TEXT-Fitch affirms Province of Ontario, Canada ratings
May 17, 2012

May 17 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the following ratings for the Province
of Ontario, Canada (the province):	
	
--Long-term senior unsecured obligations at 'AA';	
--Long-term local currency obligations at 'AA';	
--Long-term issuer rating at 'AA';	
--Short-term obligations at 'F1+'.	
	
The Rating Outlook is Negative.	
	
SECURITY	
	
The bonds are senior unsecured obligations of the province.	
	
KEY RATING DRIVERS	
	
CHALLENGING FINANCIAL PLAN GOALS: Fitch remains concerned that the province will	
be challenged in successfully implementing its multiyear financial plan to 	
achieve fiscal balance by fiscal year (FY) 2018. The plan relies on 	
considerable, ongoing expenditure restraint divergent from historical growth 	
trends while achieving forecast revenue targets. Total revenue in FY 2012, prior	
to post-budget tax rate changes, was slightly below the forecast while 	
expenditures met target.	
	
LENGTHY TIME FRAME TO RESTORE FISCAL BALANCE: The lengthy time frame for 	
achieving fiscal balance creates additional uncertainty for resolving the budget	
deficit according to plan and would worsen the province's accumulated deficit. 	
	
LARGE ACCUMULATED DEFICIT: Significant annual operating deficits caused by tax 	
revenue declines during the recession and escalating expenditures contributed to	
considerable growth in Ontario's accumulated deficit, equal to 136% of operating	
revenues in FY 2011 and expected to rise through FY 2017 under the current 	
financial plan. 	
	
SIZABLE, DIVERSE ECONOMY: The province has a diverse economy which includes 	
Canada's largest business and financial hub; nonetheless, the large 	
manufacturing presence, including a significant automotive sector and dependence	
on U.S. export markets have tempered other economic strengths.	
	
LARGE AND GROWING DEBT BALANCE: Ontario maintains a large debt balance, with the	
debt burden increasing as a proportion of the economy and spending as the 	
province has sought to stimulate the economy through capital investments.	
	
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION	
	
Fitch believes financial plan fundamentals are weak for the 'AA' rating level 	
and the timeframe to restore fiscal balance is lengthy given the size of the 	
accumulated deficit and debt burden.  A downgrade of the current rating is 	
likely if the province is unable to exceed its deficit elimination targets with 	
significant, near-term progress on restoring fiscal balance.	
	
CREDIT PROFILE	
	
The province's 'AA' rating is supported by its wealthy, diversified economy and 	
generally sound financial management. The province is making a slow recovery 	
from the recession that subdued its economic growth, slowed its tax revenues, 	
and resulted in increased debt levels as it funded a multi-billion dollar 	
economic stimulus program. The province's participation in the joint Canada-U.S.	
bankruptcy settlement with Chrysler and General Motors (GM) notably contributed 	
to these escalating debt levels and operating deficits. 	
	
The province is continuing to implement its financial plan to return to fiscal 	
balance in fiscal 2018 through a combination of expenditure restraint and 	
revenue growth expected to be fueled by steady economic expansion. Additionally,	
as part of the passage of the 2012 budget, the province temporarily raised 	
personal income tax (PIT) rates on its highest earners to bring in additional 	
revenue to reduce the deficit. The Negative Outlook reflects Fitch's view that 	
achieving plan targets to date has been difficult and adherence to the 	
province's stated financial plan over the remaining six-year time frame may 	
prove challenging. Revenue underperformance last year and rapid underlying 	
spending growth to date underscore the inherent uncertainties in achieving a 	
plan of this duration; particularly given that most of the effort required to 	
close the deficit is forecast in the latter years of the plan.	
	
LARGE, DIVERSE ECONOMIC BASE	
	
The province is Canada's largest by population, and its diverse economy 	
generates 40% of Canada's GDP. GDP gains were steady in the last decade through 	
2007, but recessionary conditions in the U.S., the destination of 77% of 	
provincial exports, led to GDP declines of 0.6% in 2008 and 3.2% in 2009; longer	
and more severe than Canada's 2.8% decline in 2009. GDP growth of 3% in 2010 and	
1.8% in 2011 demonstrates positive momentum but continue to trail national 	
averages of 3.2% and 2.5%, respectively, as well as fall short of forecast. 	
Motor vehicles and parts, which were severely impacted in the recession, make up	
30% of provincial international goods exports and have demonstrated negligible 	
year-over-year (YOY) employment growth as of February 2012, with motor vehicle 	
manufacturing registering a 1.7% employment loss during this time frame. 	
	
