TEXT-S&P assigns Brunswick Rail proposed notes 'BB-' rating

Oct 16 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its 'BB-' issue rating to the proposed $500 million unsecured notes (the proposed notes) maturing in 2017 to be issued by Brunswick Rail Finance Ltd. (Brunswick Rail Finance). Brunswick Rail Finance is a special-purpose company 100% owned by Russian rail freight car lessor Brunswick Rail Ltd. (Brunswick Rail; BB-/Stable/--), and was incorporated for the purpose of issuing the notes. At the same time, we assigned our recovery rating of '3' to the proposed notes, indicating our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery prospects in the event of a payment default. The issue and recovery ratings on the proposed notes are subject to our satisfactory review of the final documentation. We understand that Brunswick Rail will use the proceeds of the issuance to repay the entire amount of outstanding debt of $277.5 million under its existing $290 million European Bank of Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and $130 million International Financial Corporation (IFC) facility (EBRD/IFC facility), which it entered in 2010, and the remaining proceeds for general corporate purposes. RECOVERY ANALYSIS Our recovery expectations for the proposed notes are underpinned by Brunswick Rail's asset valuation, which we base on its large number of relatively new railcar fleets. Our recovery expectations are also supported by our assessment of Brunswick Rail's "fair" business risk profile. At the same time, our recovery expectations are constrained by our opinion of Brunswick Rail's insolvency jurisdiction of Russia, which we consider to be relatively unfavorable for creditors, and by the unsecured nature of the proposed notes. The proposed notes are guaranteed by subsidiaries representing about 96.2% of Brunswick Rail's EBITDA and 97.5% of its consolidated total assets as of June 30, 2012. The documentation for the proposed notes includes limitations on indebtedness if the consolidated leverage ratio exceeds 4x and the consolidated coverage ratio is less than 2x. There are carve-outs to these covenants for: -- An additional $25 million of secured debt; -- Capitalized lease obligations of up to 10% of consolidated total assets; -- Securitization on a non-recourse basis; and -- Other indebtedness of up to $30 million. The documentation also includes a limitation on liens, with carve-outs for the aforementioned additional secured debt of $25 million and the aforementioned permitted capitalized lease obligations, and any other liens on debt of up to 5% of total assets. The restricted payment clause limits dividend payments and share buy-backs to 50% of consolidated net income accrued from July 1, 2012, plus 100% of net cash proceeds from the issuance of shares. Brunswick Rail Leasing and Brunswick Rail Service borrowed a $250 million IFC loan in May 2012. The loan documentation includes a clause specifying that the existing security on the IFC loan will be released on issuance of the proposed notes, provided the proceeds are used to repay the outstanding EBRD/IFC facility. The IFC loan agreement also includes financial covenants. We understand that the IFC loan will mature at least four months ahead of the proposed notes. Brunswick Rail has an existing $60 million mezzanine facility that it borrowed in December 2010. As per the documentation, on or before the fifth anniversary of the borrowing of the mezzanine facility, mezzanine lenders can request a debt-to-equity conversion of the mezzanine facility in the event of a change of control or public offering. After the fifth anniversary, in the absence of an IPO or change of control, the documentation allows for the conversion of the mezzanine loan to equity. In the absence of such a conversion, the documentation allows for the voluntary prepayment of the mezzanine facility up to an amount calculated in accordance with the restricted payments clause under the proposed notes' documentation. The mezzanine facility holders have a subordination deed in place that subordinates them to the lenders of the IFC loan. We also understand that the mezzanine facility holders have signed a subordination notice that will subordinate the mezzanine debt to the proposed notes. To determine recovery expectations, we simulate a hypothetical default scenario. We project a hypothetical default in 2015, triggered by deterioration in Brunswick Rail's operating performance amid an economic and financial downturn, leading to termination of some of the contracts and loss of clients to competitors. This would result in a steady decline in revenue, deteriorating profitability, negative free cash flow, and eventually in a payment default in 2015 due to Brunswick Rail's inability to pay cash interest on all its debt and scheduled amortization under its IFC loan. Given Brunswick Rail's significant market positions in the niche railcar leasing market, we value the company as a going concern at the point of default. We use a discrete asset methodology to value the company because we believe that it has an extensive asset base. We estimate that Brunswick Rail's stressed enterprise value would be about $715 million at default in 2015, based on haircuts that we apply to third-party valuations of Brunswick Rail's railcar fleets. We deduct from the stressed enterprise value priority liabilities of $50 million, comprising enforcement costs, resulting in a net enterprise value of about $665 million. We further deduct finance leases of $136 million and the IFC loan of $141 million that will remain outstanding in the year of default. We treat the IFC loanholders as structurally senior to the proposed noteholders since the loan sits at the level of the operating subsidiaries. However, we note that the proposed notes are guaranteed by the two denominated borrowers of the IFC loan. The remaining value would, in our view, enable the proposed noteholders to achieve recovery of slightly more than the 50%-70% range at the point of default. However, the recovery rating on the proposed notes is '3' to reflect the unsecured nature of notes and the unfavorable jurisdiction of Russia. RELATED CRITIERIA AND RESEARCH -- Brunswick Rail Ltd., May 8, 2012 -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrials Issuers' Speculative-Grade Debt, Aug. 10, 2009 -- Update: Jurisdiction-Specific Adjustments To Recovery And Issue Ratings, June 20, 2008 RATINGS LIST New Ratings Brunswick Rail Finance Ltd. Senior Unsecured Debt* BB- Recovery Rating 3 *Guaranteed by Brunswick Rail Ltd. Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.