TEXT-S&P cuts Ferro Corp to 'BB-'
May 17, 2012 / 8:40 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P cuts Ferro Corp to 'BB-'

Reuters Staff

12 Min Read

Overview	
     -- Operating performance and credit measures at U.S.-based chemicals 	
producer Ferro Corp. have deteriorated in recent quarters and we expect them 	
to weaken further in 2012.	
     -- We are lowering our corporate credit rating on Ferro to 'BB-' from 	
'BB' and lowering all our issue-level ratings by one notch. 	
     -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the company's 	
operating results will stabilize later this year and that it will generate 	
modestly positive free cash flow and maintain adequate liquidity to mitigate 	
concerns about a weak operating environment in 2012.	
Rating Action	
On May 17, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate 	
credit rating on Ferro Corp. to 'BB-' from 'BB'. We also lowered the 	
issue-level ratings on the company's senior unsecured debt to 'B' from 'B+'. 	
The '6' recovery rating, which remains unchanged, reflects our expectation for 	
negligible (0% to 10%) recovery in the event of a payment default.	
	
Rationale	
The downgrade reflects the deterioration in operating performance over the 	
past few quarters and our expectation that earnings in 2012 will be about 25% 	
lower than in 2011. Demand for the company's conductive pastes used in solar 	
panels has significantly declined, challenging the electronic materials 	
segment, which is a key driver of the company's profitability. Segment income 	
in electronic materials decreased to $75 million in 2011 from peak levels of 	
over $130 million in 2010. A meaningful shift in the solar industry including 	
reductions in government subsidies for solar use in parts of Europe; a 	
decrease in the amount of paste used in solar panels (thrifting); and 	
increased solar panel manufacturing competition, which led to production 	
overcapacities, excess inventories of manufactured solar panels, and rapid 	
price declines, contributed to the significant drop in earnings.  	
	
The ratings on Ohio-based Ferro Corp. reflect our assessment of its business 	
risk profile as "weak" and financial risk profile as "significant." With 	
annual sales of $2 billion, the company produces electronic materials, ceramic 	
glaze, inorganic pigments and colorants, polymer additives, and specialty 	
plastics for use primarily in the electronics, construction, appliances, 	
automotive, and household furnishings end markets. 	
	
Ferro's business position benefits from a diverse portfolio of performance 	
materials and chemicals, geographic and customer diversification, and an 	
improved cost structure. Its top 10 customers account for about 20% of sales, 	
and it generates over 50% of revenues outside of the U.S. Vulnerability to raw 	
material cost fluctuations and significant exposure to residential and 	
commercial construction and electronics end markets offset these strengths. 	
Many of its products are discretionary purchases, which renders their demand 	
highly sensitive to extended cyclical downturns. In addition, profitability in 	
some business segments (such as polymer additives, which make up 15% of sales) 	
is suffering because of commodity-like and highly competitive markets.	
	
Ferro operates in six business segments: electronic materials, color and glass 	
performance materials (which include high-quality glazes, enamels, pigments, 	
and dinnerware decoration colors), performance coatings (which include tile 	
coatings and porcelain enamel for appliances and cookware), polymer additives, 	
specialty plastics, and pharmaceuticals. Over the past few years, the 	
management team has successfully readjusted the focus of its product portfolio 	
onto higher-margin, higher-growth products, as well as invested in 	
higher-demand markets in Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. In recent 	
quarters, EBITDA margins have deteriorated to about 8.5%, near the low end of 	
their historical 8% to 14% range. We expect them to remain depressed for the 	
next several quarters while the electronic materials segment, which typically 	
generated higher margins, remains challenged.	
	
Demand for electronic materials has deteriorated in the past few quarters as a 	
result of weak economic conditions, particularly in Europe. Within this 	
segment, Ferro is a worldwide leader in conductive pastes for solar cells, and 	
this key business segment has offered good growth prospects that attracted 	
further competition. Demand for conductive pastes declined significantly 	
beginning in the middle of 2011 because of excess inventory of solar power 	
modules, thrifting, a reduction in government incentives for solar use and the 	
migration of panel manufacturing to Asian manufacturers from traditional 	
European-based ones. This led to a rapid decline in selling prices for solar 	
power modules, the combination of which hampered earnings. We expect European 	
solar demand will remain weak in 2012 based on further announcements of 	
reduced government incentives for solar. Given this expectation, the company's 	
efforts to secure additional product qualifications and increase share with 	
Asian Tier 1 customers will remain key to improving earnings in the electronic 	
materials segment. We expect solar demand in China to increase significantly 	
in the next few years, following the Chinese government's recent announcements 	
that it raised its solar energy target to 15 gigawatts by 2015. 	
	
