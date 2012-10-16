TEXT-S&P cuts Development Bank of Southern Africa Ltd rating

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- On Oct. 12, 2012, we lowered our long-term foreign currency sovereign credit rating on the Republic of South Africa to 'BBB' from 'BBB+', and our long-term local currency rating to 'A-' from 'A'. -- The outlook on the long-term sovereign credit ratings remains negative. -- We equalize the ratings on the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA) with the rating on South Africa, reflecting our opinion that there is an "almost certain" likelihood that the South African government would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to DBSA if needed. -- We are therefore lowering our long-term foreign currency issuer credit ratings on the DBSA to 'BBB' from 'BBB+' and our long-term local currency rating to 'A-' from 'A'. -- The negative outlook on the long-term rating reflects the outlook on the Republic of South Africa. Rating Action On Oct. 16, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its foreign currency issuer credit ratings on the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA) to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'. At the same time, we lowered the local currency ratings to 'A-' from 'A'. We also lowered the local currency short-term rating to 'A-2' from 'A-1' and affirmed the short-term foreign currency rating at 'A-2'. The outlook is negative. Rationale The ratings on the Development Bank of Southern Africa Ltd. (DBSA) are based on an equalization with the ratings on the Republic of South Africa (foreign currency BBB/Negative/A-2; local currency A-/Negative/A-2), reflecting our opinion that there is an "almost certain" likelihood that the South African government would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to DBSA in the event of financial distress. In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities, our rating approach is based on our view of DBSA's: -- "Critical" role as the South African government's primary vehicle for promoting infrastructure development in the country's municipal and utilities sectors and in the countries of the Southern African Development Community (SADC); and -- "Integral" link with the South African government, through 100% ownership and ongoing government supervision. Our assessment of "almost certain" extraordinary support is reinforced by demonstrations of state support. In November 2009, the government provided DBSA with South African rand (ZAR) 15.2 billion (about $2.1 billion) in debt guarantees and it has stated its commitment to increasing DBSA's callable capital by an equivalent amount to replace the guarantee. DBSA's capitalization, using Standard & Poor's balance-sheet-leverage indicator, remains at strong levels in financial year 2011/12 (ended March 31, 2012) with adjusted total equity accounting for 32.89% of adjusted assets. However, the ongoing trend of quite rapid capital deterioration continues, driven by lower internal capital generation relative to asset accumulation. Over the past four years, total asset growth averaged around 15%, while equity growth was less than 5% over the same period. DBSA also posted a loss of ZAR371 million in 2011/12. The bank recorded a loss on operations largely due to loan- and equity-portfolio deterioration. However, losses were exacerbated by issuing development grants of ZAR324 million. In our opinion, profitability is likely to return in 2012 but will remain somewhat pressured by deflated interest margins and above-average cost of risk. We don't expect further rapid asset growth; we therefore anticipate capitalization will remain strong. Large counterparty concentrations in the loan book remain a risk facing the bank, in our opinion. The largest single-name borrower accounted for 12% of total loans and 29% of adjusted total equity, and the seven largest borrowers were 41% of total loans and 97% of adjusted total equity at March 31, 2012. Loan quality deteriorated somewhat in 2011/12, with nonperforming loans (NPLs, including restructured performing loans) increasing to about 6% of total loans at March 31, driven by deterioration in the private sector, public utilities, and local government sectors. Private sector loans remain disproportionately poorly performing; they represented 21% of total loans, but 54% of total NPLs at March 31, 2012. Similarly, loans outside South Africa are weaker performers; they represented 25% of total loans, but 35% of total NPLs at March 31. DBSA's loan loss reserve coverage is still considered to be modest, despite improving to 39% of nonperforming assets at March 31, 2012. This is partially mitigated by adequate levels of collateralization. Positively, the bank's loan-loss experience has improved somewhat in the year. However, market risks materialized in 2011/12 with large fair value losses emanating from the bank's debt and equity investments accounting for 96% of total revenues. Furthermore, the bank impaired 41% of its held-to-maturity equity investments. DBSA's funding profile benefits from a large capital position and stable medium-to-long-term funds from the domestic capital markets (accounting for 70% of total funds at March 31, 2012) and lines of credit (accounting for 19% of total funds at the same date). Its long-term funding ratio of over 90% compares very well to private-sector South African banks. Liquidity is considered to be adequate. At March 31, 2012, cash and available-for-sale liquid securities covered more than 100% of funds maturing within one year. Outlook The negative outlook reflects the outlook on South Africa. The ratings on DBSA will move in conjunction with those on the sovereign as long as we assess the likelihood of support as "almost certain". We expect this will remain the case because infrastructure improvements and development of the municipal sector will likely continue to be government priorities, underpinning our view of DBSA's critical role in and integral link with South Africa's public policy. The negative outlook on the Republic of South Africa reflects our view that the medium-term political, economic, and fiscal ramifications of South Africa's social tensions could deteriorate beyond our current expectations. The difficulty of addressing economic and social imbalances could be exacerbated by increasing external pressure in the context of sluggish global growth or investor risk aversion. Ratings List Downgraded; Ratings Affirmed To From Development Bank of Southern Africa Ltd. Sovereign Credit Rating Foreign Currency BBB/Negative/A-2 BBB+/Negative/A-2 Local Currency A-/Negative/A-2 A/Negative/A-1 Senior Unsecured A- A (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)