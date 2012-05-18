FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch affirms Tyco International ratings
#Market News
May 18, 2012 / 3:21 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch affirms Tyco International ratings

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

May 18 - Fitch Ratings has removed the ratings for Tyco International Ltd.
 (Tyco; NYSE: TYC) and Tyco International Finance S.A. (TIFSA) from
Rating Watch Evolving and affirmed the long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at
'A-' and short-term IDR at 'F2'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. TIFSA is a wholly
owned direct subsidiary of Tyco International Ltd. which guarantees TIFSA's
debt. A full list of Fitch's rating actions is provided near the end of 	
this release.	
	
The rating actions reflect Tyco's solid credit metrics, consistent operating 	
performance, and Fitch's expectation that the company's financial profile will 	
remain stable upon completion of its planned spin-offs of the ADT North America 	
Residential (ADT) and Flow Control (Flow) businesses by the end of September 	
2012. After the separation, Tyco will consist of its Fire & Security business. 	
TIFSA will continue to be a direct subsidiary of Tyco. Tyco's leverage following	
the separation could be slightly lower than historical levels which would 	
provide flexibility to address any unforeseen operating or organizational issues	
without affecting the rating. Tyco plans to have approximately $1.5 billion of 	
debt at separation which Fitch estimates will translate to debt/EBITDA of 	
roughly 1.0 times (x). 	
	
The ratings are subject to completion of the spin-offs consistent with terms 	
previously communicated by Tyco, including a reduction in debt to be funded by 	
special dividends and repayment of intercompany debt from ADT and Flow as part 	
of the separation process. After the separation, outstanding debt at ADT will be	
approximately $2.5 billion, while Flow will have approximately $275 million of 	
debt, net of cash. Tyco's total consolidated debt at March 31, 2012 totaled $4.1	
billion. The ratings are also subject to Fitch's final review of sharing 	
agreements for taxes and other liabilities. ADT will operate as an independent 	
company following the separation. Flow will be acquired by Pentair Inc. 	
immediately after it is spun off.	
	
Tyco will continue to have a global presence, strong market shares, solid cash 	
flow, and low leverage after the separation. Service revenue, which represents 	
slightly less than half revenue in the Fire & Security business, is relatively 	
stable and should mitigate cyclicality in the installation business. Additional 	
restructuring, including the consolidation of numerous locations, should support	
a gradual improvement in profitability. The company can also be expected to 	
focus on expanding in emerging markets, growing the attractive services 	
business, and improving project selectivity. 	
	
Tyco's Fire & Security business is expected to generate annual revenue of 	
roughly $10 billion. The business sells into a wide range of end markets with 	
the largest concentrations in retail, commercial, and industrial markets which 	
comprise roughly 40% of total revenue. A sizeable portion of service revenue is 	
recurring, consisting of maintenance work and security monitoring services. 	
Recurring revenues tend to be fairly stable through the business cycle and 	
provide support for the company's financial results. The combination of the fire	
and security businesses will allow further consolidation where locations 	
overlap, leaving room for margin expansion. Some operational offices will be 	
replaced by new research and development centers to support internal growth. 	
	
Fitch expects the Fire & Security business to generate sufficient cash to fund 	
capital expenditures around 4% of revenue, much of which will be used to expand 	
into strategic markets. Free cash flow should also be sufficient to fund 	
moderate bolt-on acquisitions which could occur as the industry gradually 	
consolidates.	
	
Rating concerns include protracted weakness in non-residential construction 	
activity and execution risks regarding the separation. Some of ADT's and Fire & 	
Security's operations are integrated, and separating the operations could create	
distractions or have a negative impact on near term results. However, the 	
separation is occurring at a deliberate pace and Tyco successfully executed a 	
previous separation in 2007. Tyco's product business sells some products to ADT,	
but typically at arm's-length which reduces the risk of a disruption in revenue.	
Non-residential construction, which represents nearly 35% of total revenue in 	
the Fire & Security business, appears to have stabilized but remains at low 	
levels. 	
	
Concerns also include contingent liabilities. Remaining tax liabilities related 	
to IRS audits have been reserved for, but cash outflows could still be 	
significant. The company will retain a majority of other contingent liabilities 	
including asbestos and environmental liabilities, with Flow Control assuming the	
remainder. Future asbestos claims are partially offset by insurance assets, and 	
environmental liabilities are not expected to be material. Tyco will also retain	
the majority of pension obligations. Net pension obligations, excluding amounts 	
to be assumed by ADT and Flow, totaled $517 million ($325 million U.S., $192 	
million international) as of Sept. 30, 2011. U.S. plans were approximately 62% 	
funded as estimated by Fitch.	
	
The ratings or outlook could be revised upward if Tyco performs effectively as a	
smaller company and shared contingent liabilities remain manageable. Fitch 	
expects Tyco to generate solid cash flow after the separation and maintain 	
strong metrics. The ratings or outlook could be negatively affected if global 	
economic conditions worsen materially, particularly in the non-residential 	
construction sector. The ratings could also be negatively affected if the new 	
management team were to materially alter its financial or operating strategies. 	
	
Tyco's liquidity at March 31, 2012 included $1 billion of cash and $1.5 billion 	
of bank credit facilities, offset by only $3 million of debt due within one 	
year. After the separation, Tyco's liquidity should continue to be sufficient to	
support its operations and financial obligations. The company intends to 	
maintain a minimum cash balance of $300 million along with a targeted revolving 	
credit facility of $750 million which would back commercial paper. 	
	
Fitch has affirmed the ratings for Tyco as follows:	
	
Tyco International Ltd.	
--IDR at 'A-'; 	
--Senior unsecured notes at 'A-';	
--Short-term IDR at 'F2'.	
	
Tyco International Finance S.A. 	
--IDR at 'A-'	
--Senior unsecured revolving credit facilities at 'A-';	
--Senior unsecured notes at 'A-';	
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';	
--Commercial paper at 'F2'.

