RPT - Fitch affirms OSF Healthcare System's (IL) revs at 'a'; outlook stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) May 17 (Reuters) - CHICAGO, May 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'A' rating on approximately $806.3 million of Illinois Finance Authority revenue bonds issued on behalf of OSF Healthcare System (OSF). The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY A security interest in the unrestricted receivables of the Obligated Group. KEY RATING DRIVERS REGIONAL GROWTH STRATEGY: OSF continues to execute on its growth strategy to become the leading regional health care provider serving the northern third of Illinois excluding the Chicago metropolitan area. Among other initiatives OSF acquired Ottawa Regional Hospital (91 staffed beds), partnered with University of Illinois Medical School in the development of a Simulation Center, and has further extended its ambulatory care network and affiliation arrangements with various community hospitals. INTEGRATED SYSTEM: OSF's significant physician employment (over 500 physicians employed) combined with a system-wide approach to leadership emphasizing physician input, has led to physician alignment and a more integrated approach to care which Fitch believes better positions the corporation for health care reform. IMPROVED OPERATING PERFORMANCE: OSF's operating profitability has historically been weak, but has improved in fiscal 2011 and through the six months ended March 31, 2012, reflecting the benefits of its investment in physician practices and IT. MANAGEABLE DEBT BURDEN: Many of OSF's leverage metrics compare favorably to Fitch's 'A' category medians with maximum annual debt service (MADS) as a percentage of revenue of 2.8% and coverage of MADS by EBITDA of 4.0x through the six months ended March 31, 2012 reflecting a modest debt burden. Moreover, with completion of the Milestone Project in 2010, OSF's future capital needs are expected to be manageable. WEAK LIQUIDITY METRICS: OSF's liquidity position has been negatively impacted by the growth in accounts receivables to a very high 86 days as of March 31, 2012. The growth in accounts receivable reflects the back log of unpaid Medicaid invoices by the State of Illinois and the conversion to new patient accounting processes. At March 31, 2012 OSF's days cash on hand of 157, cushion ratio of 13.1x and cash to debt of 86% trailed the respective 'A' category medians of 194.1, 15.4x and 113.8%. CREDIT PROFILE: The 'A' rating reflects OSF's continued regional growth strategy, good market share and strong physician alignment. OSF's flagship hospital, St. Francis Medical Center, is a 616 licensed-acute care bed, Level I trauma center that serves as a regional referral center for high-acuity, complex clinical services. The system continues to extend its reach throughout the region via on-going physician employment and alignment, expansion of its ambulatory care network and affiliation arrangements with various community hospitals. In April 2012 the U.S. Federal Trade Commission won a preliminary injunction to stop the proposed merger of OSF's Saint Anthony Medical Center in Rockford, IL and Rockford Health System because of potential antitrust issues. Management decided to end the efforts to merge the two organizations, which have been in discussions since May 2010. Fitch believes this development is disappointing as further consolidation in the Rockford market would have likely increased efficiency but OSF expects to continue to pursue collaborative relationships with area providers. OSF has benefited from its integrated delivery strategy, which results in a strong referral network through its growing employed physician base, which totaled 558 physicians as of March 2012. OSF is in the final stages of restructuring its leadership and management to include a more system-wide approach to leadership, which will enhance accountability. OSF has maintained its strong market share position for its largest facility in Peoria (OSF St. Francis Medical Center), holding 47.7% of the market share in its primary market share in fiscal 2011, up from 47% in fiscal 2010 and ahead of its closest competitor, Methodist Medical Center, at 27.9%. Market share at its Bloomington/Pontiac facility has increased while market share in the Galesburg/Monmouth and Rockford markets have decreased. OSF generated $20.6 million of income from operations (1.1% operating margin) in fiscal 2011 after posting operating losses in fiscal 2009 and 2010, which resulted from the corporation's investments in a new clinical IT system, physician acquisitions and inpatient and ambulatory capital spending. Operating EBITDA jumped to $156.4 million (8.4% operating EBITDA margin) in 2011 from $86.6 million in fiscal 2010 (5.1% margin) and $103.5 million in fiscal 2009 (6.3% margin). Through the six months ended March 31, 2012 operating and operating EBITDA margins further improved to 2% and 9.2%, respectively. Fitch expects profitability to continue to improve as further efficiencies are achieved. Fitch notes that OSF receives approximately $30-40 million a year in supplemental disproportionate share and upper payment limit funding and any reductions in funding would pressure profitability. OSF's liquidity position is light for the rating level reflecting the growth in accounts receivable. At March 31, 2012 OSF's unrestricted cash and investments totaled approximately $739 million, which equated to 157.1 days cash on hand, 13.1x cushion ratio and 86% cash to debt compared to the 'A' category medians of 194.1 days, 15.4x and 133.8%. The growth in accounts receivable is due largely to the State of Illinois not processing Medicaid claims, however excluding Medicaid billings, OSF's days in accounts receivable is still high at 57 days., which may be partially attributable to the implementation of its new patient accounting and access center (PAAC)system and lockbox technology. OSF's debt burden is manageable with MADS comprising 3% of total fiscal 2011 revenue compared to the 'A' category median of 2.9%. Total outstanding debt as of April 2012 was $808.2 million and was 63% fixed rate and 37% variable rate. Recent major projects include the expansion of St. Francis Medical Center (Milestone Project), which opened in August 2010. OSF's future capital needs are modest with no large projects projected in the near term. Total capital spending for fiscal 2012 and 2013 is projected at 125 million and 110 million, respectively. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's belief that profitability and liquidity will continue to improve as OSF benefits from physician, plant and IT investments. Fitch expects that management will improve the collection of outstanding receivables which is expected to strengthen liquidity and bring liquidity ratios more in line with category medians. Headquartered in Peoria, Illinois, OSF Healthcare System owns and operates a combined eight health care facilities (seven in Illinois, one in Michigan) with 1,316 licensed acute care beds. Total revenue in fiscal 2011 was $1.9 billion. OSF covenants to provide quarterly financial information within 60 days of quarter-end (for the first three quarters) and annual financial information within 150 days of fiscal year-end to bondholders. Quarterly interim financials include consolidated and consolidating balance sheet and income statements and are available through the MSRB's EMMA system. (Reporting By Joan Gralla)