#Market News
October 15, 2012 / 8:20 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P rates NP Opco

Reuters Staff

11 Min Read

Overview
     -- Las Vegas-based gaming operator Station Casinos' subsidiaries NP Opco 
LLC (Opco) and Station GVR Acquisition LLC (GVR) closed a $775 million senior 
secured credit facility to refinance existing debt. 
     -- We are assigning the credit facility our 'B+' issue-level rating, with 
a recovery rating of '2'.
     -- The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that credit 
measures will remain at a level in line with the rating over the intermediate 
term and that Station will use moderate levels of free cash flow to repay debt 
over the next several years.
 
Rating Action
On Oct. 15, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned Station Casinos 
LLC (Station) subsidiaries NP Opco LLC (Opco) and Station GVR Acquisition 
LLC's (GVR) $775 million senior secured credit facility (OPCO/GVR facility) 
its 'B+' issue-level rating with a recovery rating of '2', indicating our 
expectation of substantial (70% to 90%) recovery for lenders in the event of a 
payment default. 

The facility consists of a $200 million senior secured revolving credit 
facility due 2017 and a $575 million senior secured term loan due 2019. The 
company used proceeds from the issuance to repay its existing credit 
facilities at Opco and GVR. As part of the transaction Station plans to merge 
GVR into Opco. However, until regulatory approvals are granted, GVR and Opco 
will be co-borrowers under the credit agreement.

Rationale
The corporate credit rating reflects our assessment of Station's business risk 
profile as "weak" and our assessment of the company's financial risk profile 
as "highly leveraged," according to our criteria. We incorporate the credit 
quality of the consolidated Station Casinos LLC portfolio of properties and 
assets into our rating, despite the fact that different operating subsidiaries 
secure different pieces of the capital structure. Given our perception of the 
strategic relationships between these entities and their common management and 
ownership, we expect management will make decisions regarding operating and 
financial strategies with a view toward the collective group of companies. We 
believe that if a payment default were to occur on Station's credit facilities 
or notes (the Propco debt) or at one of its subsidiaries, including NP Opco 
LLC (Opco) or Station GVR Acquisition LLC (GVR), management would consider 
alternatives regarding the capital structure of the consolidated group, which 
would likely include a comprehensive restructuring or a bankruptcy filing. 

Our assessment of Station's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged" 
reflects our expectations that Station's consolidated debt to EBITDA will 
remain above 6x through 2013. Despite the high leverage, however, we expect 
Station's consolidated EBITDA coverage of interest will remain above 2x, solid 
for the rating, as the company benefits from favorable interest rates on a 
portion of its capital structure. In addition, while there are substantial 
restrictions in the credit agreement that require the company to use a major 
portion of free cash flow for debt repayment, in our view, ownership has 
historically demonstrated an aggressive financial policy, illustrated by its 
2007 management buyout of the company.

The rating also reflects our assessment of Station's business risk profile as 
"weak," given its limited diversity due to its concentration in the 
competitive Las Vegas locals market and the volatility in that market during 
the recent economic recession. Somewhat offsetting these factors is Station's 
leadership in its market, which gains support from a portfolio with several 
high-quality properties; relatively high barriers to entry, given regulation 
that restricts the supply of new competition; the fact that Station controls 
most sites that would be available for new development; and management's 
experience operating in the market. Additionally, we view Station's management 
contracts with Native American casinos as a credit positive, as it helps 
diversify its revenue stream.

Our rating incorporates an expectation that Station's revenue will grow in the 
mid-single-digit area in 2012 and EBITDA will increase in the high single 
digits, driven by market share gains, gradual growth in the locals market, and 
increases in management fee revenues. We believe that some gradually improving 
economic indicators in Las Vegas, such as convention attendance, visitor 
volume, and room rates on the Las Vegas Strip will spur modest improvement in 
the Las Vegas locals market over the next few years. However, we expect 
improvement in the locals market to somewhat lag improvement on the Las Vegas 
Strip. Therefore, we do not anticipate a return to meaningful growth or to 
previously generated levels of revenue and EBITDA in the locals market over at 
least the next few years. 

