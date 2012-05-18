TEXT-S&P raises BHW Bausparkasse AG Hameln ratings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- We consider Germany-based BHW Bausparkasse AG Hameln (BHW) to be strategically important to its ultimate parent, Deutsche Bank AG, under our group methodology. -- We are raising our long-term counterparty credit ratings on the bank to 'A-' from 'BBB' to reflect potential extraordinary support from Deutsche Bank. -- At the same time, we are raising our ratings on BHW's nondeferrable subordinated debt to 'BBB+' from 'BB+'. -- The outlook is stable, reflecting our assessment that BHW will maintain its strong capital position and stable funding base. Rating Action On May 18, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its long-term counterparty credit rating on Germany-based BHW Bausparkasse AG Hameln (BHW) to 'A-' from 'BBB'. The outlook is stable. At the same time, we affirmed our 'A-2' short-term counterparty credit rating on the bank. In addition, we raised our ratings on BHW's nondeferrable subordinated debt to 'BBB+' from 'BB+'. Rationale The rating actions reflect our revision of BHW Bausparkasse's group status to "strategically important" from "moderately strategically important". The "strategically important" status reflects our view that BHW is unlikely to be sold by its ultimate parent, Deutsche Bank AG. This is because we expect BHW to remain important to Deutsche Bank's long-term business and funding strategy on the basis of BHW's well-known brand in the German building savings ("bauspar") markets. In view of BHW's revised group status, our long-term counterparty credit rating on the bank benefits from three notches of uplift above its 'bbb-' stand-alone credit profile (SACP). We base our assessment of BHW's SACP on the bank's "weak" business position, "strong" capital and earnings, "weak" risk position, "average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity, as our criteria define these terms. Under our bank criteria, we use our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment's economic risk and industry risk scores to determine a bank's anchor, the starting point in assigning an issuer credit rating. Our anchor for a commercial bank operating only in Germany is 'a-', based on an economic risk score of '1' and an industry risk score of '3'. At the same time, we raised our ratings on BHW's nondeferrable subordinated debt to 'BBB+' from 'BB+' on the basis of our hybrid criteria, as we expect group support to be extended to these issues in the event of need. The rating on the subordinated debt is one notch lower than the long-term counterparty credit rating. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our expectation that BHW will maintain its strong capital position and stable funding base. It also factors in our anticipation that Deutsche Bank will leverage BHW's franchise in the German building savings markets and that BHW's operational integration within the Deutsche Bank group will gradually strengthen. We could raise the ratings if BHW's SACP strengthens or if its importance within the Deutsche group increases further. We could lower the ratings if the SACP were to weaken, which is not our base-case scenario, however. In addition, we could consider lowering the ratings if BHW's strategic and operational integration within the Deutsche Bank group does not proceed as we anticipate. A one-notch downgrade of Deutsche Bank would not automatically affect the ratings on BHW. Ratings Score Snapshot Issuer Credit Rating A- SACP bbb- Anchor a- Business Position Weak (-2) Capital and Earnings Strong (+1) Risk Position Weak (-2) Funding and Liquidity Average and Adequate (0) Support 3 GRE Support 0 Group Support 3 Sovereign Support 0 Additional Factors 0 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)