TEXT-S&P raises BHW Bausparkasse AG Hameln ratings
#Credit RSS
May 18, 2012 / 3:22 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P raises BHW Bausparkasse AG Hameln ratings

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
	
Overview	
     -- We consider Germany-based BHW Bausparkasse AG Hameln (BHW) to be 	
strategically important to its ultimate parent, Deutsche Bank AG, under our 	
group methodology.	
     -- We are raising our long-term counterparty credit ratings on the bank 	
to 'A-' from 'BBB' to reflect potential extraordinary support from Deutsche 	
Bank.	
     -- At the same time, we are raising our ratings on BHW's nondeferrable 	
subordinated debt to 'BBB+' from 'BB+'.	
     -- The outlook is stable, reflecting our assessment that BHW will 	
maintain its strong capital position and stable funding base.	
 	
Rating Action	
On May 18, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its long-term 	
counterparty credit rating on Germany-based BHW Bausparkasse AG Hameln (BHW) 	
to 'A-' from 'BBB'. The outlook is stable.	
	
At the same time, we affirmed our 'A-2' short-term counterparty credit rating 	
on the bank. In addition, we raised our ratings on BHW's nondeferrable 	
subordinated debt to 'BBB+' from 'BB+'.	
	
Rationale	
The rating actions reflect our revision of BHW Bausparkasse's group status to 	
"strategically important" from "moderately strategically important".	
	
The "strategically important" status reflects our view that BHW is unlikely to 	
be sold by its ultimate parent, Deutsche Bank AG. This is because we expect 	
BHW to remain important to Deutsche Bank's long-term business and funding 	
strategy on the basis of BHW's well-known brand in the German building savings 	
("bauspar") markets.	
	
In view of BHW's revised group status, our long-term counterparty credit 	
rating on the bank benefits from three notches of uplift above its 'bbb-' 	
stand-alone credit profile (SACP).	
	
We base our assessment of BHW's SACP on the bank's "weak" business position, 	
"strong" capital and earnings, "weak" risk position, "average" funding, and 	
"adequate" liquidity, as our criteria define these terms.	
	
Under our bank criteria, we use our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment's 	
economic risk and industry risk scores to determine a bank's anchor, the 	
starting point in assigning an issuer credit rating. Our anchor for a 	
commercial bank operating only in Germany is 'a-', based on an economic risk 	
score of '1' and an industry risk score of '3'.	
	
At the same time, we raised our ratings on BHW's nondeferrable subordinated 	
debt to 'BBB+' from 'BB+' on the basis of our hybrid criteria, as we expect 	
group support to be extended to these issues in the event of need. The rating 	
on the subordinated debt is one notch lower than the long-term counterparty 	
credit rating.	
	
Outlook	
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that BHW will maintain its strong 	
capital position and stable funding base. It also factors in our anticipation 	
that Deutsche Bank will leverage BHW's franchise in the German building 	
savings markets and that BHW's operational integration within the Deutsche 	
Bank group will gradually strengthen.	
	
We could raise the ratings if BHW's SACP strengthens or if its importance 	
within the Deutsche group increases further.	
	
We could lower the ratings if the SACP were to weaken, which is not our 	
base-case scenario, however. In addition, we could consider lowering the 	
ratings if BHW's strategic and operational integration within the Deutsche 	
Bank group does not proceed as we anticipate.	
	
A one-notch downgrade of Deutsche Bank would not automatically affect the 	
ratings on BHW.	
	
Ratings Score Snapshot	
Issuer Credit Rating                 A-	
SACP                                 bbb-	
Anchor                               a-	
	
Business Position                    Weak (-2)	
Capital and Earnings                 Strong (+1)	
Risk Position                        Weak (-2)	
Funding and Liquidity                Average and Adequate (0)	
	
Support                              3	
GRE Support                          0	
Group Support                        3	
Sovereign Support                    0	
Additional Factors                   0	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