Incorporating the refinancing and the debt repayment associated with cash 
receipts from the Graton Tribe, we expect leverage to improve to the low-7x 
area and EBITDA coverage of interest to remain over 2x at the end of 2012, 
which we view as in line with the rating. In 2013, our rating currently 
incorporates a scenario in which revenues and EBITDA are slightly higher than 
2012. Over the longer term, Station will benefit from its seven-year 
management agreement to run the Graton Resort and Casino (Graton), which is 
expected to open in December 2013. This will also help drive margin expansion 
as this revenue comes will little incremental cost.

Station owns and operates 17 casinos in the Las Vegas locals market, including 
seven it markets under the Station brand and two under the Fiesta brand. The 
company targets individuals who live and work in Las Vegas with its off-Strip 
casino properties. Station also manages Gun Lake Casino in Michigan and will 
manage the Graton Resort and Casino in California.

Liquidity
Based on its likely sources and uses of cash over the next 12 to 18 months and 
incorporating our performance expectations, Station has an "adequate" 
liquidity profile, according to our criteria. Relevant factors in our 
assessment of Station's liquidity profile include:
     -- We expect the company's sources of liquidity over the next 12 to 18 
months to exceed uses by more than 1.2x.
     -- We expect net sources to be positive, even if projected EBITDA were to 
decline by 15%.
 
Station's sources of liquidity included cash on the balance sheet, and 
availability across its Propco and OPCO/GVR revolving credit facilities. We 
expect approximately $75 million in capital expenditures in 2012. In 2013, we 
expect Station will likely increase capital expenditures to $120 million and 
are assuming capital expenditures remain close to this level in future years. 
Under our performance expectations and incorporating this level of capital 
spending, we expect Station to continue to generate moderate levels of free 
operating cash flow, which, based on the terms of its credit agreement, will 
primarily be used to repay debt, leading to gradually improving credit 
measures over the next few years. 

Station's Propco and Opco/GVR credit facilities all contain financial 
maintenance covenants. The Propco credit agreement includes a maximum total 
leverage ratio initially set at 11.25x and a minimum interest coverage ratio 
initially set at 2x. The company will measure these covenants beginning in the 
December 2012 quarter. Financial covenants under the OPCO/GVR credit 
facilities consist of an initial maximum total leverage ratio of 5.5x, with 
step-downs to 3x by the end of 2015, where it remains until maturity, and a 
minimum interest coverage ratio of 3x. We expect the entities will have 
adequate cushion with respect to these financial maintenance covenants, based 
on our performance assumptions. All covenants are measured on an EBITDAM basis.

Debt maturities are modest over the next several years and consist of 
amortization payments under the Propco term loan B-1 and term loan B-2, and 
the OPCO/GVR term loan, which we estimate will total approximately $15 million 
annually.

Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on 
Station, to be published on RatingsDirect following this report. 

Outlook
The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that credit measures will 
remain at a level in line with the rating over the intermediate term and that 
the company will use moderate levels of free cash flow to repay debt over the 
next several years. We have factored an expectation that EBITDA will grow in 
the high-single-digit area in 2012 and more modestly in 2013. Under these 
performance assumptions, we expect our measure of the company's adjusted 
leverage to improve to the low-7x area and believe interest coverage will 
remain greater than 2x, both supportive of the rating. 

A downgrade could occur if operating performance is meaningfully weaker than 
our current expectations to the extent that we anticipate EBITDA coverage of 
interest will weaken to below 1.5x. This would likely be the result of 
destabilization in the Las Vegas locals gaming market as a result of further 
economic disruption. Our consideration of a higher rating is unlikely until 
leverage improves closer toward 6x, which we do not anticipate in the near 
term.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 
2012
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
     -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009
     -- Standard & Poor's Revises Its Approach To Rating Speculative-Grade 
Credits, May 13, 2008
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008
 
Ratings List

Station Casinos LLC
 Corporate Credit Rating               B/Stable/--

New Rating

Station GVR Acquisition LLC
NP Opco LLC
 $200M sr secd revolver due 2017       B+
   Recovery Rating                     2
 $575M sr secd term loan due 2019      B+
   Recovery Rating                     2

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
