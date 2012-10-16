TEXT-Fitch rates HCA Inc proposed notes

Oct 16 - Fitch Ratings has assigned the following ratings to HCA Inc.'s (HCA) $2 billion proposed note issuances: --$1 billion proposed senior secured notes, 'BB+/RR1'; --$1 billion proposed senior unsecured notes, 'B+/RR4'. A full list of HCA's ratings is shown below. The Rating Outlook is Stable. The ratings apply to $27 billion of debt outstanding at June 30, 2012. Fitch expects that the company will apply the proceeds of the proposed notes for general corporate purposes, potentially including reducing its 2013 bank term loan maturity as well as funding an approximately $1.2 billion special dividend to shareholders in the fourth quarter of 2012 (Q4'12). HCA's ratings reflect the following main credit factors: --The company has ample headroom in its credit metrics at the 'B+' rating category. Fitch forecasts total debt-to-EBITDA of 4.4x and EBITDA-to-gross interest expense of 3.6x at the end of 2012; total debt-to-EBITDA above 5.0x could result in a downgrade of the ratings. --HCA's financial flexibility has improved following the extension of the bulk of the 2012-2013 debt maturity wall and refinancing of high coupon second lien secured debt at lower rates. --Fitch expects continued robust discretionary free cash flow (FCF; cash from operations less capital expenditures and distributions to minority interests) of above $1.4 billion annually for HCA in 2012-2013. --While strong cash generation could support debt pay down, Fitch does not believe that there is compelling financial incentive for the company to apply cash to debt reduction. --HCA's debt agreements do not significantly limit the company's ability to undertake leveraging transactions, and the ratings are constrained by the prospect for debt funding of additional shareholder dividends and share repurchases. A demonstrated commitment to maintaining debt below 4.5x EBITDA over the next 12-18 months could support a positive rating action. SOLID FINANCIAL FLEXIBILTY HCA's liquidity profile is basically solid following the extension of the bulk of the company's 2012-2013 debt maturities and the refinancing of its relatively high coupon second lien secured debt at lower rates. At June 30, 2012, near-term maturities in the capital structure include $1.5 billion of unsecured notes and approximately $1.6 billion of bank term loan maturities in 2012-2013. Fitch expects that HCA will apply proceeds of the proposed senior secured notes to reduce its 2013 bank term loan maturities, leaving the company with a still sizeable but manageable maturity schedule in 2012-2013. Financial flexibility adequate to address the remaining 2012-2013 maturities is provided by ample sources of liquidity and solid demonstrated capital market access. At June 30, 2012, HCA's liquidity included $518 million of cash on hand, $3.1 billion of capacity on its bank facility revolving loans and latest 12 month (LTM) FCF (cash from operations less capital expenditures, dividends and distributions) of about 1.5 billion. HCA's LTM EBITDA-to-gross interest expense was solid for the 'B+' rating category at 3.5x and the company had about a 40% EBITDA cushion under its bank facility financial maintenance covenant, which requires debt net of cash maintained below 6.75x EBITDA. CASH GENERATION OUTLOOK Fitch's 2012-2013 operating forecast for HCA projects the company generating $3.7 billion-$3.8 billion in cash from operations (CFO) and $1.4 billion-$1.5 billion in FCF before dividends, assuming capital expenditures of about $1.8 billion and minority distributions of about $420 million. Excluding a 1Q'12 $982 million special dividend payment, FCF before dividends would have been nearly $2.5 billion in the LTM period ended June 30, 2012. Versus the $2.5 billion of pre-dividend FCF generated in the LTM, Fitch's more conservative forecast is driven primarily by higher capital expenditures and cash taxes. In 2011, FCF was boosted by a favorable $800 million swing in cash tax payments versus 2010, mostly due to tax refunds related to settlements that are not expected to reoccur. Also, CFO was boosted by $270 million in 2Q'12 as a result of a settlement from the federal government related to historical Medicare payment rates. CFO was higher than normal across the hospital industry in the first half of 2012 as a result of these one-time payments. Fitch forecasts capital expenditures of $1.8 billion-$1.9 billion for HCA in 