Debt reduction in 2009 and 2010 (in part with proceeds from the 2009 equity 	
issuance), the recovery of cash collateral relating to the company's precious 	
metal leases, and the resulting significant reduction in interest expense all 	
contributed to Ferro's improved financial risk profile. However, as a result 	
of the significant drop in EBITDA over the past year, credit metrics have 	
weakened and we expect them to deteriorate further this year. The key ratio of 	
funds from operations (FFO) to total adjusted debt (adjusted for capitalized 	
operating leases, and underfunded pension and other postretirement 	
obligations) was 26% as of March 31, 2012, compared with 32% a year ago. Based 	
on our scenario forecasts for moderately lower cash flows in 2012, we expect 	
this ratio will decline to 15% to 20% in the next few quarters. We consider 	
FFO to total adjusted debt of about 20% an appropriate level for the current 	
ratings. We believe management will remain prudent in its capital spending 	
plans and any potential acquisitions or shareholder rewards, thereby 	
maintaining a financial policy supportive of the current ratings.	
	
Liquidity	
We view Ferro's liquidity as "adequate." As of March 31, 2012, it had about 	
$23 million in cash and $336 million available under its $350 million 	
revolving credit facility maturing in August 2015. The company also has a $50 	
million 364-day receivables securitization facility expiring in May 2012. We 	
expect the company will extend this facility under similar terms prior to its 	
expiration. Ferro uses precious metals in the production of some of its 	
products, primarily silver for electronic materials products. It has about 	
$350 million in collateral free lease lines and did not have any cash on 	
deposit as collateral as of March 31, 2012.	
	
Our liquidity assessment is based on the following factors and expectations:	
     -- Sources of cash will exceed 1.2x of cash usage during the next 12 to 	
18 months; 	
     -- Sources will remain positive even in the event of a 20% EBITDA 	
decline; and	
     -- Ferro would likely be able to absorb low-probability shocks based on 	
available liquidity. We believe liquidity is supplemented by the expected 	
flexibility to lower capital spending or sell assets.	
	
Debt maturities are limited for the next several years, with the next upcoming 	
maturity consisting of the remaining $34 million of convertible senior notes 	
due Aug. 15, 2013. We expect that the company will repay these notes through a 	
combination of free cash flow and revolver drawings. Financial covenants 	
include a maximum leverage ratio of 3.5x and a minimum fixed-charge coverage 	
ratio (which deducts capital expenditures from EBITDA in the calculation) of 	
1.35x. There are no step-downs in the financial covenants. As a result of high 	
capital expenditures and weak operating performance in recent quarters, the 	
fourth quarter of 2011 in particular, we expect headroom under the fixed 	
charge covenant will be very tight in the second and third quarters of 2012. 	
Our base case assumes that the company will be able to meet covenants with 	
minimal EBITDA cushion. However, if EBITDA declines more than we expect, we 	
believe the company will be proactive and successfully amend terms under the 	
credit facility to yield sufficient headroom.  	
	
Recovery analysis	
For the complete recovery analysis, see our recovery report on Ferro Corp., to 	
be published after this report on RatingsDirect.	
	
Outlook	
The outlook is stable. Our base case assumes a 25% drop in 2012 EBITDA, 	
resulting from depressed near-term demand for solar pastes, coupled with 	
continuing sluggish demand for residential and commercial building and 	
renovation, particularly in Europe. We expect earnings in solar to improve 	
sequentially through the rest of 2012, albeit from very weak levels. Based on 	
our scenario forecasts, we believe that 2012 free operating cash flow will be 	
modestly positive, based on our expectations for reduced capital expenditures 	
and lower working capital needs.	
	
We could lower the ratings within the next 12 months if industry conditions or 	
the company's operating performance are below our expectations. This could 	
occur if the company is unable to successfully improve its position in the 	
Asian solar market, or if fierce competition continues to pressure pricing. 	
Based on our downside scenario, we could lower the ratings if revenues decline 	
by 15% and EBITDA margins decrease by 150 basis points or more. In such a 	
scenario, FFO to total adjusted debt would decrease to below 15%. We could 	
also lower the ratings if free cash flow turns negative, or if covenant 	
compliance remains an ongoing concern, even after considering a potential 	
amendment.	
	
We could consider a one-notch upgrade if the macroeconomic outlook 	
strengthens, operating results stabilize, and we gain confidence that earnings 	
will improve from weak 2012 levels. Specifically, we could consider a modest 	
upgrade if EBITDA margins improve by 200 basis points or more, coupled with a 	
5% increase in revenues. In such a scenario, we expect that FFO to total 	
adjusted debt would increase to above 25%. The company's end-market 	
concentration in construction and electronics, which are cyclical and have 	
discretionary demand characteristics, could limit further upside rating 	
potential if the company does not take strategic actions to diversify and 	
strengthen the portfolio.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 	
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 	
May 27, 2009 	
     -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The 	
Packaging Industry, Dec. 4, 2008	
	
	
Ratings List	
Downgraded	
                                        To                 From	
Ferro Corp.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                BB-/Stable/--      BB/Stable/--	
 Senior Unsecured                       B                  B+	
   Recovery Rating                      6                  6

