TEXT-S&P revises Deutsche Postbank AG outlook

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- We consider Germany-based Deutsche Postbank AG to be highly strategic to its parent company Deutsche Bank under our group methodology, based on Deutsche Bank's 93.7% stake and an anticipated profit-and-loss transfer agreement. -- There is also a higher likelihood that we would classify Postbank as a core subsidiary of Deutsche Bank within 6-12 months. In addition, Postbank's capital and earnings have improved, in our view, leading us to revise the stand-alone credit profile to 'bbb' from 'bbb-'. -- We are revising our outlook on Postbank to positive from negative and affirming our 'A/A-1' ratings. -- The positive outlook reflects that we could raise the rating on Postbank within the next 6-12 months if, as we anticipate, Postbank's integration with Deutsche Bank continues, leading us to reassess it as a core subsidiary. Rating Action On May 18, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on Germany-based Deutsche Postbank AG to positive from negative. The 'A' long-term and 'A-1' short-term counterparty credit ratings were affirmed. At the same time, we raised our issue ratings on Postbank's hybrid capital instruments to 'BBB' from 'BB' and affirmed our 'BBB+' issue ratings on Postbank's nondeferrable senior subordinated debt. Rationale The outlook revision reflects that we may reclassify Postbank's group status as "core" instead of "highly strategic," as defined in our criteria, within the next 6-12 months. We would then equalize the ratings on Postbank with those on Deutsche Bank AG (A+/Negative/A-1), in line with our group rating methodology. Our assessment reflects the increase of Deutsche Bank's stake in Postbank to 93.7% from 52%, and the anticipated approval of a profit-and-loss transfer agreement in June 2012. Under our group criteria, we do not designate Postbank as a "core" group entity during the first two years after its acquisition. This is because of integration risks and the potential for new, unanticipated risks, although we consider there to be a very low likelihood of such a downside scenario. Our long-term rating on Postbank is one notch below that on Deutsche Bank and represents a three-notch uplift from Postbank's SACP. This reflects our current assessment of Postbank as a "highly strategic" subsidiary of Deutsche Bank, incorporating our anticipation of parental support for Postbank under almost all foreseeable circumstances. We regard Postbank's importance to the German government as high, reflecting its large retail operations. However, we do not include additional notches of support for potential extraordinary government support, since we assign the higher indicative counterparty credit rating resulting from our group support framework or our government support framework. We base the upward revision of Postbank's SACP to 'bbb' from 'bbb-' on our view that the bank's capital and earnings have improved to "moderate" from "weak". Our view is underpinned by our risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio of about 5.3% for Postbank, before concentration and diversification effects, as of year-end 2011 and a projected RAC ratio of about 6% over the next 18 months. Our RAC ratio forecast includes our assumption of full earnings retention, further reductions in Postbank's structured credit portfolio, and small declines of its commercial real estate business. In our view, Postbank has an "adequate" business position, "moderate" capital and earnings, a "moderate" risk position, "above average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity, as our criteria define these terms. Under our bank criteria, we use our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment's economic risk and industry risk scores to determine a bank's anchor, the starting point in assigning an issuer credit rating. Our anchor for a commercial bank operating only in Germany is 'a-', based on an economic risk score of '1' and an industry risk score of '3'. The 'BBB+' issue ratings on Postbank's nondeferrable senior subordinated debt are one notch below Deutsche Bank's SACP. This is because we consider that group support will likely maintain payments on these instruments. Nevertheless, in our view, Germany's legal and regulatory framework allows the authorities to instigate restructuring of a failing bank to the detriment of nondeferrable subordinated debtholders. We raised the issue ratings on Postbank's hybrid capital instruments to 'BBB' from 'BB' because we consider that Deutsche Bank would fully support these instruments in case of need. Outlook The positive outlook reflects that we could reclassify Postbank as "core" to its parent Deutsche Bank within the next 6-12 months. Barring a downgrade of the parent, we would therefore raise the rating on Postbank to 'A+' in line with our group methodology. The positive outlook also incorporates our assumption that Deutsche Bank would provide support to Postbank if needed and that the organizational and operational integration of Postbank into Deutsche Bank will be efficiently managed. We could revise the outlook on Postbank to stable if we perceived that the integration within Deutsche Bank would not be completed within the anticipated time frame and if, at the same time, we revised the outlook on Deutsche Bank stable. We would revise the outlook to negative if Postbank's "highly strategic" group status to Deutsche Bank were to weaken, a scenario we currently consider to be unlikely, however. Ratings Score Snapshot Issuer Credit Rating A SACP bbb Anchor a- Business Position Adequate (0) Capital and Earnings Moderate (-1) Risk Position Moderate (-1) Funding and Liquidity Above Average and Adequate (0) Support 3 GRE Support 0 Group Support 3 Sovereign Support 0 Additional Factors 0 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)