2012-2013, up from $1.67 billion in 2011. A higher level of capital expenditures is anticipated across the for-profit hospital industry in 2012. The anticipated increase in spending by the industry is driven by the construction of new and replacement hospitals, maintenance items at recently acquired hospitals and spending to implement electronic health records systems. AGGRESSIVE CAPITAL DEPLOYMENT COULD CONSTRAIN RATINGS Pro forma for the $2 billion proposed notes issuance and assuming half of the proceeds are applied to refinance outstanding debt, Fitch forecasts year end 2012 total debt-to-EBITDA of 4.4x for HCA. At this level, HCA's debt leverage is basically consistent with its peer companies. While FCF generation could support debt pay down, Fitch does not believe that there is compelling financial incentive for the company to significantly reduce its debt balances, so it expects that any further leverage reduction will come from incremental growth in EBITDA. Fitch's near-term (through 2013) operating outlook for HCA does incorporate modestly positive growth in EBITDA. Assuming that the company funds a $1.25 billion dividend in 4Q'12, HCA will have paid out a cumulative $6.525 billion in dividend payments to the company's owners since early 2010. As evidenced by the proposed notes issuance, which is anticipated to increase debt in the capital structure, there is the potential for debt to trend higher in the near term as the result of funding of additional dividends or share repurchases. HCA's debt agreements provide significant capacity for additional dividend payments and share repurchases. Although Fitch expects that a $1.25 billion dividend payment would consume most of the currently available capacity for restricted payments under the bank agreement covenants, additional capacity will build quickly based on 50% of net income. A commitment to maintaining debt below 4.5x EBITDA over the next 12-18 months despite ongoing shareholder friendly cash deployment could support an upgrade of the IDR to 'BB-'. HOSPITAL INDUSTRY OPERATING OUTLOOK Organic top-line trends in the for-profit hospital sector have recently been weak, and Fitch does not see a near-term catalyst for improvement. The most important drivers of the trend are high unemployment and government pricing pressure, exacerbated by the implementation of Medicare payment reforms required by the Affordable Care Act (ACA). Management's cost-cutting efforts and low inflation in labor and supply costs are supporting the industry's profitability. HCA's organic patient volume trends were stronger than that of the broader for-profit hospital sector in 2011 and the first half of 2012. However, a shift to patients with less profitable government health insurance coverage has recently been a headwind to the company's topline growth and profitability. Fitch's near-term (through 2013) operating outlook for HCA incorporates modest positive growth in EBITDA despite a slightly lower level of profitability caused by continued mix shift to less profitable Medicaid and uninsured patient volumes. Fitch expects low-to-mid single digit organic topline growth for HCA in the near term. This is mostly contributed through growth in patient volume since pricing is expected to continue to be strained. Fitch projects a positive benefit to the hospital industry's revenue, EBITDA and FCF from the implementation of the ACA in 2014-2015. The initial benefits to the industry are the result of the health insurance coverage expansion elements of the ACA. An increase in the number of individuals with health insurance will lead to a reduced level of uncompensated care and associated bad debt expense for hospital providers, as well as an increase in the organic volume of patients. The positive boost to financial trends is likely to erode over time as hospital providers experience lower payment rates from both government and commercial insurers in the subsequent years. DEBT ISSUE RATINGS AND RECOVERY ANALYSIS Fitch currently rates HCA as follows: HCA, Inc. --IDR 'B+'; --Senior secured credit facilities (cash flow and asset backed) 'BB+/RR1' (100% estimated recovery); --Senior secured first lien notes 'BB+/RR1' (100% estimated recovery); --Senior secured second lien notes 'BB+/RR1' (100% estimated recovery); --Senior unsecured notes 'B+/RR4' (40% estimated recovery). HCA Holdings Inc. --IDR 'B+'; --Senior unsecured notes 'B-/RR6' (0% estimated recovery). The debt issue ratings are based on a distressed recovery scenario which assumes that value for HCA's