Overall manufacturing employment, accounting for about 12% of provincial 	
employment, experienced 0.8% YOY employment loss as of April 2012 although the 	
broader economy has evidenced slow improvement, with YOY job gains of 0.7%. 	
Results across all sectors is mixed, with accommodation and food service (up 	
10.5%) as well as professional services (up 3.8%) experiencing the largest 	
employment gains. Notably, Canada's YOY employment growth rate is more than 	
double than that of Ontario at 1.5%. April 2012 unemployment in Ontario was 7.8%	
as compared to 7.9% recorded a year earlier, while Canada's trended downward 	
more notably to 7.3% from 7.6% in April 2011. 	
	
The province's current economic forecast, released with the budget in late March	
2012, scales back the forecasted growth pace of GDP that was included in the 	
2011 budget. GDP growth in 2012 is now expected to be 1.7% (down from 2.7%) and 	
for 2013, the earlier GDP estimate of 2.7% is now revised to 2.2%. This 	
medium-term forecast supports the province's revenue growth assumptions in their	
financial recovery plan and is critical to achieving revenue performance 	
targets. Also supporting planned revenue goals is the temporary surcharge on the	
province's highest earners that is expected to bring in C$55 million beginning 	
in FY 2012 and increasing to C$495 million in FY 2015. Overall, revenues are 	
forecast to grow at an average annual rate of 3.75% from FY 2012 to FY 2018. Any	
future economic set-backs could have a reverberating impact on future revenues.	
	
FINANCIAL PLAN WILL BE DIFFICULT TO ACHIEVE	
	
The economic slowdown brought to an abrupt halt a multi-year period of balanced 	
operations. On a GAAP basis, FY 2009 revenues fell 6.8% from the prior year; 	
when combined with above-budget spending growth, this resulted in the year 	
ending with a deficit of C$6.4 billion, or 6.6% of total revenues. On a GAAP 	
basis, sizable 11.3% growth in expenditures in FY 2010, including spending for 	
stimulus programs and a one-time, C$3 billion payment to GM and Chrysler, 	
combined with a further 1.2% decline in revenue, resulted in an operating 	
deficit of C$19.3 billion, or 20% of total revenues. 	
	
FY 2011 ended with improved operating margins as the annual operating deficit 	
was reduced to C$14 billion; a C$5 billion improvement from FY 2010 and C$5.7 	
billion better than plan. These results were aided by estimated expenditures 	
that were C$4.67 billion lower than budget (C$2.15 billion in programmatic 	
savings, C$2 billion in unallocated contingency funds, and C$481 million in debt	
service savings) aided by revenues that came in C$308 million over budget.	
	
The FY 2012 budget included a continuation of the multi-year fiscal plan to 	
return to balance in FY 2018, including spending restraint and operating 	
efficiencies to gradually lower annual deficits. Revenues for the year that 	
ended March 31, 2012, however, were C$20 million less than budget prior to the 	
passage of the high income PIT surcharge and the introduction of Canada's 2012 	
budget. Including those two factors, revenue in FY 2012 was C$39 million above 	
budget. Operating expenditures were approximately C$600 million below budget but	
the province was unable to set aside C$700 million in planned reserves, 	
producing an estimated annual deficit for FY 2012 of C$14.97 billion.	
	
The province forecasts that expenditures will be held to 1.3% average annual 	
growth through 2018 by a combination of personnel reductions, no funding in the 	
medium term for incremental compensation increases at the expiration of rolling 	
collective bargaining agreements, revisions to the prescription drug program, 	
freezing reimbursement rates, and agency efficiencies. As annual spending growth	
in recent fiscal years has averaged 6% per annum and growth between FY 2011 and 	
FY 2012 was 2.6%, Fitch continues to believe these expenditure targets will be 	
challenging to achieve.	
	
SUBSTANTIAL DEBT BURDEN	
	
The province's debt burden fell substantially over the decade through FY 2008, 	
but has risen from recent fiscal imbalances, capital stimulus, and loans to GM 	
and Chrysler. Gross debt to GDP, including debt of consolidated entities and 	
pension liabilities, of 30.7% in FY 2008 increased to 44% in FY 2011 and is 	
expected to grow under the current plan to approximately 53.6% in FY 2015 before	
tapering off. FY 2013 borrowing is forecast at C$35.9 billion, of which C$10.5 	
billion is for capital. Interest on outstanding debt remains manageable, at 7.9%	
of expenditures in FY 2011.

