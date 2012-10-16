FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch assigns Vakifbank eurobond expected 'BB(exp)' rating
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
Entertainment
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 16, 2012 / 1:45 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch assigns Vakifbank eurobond expected 'BB(exp)' rating

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 16 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi T.A.O.'s
 upcoming USD issue of subordinated notes an expected 'BB(EXP)'
rating.

Vakifbank is rated Long-term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) 'BB+'/Stable, Short-term Foreign and Local Currency IDR 'B', Viability
Rating 'bb+', Support Rating '3', Support Rating Floor 'BB+' and National
Long-term rating 'AA+(tur)'/Stable.

Vakifbank was the seventh-largest bank in Turkey in total unconsolidated bank
assets at end-H112. It is 58.5% owned by the General Directorate of Foundations,
which is fully controlled and managed by the Turkish state, 16.2% by the bank's
pension fund. 25.2% of the shares are publicly traded.


Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.

Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 15
August 2012, and 'Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar Securities', dated
15 December 2011, are available at www.fitchratings.com.

Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar Securities

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.