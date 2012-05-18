FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P revises Deutsche Postbank AG outlook
May 18, 2012 / 3:22 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P revises Deutsche Postbank AG outlook

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
	
Overview	
     -- We consider Germany-based Deutsche Postbank AG to be highly strategic 	
to its parent company Deutsche Bank under our group methodology, based on 	
Deutsche Bank's 93.7% stake and an anticipated profit-and-loss transfer 	
agreement. 	
     -- There is also a higher likelihood that we would classify Postbank as a 	
core subsidiary of Deutsche Bank within 6-12 months. In addition, Postbank's 	
capital and earnings have improved, in our view, leading us to revise the 	
stand-alone credit profile to 'bbb' from 'bbb-'.	
     -- We are revising our outlook on Postbank to positive from negative and 	
affirming our 'A/A-1' ratings. 	
     -- The positive outlook reflects that we could raise the rating on 	
Postbank within the next 6-12 months if, as we anticipate, Postbank's 	
integration with Deutsche Bank continues, leading us to reassess it as a core 	
subsidiary.	
 	
Rating Action	
On May 18, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on 	
Germany-based Deutsche Postbank AG to positive from negative. The 'A' 	
long-term and 'A-1' short-term counterparty credit ratings were affirmed. 	
	
At the same time, we raised our issue ratings on Postbank's hybrid capital 	
instruments to 'BBB' from 'BB' and affirmed our 'BBB+' issue ratings on 	
Postbank's nondeferrable senior subordinated debt.	
	
Rationale	
The outlook revision reflects that we may reclassify Postbank's group status 	
as "core" instead of "highly strategic," as defined in our criteria, within 	
the next 6-12 months. We would then equalize the ratings on Postbank with 	
those on Deutsche Bank AG (A+/Negative/A-1), in line with our group rating 	
methodology. 	
	
Our assessment reflects the increase of Deutsche Bank's stake in Postbank to 	
93.7% from 52%, and the anticipated approval of a profit-and-loss transfer 	
agreement in June 2012. Under our group criteria, we do not designate Postbank 	
as a "core" group entity during the first two years after its acquisition. 	
This is because of integration risks and the potential for new, unanticipated 	
risks, although we consider there to be a very low likelihood of such a 	
downside scenario. 	
	
Our long-term rating on Postbank is one notch below that on Deutsche Bank and 	
represents a three-notch uplift from Postbank's SACP. This reflects our 	
current assessment of Postbank as a "highly strategic" subsidiary of Deutsche 	
Bank, incorporating our anticipation of parental support for Postbank under 	
almost all foreseeable circumstances. We regard Postbank's importance to the 	
German government as high, reflecting its large retail operations. However, we 	
do not include additional notches of support for potential extraordinary 	
government support, since we assign the higher indicative counterparty credit 	
rating resulting from our group support framework or our government support 	
framework.	
	
We base the upward revision of Postbank's SACP to 'bbb' from 'bbb-' on our 	
view that the bank's capital and earnings have improved to "moderate" from 	
"weak". Our view is underpinned by our risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio of 	
about 5.3% for Postbank, before concentration and diversification effects, as 	
of year-end 2011 and a projected RAC ratio of about 6% over the next 18 	
months. Our RAC ratio forecast includes our assumption of full earnings 	
retention, further reductions in Postbank's structured credit portfolio, and 	
small declines of its commercial real estate business.	
	
In our view, Postbank has an "adequate" business position, "moderate" capital 	
and earnings, a "moderate" risk position, "above average" funding, and 	
"adequate" liquidity, as our criteria define these terms. 	
	
Under our bank criteria, we use our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment's 	
economic risk and industry risk scores to determine a bank's anchor, the 	
starting point in assigning an issuer credit rating. Our anchor for a 	
commercial bank operating only in Germany is 'a-', based on an economic risk 	
score of '1' and an industry risk score of '3'. 	
	
The 'BBB+' issue ratings on Postbank's nondeferrable senior subordinated debt 	
are one notch below Deutsche Bank's SACP. This is because we consider that 	
group support will likely maintain payments on these instruments. 	
Nevertheless, in our view, Germany's legal and regulatory framework allows the 	
authorities to instigate restructuring of a failing bank to the detriment of 	
nondeferrable subordinated debtholders. 	
	
We raised the issue ratings on Postbank's hybrid capital instruments to 'BBB' 	
from 'BB' because we consider that Deutsche Bank would fully support these 	
instruments in case of need. 	
	
Outlook	
The positive outlook reflects that we could reclassify Postbank as "core" to 	
its parent Deutsche Bank within the next 6-12 months. Barring a downgrade of 	
the parent, we would therefore raise the rating on Postbank to 'A+' in line 	
with our group methodology. The positive outlook also incorporates our 	
assumption that Deutsche Bank would provide support to Postbank if needed and 	
that the organizational and operational integration of Postbank into Deutsche 	
Bank will be efficiently managed.	
	
We could revise the outlook on Postbank to stable if we perceived that the 	
integration within Deutsche Bank would not be completed within the anticipated 	
time frame and if, at the same time, we revised the outlook on Deutsche Bank 	
stable.	
	
We would revise the outlook to negative if Postbank's "highly strategic" group 	
status to Deutsche Bank were to weaken, a scenario we currently consider to be 	
unlikely, however. 	
	
	
Ratings Score Snapshot	
Issuer Credit Rating                         A 	
	
SACP                                         bbb	
Anchor                                       a-	
 Business Position                           Adequate (0)	
 Capital and Earnings                        Moderate (-1)	
 Risk Position                               Moderate (-1)	
 Funding and Liquidity                       Above Average and Adequate (0)	
	
Support                                      3	
 GRE Support                                 0	
 Group Support                               3	
 Sovereign Support                           0	
Additional Factors                           0	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

