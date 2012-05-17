FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT - Fitch affirms OSF Healthcare System's (IL) revs at 'a'; outlook stable
May 17, 2012 / 9:21 PM / 5 years ago

RPT - Fitch affirms OSF Healthcare System's (IL) revs at 'a'; outlook stable

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
    May 17 (Reuters) - 	
 
 
 	
CHICAGO, May 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'A' rating on 	
approximately $806.3 million of Illinois Finance Authority revenue bonds issued 	
on behalf of OSF Healthcare System (OSF). 	
	
The Rating Outlook is Stable. 	
	
SECURITY 	
	
A security interest in the unrestricted receivables of the Obligated Group. 	
	
KEY RATING DRIVERS	
	
REGIONAL GROWTH STRATEGY: OSF continues to execute on its growth strategy to 	
become the leading regional health care provider serving the northern third of 	
Illinois excluding the Chicago metropolitan area. Among other initiatives OSF 	
acquired Ottawa Regional Hospital (91 staffed beds), partnered with University 	
of Illinois Medical School in the development of a Simulation Center, and has 	
further extended its ambulatory care network and affiliation arrangements with 	
various community hospitals. 	
	
INTEGRATED SYSTEM: OSF's significant physician employment (over 500 physicians 	
employed) combined with a system-wide approach to leadership emphasizing 	
physician input, has led to physician alignment and a more integrated approach 	
to care which Fitch believes better positions the corporation for health care 	
reform. 	
	
IMPROVED OPERATING PERFORMANCE: OSF's operating profitability has historically 	
been weak, but has improved in fiscal 2011 and through the six months ended 	
March 31, 2012, reflecting the benefits of its investment in physician practices	
and IT.	
	
MANAGEABLE DEBT BURDEN: Many of OSF's leverage metrics compare favorably to 	
Fitch's 'A' category medians with maximum annual debt service (MADS) as a 	
percentage of revenue of 2.8% and coverage of MADS by EBITDA of 4.0x through the	
six months ended March 31, 2012 reflecting a modest debt burden. Moreover, with 	
completion of the Milestone Project in 2010, OSF's future capital needs are 	
expected to be manageable. 	
	
WEAK LIQUIDITY METRICS: OSF's liquidity position has been negatively impacted by	
the growth in accounts receivables to a very high 86 days as of March 31, 2012. 	
The growth in accounts receivable reflects the back log of unpaid Medicaid 	
invoices by the State of Illinois and the conversion to new patient accounting 	
processes. At March 31, 2012 OSF's days cash on hand of 157, cushion ratio of 	
13.1x and cash to debt of 86% trailed the respective 'A' category medians of 	
194.1, 15.4x and 113.8%.	
	
CREDIT PROFILE: 	
	
The 'A' rating reflects OSF's continued regional growth strategy, good market 	
share and strong physician alignment. OSF's flagship hospital, St. Francis 	
Medical Center, is a 616 licensed-acute care bed, Level I trauma center that 	
serves as a regional referral center for high-acuity, complex clinical services.	
The system continues to extend its reach throughout the region via on-going 	
physician employment and alignment, expansion of its ambulatory care network and	
affiliation arrangements with various community hospitals. In April 2012 the 	
U.S. Federal Trade Commission won a preliminary injunction to stop the proposed 	
merger of OSF's Saint Anthony Medical Center in Rockford, IL and Rockford Health	
System because of potential antitrust issues. Management decided to end the 	
efforts to merge the two organizations, which have been in discussions since May	
2010. Fitch believes this development is disappointing as further consolidation 	
in the Rockford market would have likely increased efficiency but OSF expects to	
continue to pursue collaborative relationships with area providers. 	
	
OSF has benefited from its integrated delivery strategy, which results in a 	
strong referral network through its growing employed physician base, which 	
totaled 558 physicians as of March 2012. OSF is in the final stages of 	
restructuring its leadership and management to include a more system-wide 	
approach to leadership, which will enhance accountability. OSF has maintained 	
its strong market share position for its largest facility in Peoria (OSF St. 	
Francis Medical Center), holding 47.7% of the market share in its primary market	
share in fiscal 2011, up from 47% in fiscal 2010 and ahead of its closest 	
competitor, Methodist Medical Center, at 27.9%. Market share at its 	
Bloomington/Pontiac facility has increased while market share in the 	
Galesburg/Monmouth and Rockford markets have decreased.	
	
OSF generated $20.6 million of income from operations (1.1% operating margin) in	
fiscal 2011 after posting operating losses in fiscal 2009 and 2010, which 	
resulted from the corporation's investments in a new clinical IT system, 	
physician acquisitions and inpatient and ambulatory capital spending. Operating 	
EBITDA jumped to $156.4 million (8.4% operating EBITDA margin) in 2011 from 	
$86.6 million in fiscal 2010 (5.1% margin) and $103.5 million in fiscal 2009 	
(6.3% margin). Through the six months ended March 31, 2012 operating and 	
operating EBITDA margins further improved to 2% and 9.2%, respectively. Fitch 	
expects profitability to continue to improve as further efficiencies are 	
achieved. Fitch notes that OSF receives approximately $30-40 million a year in 	
supplemental disproportionate share and upper payment limit funding and any 	
reductions in funding would pressure profitability.	
	
OSF's liquidity position is light for the rating level reflecting the growth in 	
accounts receivable. At March 31, 2012  OSF's unrestricted cash and investments 	
totaled approximately $739 million, which equated to 157.1 days cash on hand, 	
13.1x cushion ratio and 86% cash to debt compared to the 'A' category medians of	
194.1 days, 15.4x and 133.8%. The growth in accounts receivable is due largely 	
to the State of Illinois not processing Medicaid claims, however excluding 	
Medicaid billings, OSF's days in accounts receivable is still high at 57 days., 	
which may be partially attributable to the implementation of its new patient 	
accounting and access center (PAAC)system and lockbox technology. 	
	
OSF's debt burden is manageable with MADS comprising 3% of total fiscal 2011 	
revenue compared to the 'A' category median of 2.9%. Total outstanding debt as 	
of April 2012 was $808.2 million and was 63% fixed rate and 37% variable rate. 	
Recent major projects include the expansion of St. Francis Medical Center 	
(Milestone Project), which opened in August 2010. OSF's future capital needs are	
modest with no large projects projected in the near term. Total capital spending	
for fiscal 2012 and 2013 is projected at 125 million and 110 million, 	
respectively.	
	
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's belief that profitability and liquidity will	
continue to improve as OSF benefits from physician, plant and IT investments. 	
Fitch expects that management will improve the collection of outstanding 	
receivables which is expected to strengthen liquidity and bring liquidity ratios	
more in line with category medians. 	
	
Headquartered in Peoria, Illinois, OSF Healthcare System owns and operates a 	
combined eight health care facilities (seven in Illinois, one in Michigan) with 	
1,316 licensed acute care beds. Total revenue in fiscal 2011 was $1.9 billion. 	
OSF covenants to provide quarterly financial information within 60 days of 	
quarter-end (for the first three quarters) and annual financial information 	
within 150 days of fiscal year-end to bondholders. Quarterly interim financials 	
include consolidated and consolidating balance sheet and income statements and 	
are available through the MSRB's EMMA system. 	
	
	
	
 (Reporting By Joan Gralla)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
