addition, Anadarko's ratings could 	
have a bearing on those of Western Gas. More specifically, we would not expect 	
Western Gas' ratings to be higher than Anadarko's due to Anadarko's control, 	
the customer concentration to Anadarko, and the aforementioned hedging 	
agreements between the two companies.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Global Midstream Energy Industry, 	
April 18, 2012	
	
Ratings List	
Rating Affirmed; Outlook Action	
                                        To                 From	
Western Gas Partners L.P.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                BB+/Positive/--    BB+/Stable/--	
	
Ratings Affirmed	
Western Gas Partners L.P.	
 Senior Unsecured                       BB+	
  Recovery Rating                       3

