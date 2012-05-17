FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
May 17, 2012 / 8:50 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P may cut Boyd Gaming ratings

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

Overview	
     -- U.S. gaming operator Boyd Gaming Corp. announced it has entered into a 	
definitive agreement to acquire Peninsula Gaming LLC for $1.45 billion. 	
     -- We are placing the company's senior notes issue-level rating on 	
CreditWatch with negative implications on the expectation Boyd will finance 	
part of the transaction by adding $150 million in incremental revolving credit 	
commitments to its existing senior secured credit facilities.	
     -- All other ratings, including the 'B' corporate credit rating, are 	
unchanged.	
     -- In resolving our CreditWatch, we will monitor the progress of the 	
proposed transaction to see if there are any developments regarding the 	
company's capital structure.	
	
Rating Action	
On May 17, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'B' issue-level 	
rating on Las Vegas-based casino operator Boyd Gaming Corp.'s 9.125% senior 	
notes due 2018 on CreditWatch with negative implications following the 	
company's announcement that it has entered into a definitive agreement to 	
acquire Peninsula Gaming LLC for $1.45 billion. As part of the financing plan, 	
Boyd intends to add $150 million in incremental revolving credit commitments 	
to its existing senior secured credit facilities. This would increase the 	
amount of secured debt ahead of the senior notes, resulting in lower recovery 	
prospects for the senior notes. 	
	
All other ratings, including the 'B' corporate credit rating, remain unchanged.	
	
Rationale	
Our corporate credit rating on Boyd is unaffected by its announcement that it 	
has entered into a definitive agreement to purchase Peninsula Gaming LLC for a 	
total consideration of $1.45 billion. Boyd intends to fund the transaction 	
through:	
     -- $200 million in cash, which Boyd intends to draw from its credit 	
facilities ($50 million from its existing revolver and $150 million from 	
planned incremental revolving credit commitments); and	
     -- About $1.3 billion of debt raised at Peninsula (including an 	
approximately $144 million seller's note), which will be used to refinance 	
Peninsula's existing debt of approximately $700 million, fund the cash 	
consideration to the seller, and pay transaction-related fees and expenses. 	
	
The purchase price represents an EBITDA multiple of about 7x, based on 	
Peninsula's trailing-12-month EBITDA of $109 million at its Iowa and Louisiana 	
properties; an annualized run-rate for Kansas Star based on its first-quarter 	
2012 EBITDA of $26.8 million; and corporate expenses of $10 million. In 	
addition to the purchase price, Boyd will make an additional payment in 2016 	
if Peninsula's Kansas Star property generates EBITDA in excess of $105 million 	
in 2015. Boyd expects the transaction to close in the second half of 2012.  	
	
We believe the proposed transaction will strengthen Boyd's business risk 	
profile, as Peninsula's assets face limited competition, have high EBITDA 	
margins compared with other commercial gaming operators, and are relatively 	
good quality assets. Additionally, the transaction improves Boyd's geographic 	
diversity and further lessens its reliance on the Las Vegas locals market, 	
which has been more challenged than other markets in recent years. However, 	
based on the proposed terms of the transaction and incorporating our 	
performance expectations for Boyd's and Peninsula's operating performance, we 	
expect the consolidated Boyd and Peninsula entity will remain highly leveraged 	
at more than 7.5x over the intermediate term. We view this level of leverage 	
as aligned with a 'B' corporate credit rating, notwithstanding the improvement 	
to Boyd's business risk profile.  	
	
In 2012, we expect Boyd's consolidated EBITDA (excluding the Peninsula assets) 	
to grow about 15%, incorporating the addition of recently acquired Biloxi, 	
Miss.-based casino IP to its portfolio, modest growth at its Las Vegas locals 	
and Midwest and South segments, and low- to mid-single-digit growth for 	
Downtown Las Vegas. In 2012, we expect Peninsula will experience substantial 	
revenue and EBITDA growth, approximately 50% and 75%, respectively, benefiting 	
from the recent opening of its Kansas Star property. We continue to expect 	
Boyd will maintain modest covenant cushion over the next few quarters; 	
however, we believe Boyd could find it challenging to meet the senior secured 	
leverage step-down in December 2012 given an incremental $200 million in 	
borrowings under the revolving credit facility. Still, we believe Boyd would 	
be successful in securing an amendment, if necessary, or in executing a 	
capital market transaction that would alleviate covenant pressure. (For more 	
information, please see our research update on Peninsula Gaming, published 	
concurrently with this release for implications on Peninsula's corporate 	
credit rating, which was placed on CreditWatch with negative implications.) 	
	
CreditWatch	
In resolving our CreditWatch placement, we will monitor the progress of the 	
proposed transaction to see if there are any developments regarding the 	
company's capital structure.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009	
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
	
Ratings List	
Boyd Gaming Corp.	
Corporate credit rating                 B/Stable/--	
	
Ratings Placed on CreditWatch	
                                        To                 From	
Senior Unsecured	
  Local Currency                        B/Watch Neg        B 	
  Recovery Rating                       4                  4

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

