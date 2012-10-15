TEXT-S&P affirms National Bank of Greece, Eurobank 'CCC/C' ratings

Overview -- On Oct. 5, 2012, the National Bank of Greece (NBG) launched a tender offer on the outstanding shares of Greece-based Eurobank, with the aim, upon completion, to merge the two banks. -- We believe the combined entity's financial profile would not materially be different from those we currently assess for NBG and Eurobank. -- We are therefore affirming our 'CCC' long-term and 'C' short-term ratings on NBG and Eurobank. -- The negative outlooks reflect the possibility that we could downgrade NBG and Eurobank, if we believe they will default on their obligations. Rating Action On Oct. 15, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'CCC/C' long-term and short-term counterparty credit ratings on Greece-based National Bank of Greece S.A. (NBG) and Eurobank Ergasias S.A. (Eurobank). We also affirmed our 'CC' issue rating on NBG's and Eurobank's hybrid securities. The outlook is negative. Rationale The rating action follows NBG's announcement it has launched a tender offer to acquire all the outstanding shares of Eurobank, on the basis of 58 new shares of NBG for every 100 shares of Eurobank. The offer hinges on the approval of regulatory authorities, including the Hellenic Financial Stability Fund (HFSF). According to NBG's press release, Eurobank's main shareholders, representing 43.6% of capital, have committed to tender their shares to the offer. If approved by NBG shareholders and regulatory authorities, the offer is likely to start at the end of November. Following its potential completion, Eurobank would become an NBG subsidiary. NBG has indicated it intends to proceed with the merger with Eurobank. The affirmation reflects our opinion that, if the merger is approved, the combined entity's financial profile would not be materially different than those we incorporate in our current ratings on NBG and Eurobank. In our opinion, the combined entity would maintain an adequate business position, under our criteria, in line with our current assessments of this factor for NBG and Eurobank. We consider that the combined entity's future revenue stability and business position in Greece would remain vulnerable to the significant deterioration we see in the domestic banking market and economy, to which all banks in the country are exposed. Still, we acknowledge that the combined entity would have a material position in Greece, with 32% market share in terms of deposits. The combined entity would also have a significant international footprint higher than those of other domestic peers, with over 27% of loans and deposits outside Greece, namely in Eastern European countries and Turkey. We would expect our assessment of capital and earnings for the combined entity to remain very weak, in line with our current assessments of this factor on NBG and Eurobank. This reflects our opinion that the combined entity's risk-adjusted capital measure, according to Standard & Poor's methodology, would likely remain below 2% over the next two years before taking into account any potential extraordinary short-term support that regulatory authorities might provide. We anticipate that the combined entity's capital position would be reduced by bottom-line losses we forecast in 2012 and 2013, as a result of the high credit losses we expect in the domestic loan portfolio taking into account the sharp economic deterioration we see in the Greek economy. The potential operational cost synergies derived from the merger would likely only marginally smooth the impact of the weakened economy on the combined entity's financial profile, over the next two years, in our view. Given the continued pressure the combined entity will likely face, our assessment of capital would continue to incorporate the expectation that it would receive from the HFSF enough capital support to maintain an adequate regulatory capital position, in addition to the EUR7.4 billion already received recently by NBG and EUR4 billion received by Eurobank. In our view, the combined entity's liquidity position would be very weak, in line with our current assessments of this factor on NBG and Eurobank. We think the combined entity would likely maintain a very high reliance on liquidity support from the Greek central bank because of the likely prolonged lack of access to capital markets and the current significant outflows in retail funding in Greece. As of March 2012, NBG had received EUR32 billion of Euro system funding, which represents 31% of total adjusted assets on the same date. Eurobank had received EUR31 billion, or 42% of total adjusted assets at end-March 2012. In addition, we think the combined entity would receive liquidity support from the European liquidity support mechanism. This support should, in our opinion, allow the combined entity to maintain eligible collateral for discounting, including through Emergency Liquidity Assistance (ELA) set up at the Bank of Greece. We continue to assess the stand-alone credit profiles (SACPs) for NBG and Eurobank at 'cc'. Our 'CCC' long-term rating on both banks includes two notches of uplift above the SACPs, to factor in the extraordinary liquidity support from EU authorities and the further capital commitment we expect from the HFSF. Our ratings on NBG and Eurobank continue to factor in a 'b+' anchor, which draws on our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) methodology and our views on both the economic risk of the main countries where NBG and Eurobank operate and industry risk in Greece, where they are incorporated. They also reflect our view of NBG and Eurobank's "adequate" business position, "weak" capital and earnings, "weak" risk position, "average" funding, and "very weak" liquidity, as our criteria define these terms. Outlook The negative outlooks are based on the possibility that we could lower the ratings on NBG and Eurobank, if we believe they will default on their obligations, as defined by our criteria. We could lower the ratings on NBG and Eurobank if their access to the EU's extraordinary liquidity support mechanisms, including the ELA discount facility at the European Central Bank (unsolicited AAA/Stable/A-1+), is impaired for any reason. This support currently underpins the banks' capacity to meet their financing requirements. In this context, we also note that persistently high pressure on Greek banks' retail funding bases may lead to further deposit outflows, which could in our opinion increase the banks' need for additional extraordinary liquidity support from EU authorities. We could also lower the ratings if we believe the banks are likely to default as a result of any developments associated with a substantial impairment of their solvency. This could happen if, for any reason, Greek banks are unable to access external capital support, or if we consider such support insufficient to allow the banks to continue meeting regulatory capital requirements mainly as a result of potential recognition of continued large impairments on loans. Ratings Score Snapshot National Bank of Greece S.A. Eurobank Ergasias S.A. Issuer Credit Rating CCC/Negative/C SACP cc Anchor b+ Business Position Adequate (0) Capital and Earnings Very weak (-2) Risk Position Weak (-2) Funding and Liquidity Average and very weak (-5) Support 0 GRE Support 0 Group Support 0 Sovereign Support 0 Short-Term Extraordinary Support +2 Additional Factors 0 Related Criteria And Research -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Criteria For Assigning 'CCC+', 'CCC', 'CCC-' And 'CC' Ratings, Oct. 1, 2012 -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed Eurobank Ergasias S.A. National Bank of Greece S.A. Counterparty Credit Rating CCC/Negative/C Certificate Of Deposit CCC/C EFG Hellas (Cayman Islands) Ltd. Senior Unsecured(1) CCC National Bank of Greece S.A. Preference Stock CC EFG Hellas Funding Ltd. EFG Hellas (Cayman Islands) Ltd. Senior Unsecured(1) CCC National Bank of Greece S.A. Preference Stock CC EFG Hellas Funding Ltd. Preference Stock(1) CC National Bank of Greece Funding Ltd. Preference Stock(2) CC NBG Finance PLC Subordinated(2) CC EFG Hellas PLC Senior Unsecured(1) CCC Subordinated(1) CC Commercial Paper(1) C EFG Ora Funding Limited III Senior Unsecured(1) CCC (1) Guaranteed by Eurobank Ergasias S.A. (2) Guaranteed by National Bank of Greece S.A.