creditors will be maximized as a going concern (rather than a liquidation scenario). Fitch estimates a post-default EBITDA for HCA of $3.9 billion, which is a 40% haircut from the LTM EBITDA level of $6.5 billion. A 40% haircut represents roughly the level of EBITDA decline that would trip the 6.75x net leverage bank facility financial maintenance covenant. Fitch then applies a 7.0x multiple to post-default EBITDA, resulting in a post-default EV of $27.2 billion for HCA. The multiple is based on observation of both recent transactions/takeout and public market multiples in the healthcare industry. Fitch significantly haircuts the transaction/takeout multiple assigned to healthcare providers since transactions in this part of the healthcare industry tend to command multiples of closer to 7.0x versus the 9.74x healthcare sector transaction multiple 10-year low. Fitch applies a waterfall analysis to the post-default EV based on the relative claims of the debt in the capital structure. Administrative claims are assumed to consume $2.7 billion or 10% of post-default EV, which is a standard assumption in Fitch's recovery analysis. Also standard in its analysis, Fitch assumes that HCA would fully draw the $4.5 billion available balance on its bank facility revolvers in a bankruptcy scenario and includes that amount in the claims waterfall. The 'BB+/RR1' rating for HCA's secured debt (which includes the bank credit facilities, the first and second lien notes) reflects Fitch's expectations for 100% recovery under a bankruptcy scenario. The 'B+/RR4' rating on the HCA Inc. unsecured notes rating reflects Fitch's expectations for recovery of 40% and the 'B-/RR6' rating on the HCA Holdings, Inc. unsecured notes reflects expectation of 0% recovery. The debt issue ratings are sensitive to the amount and relative ranking of the debt in the capital structure. The current ratings assume that the proposed notes issuance includes $1 billion each of secured notes and HCA Inc. unsecured notes and that the proceeds of the secured notes are applied to reduce the amount of bank debt outstanding. Fitch could adjust the debt issue ratings if the size and use of proceeds of the proposed notes deviates from these pro forma expectations. If HCA elects to upsize the amount of secured debt in the capital structure through the proposed note issuance, it could result in a downgrade of the HCA Inc. unsecured notes because of diminished recovery prospects for those holders. Assuming $1 billion of HCA Inc. unsecured notes are added to the capital structure through the proposed notes issuance, there is capacity to add up to $800 million in additional secured debt without diminishing recovery prospects for the HCA Inc. unsecured note holders to below the 'RR4' recovery band of 31%-50%, causing a downgrade of the HCA Inc. unsecured notes by one-notch, to 'B/RR5'. The ratings on the secured debt and the HCA Holdings Inc. unsecured notes would not be affected. HCA has good incremental capacity for additional secured debt issuance under its debt agreements. The only limit on secured debt is a 3.75x first lien leverage ratio test in the bank agreements. First lien debt includes the bank debt and the first lien secured notes. At June 30, 2012, total first lien debt equaled $17.4 billion and 2.7x debt-to-EBITDA. Based on $6.5 billion in LTM EBITDA, Fitch estimates total first lien secured debt capacity of $24.3 billion, implying additional first lien capacity under the bank agreement covenant of about $6.9 billion. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION An upgrade of the IDR to 'BB-' would be supported by total debt maintained below 4.5x EBITDA and interest coverage above 3.5x EBITDA over the next 12-18 months. Drivers of a positive rating action would include a commitment to maintenance of credit metrics at these levels despite the company's recently shareholder friendly capital deployment activities. A downgrade of the IDR could result from debt above 5.0x EBITDA and interest coverage below 3.0x EBITDA. This could result from a combination of a stressed operating scenario and aggressive capital deployment. Fitch sees the most likely drivers of a stressed operating scenario for HCA as continued weakness in payments. This could be the result of ongoing strained state Medicaid funding in its largest states (about half of revenues come from its 75 hospitals in Texas and Florida) coupled with persistent shift in its mix of patients to those with less profitable Medicaid coverage as well as uninsured patients.