TEXT-S&P cuts CORES to 'BBB-/A-3'
#Market News
October 16, 2012 / 3:40 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P cuts CORES to 'BBB-/A-3'

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

Overview
     -- We lowered our long- and short-term sovereign credit ratings on Spain 
to 'BBB-/A-3' from 'BBB+/A-2' and assigned a negative outlook to the long-term 
rating on Oct. 10, 2012. 
     -- We equalize the ratings on Corporacion de Reservas Estrategicas de 
Productos Petroliferos (CORES) with those on Spain, reflecting our opinion of 
an almost certain likelihood CORES would receive timely and sufficient 
extraordinary support from the Spanish government in the event of financial 
stress. 
     -- Consequently, we are lowering our long and short-term ratings on CORES 
to 'BBB-/A-3' from 'BBB+/A-2'.
     -- The negative outlook on CORES primarily reflects that on Spain. 

Rating Action
On Oct. 16, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered to 'BBB-/A-3' 
from 'BBB+/A-2' its long- and short-term issuer credit ratings on Corporacion 
de Reservas Estrategicas de Productos Petroliferos (CORES), the company 
responsible for managing Spain's strategic oil reserves. The outlook is 
negative.

Rationale
The downgrade of CORES reflects a similar action on the Kingdom of Spain 
(BBB-/Negative/A-3), (see "Spain Ratings Lowered To 'BBB-/A-3' On Mounting 
Economic And Political Risks; Outlook Negative," published on Oct. 10, 2012 on 
RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal). We consider CORES to be a 
government-related entity (GRE). In accordance with our criteria for rating 
GREs we believe there is an "almost certain" likelihood that the Spanish 
government would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to CORES 
in the event of financial distress.

CORES is a corporation governed by public law, but with a distinct legal 
status and acting under private law. It conducts its activities under the 
tutelage of the central government, exercised through the Ministry of 
Industry, Energy, and Tourism. We consider it to be a government-related 
entity (GRE). Our opinion of an almost certain likelihood of support reflects 
our view of CORES':

     -- "Integral" link with the Spanish government. CORES is a public-law 
entity, tightly controlled and supervised by the Spanish Ministry of Industry. 
We see CORES as an extension of the government, specifically mandated to build 
up, manage, and control the nation's strategic oil reserves in accordance with 
EU and international legislation. CORES does not receive funds from the 
government, nor does it benefit from any explicit guarantee on its 
liabilities. However, the government provides CORES with what we see as strong 
ongoing support in the form of a regulatory framework under which oil and gas 
operators have the obligation to pay whatever fees are necessary to fully 
cover all of CORES' costs--including debt service. We believe that this 
framework would safeguard a smooth sovereign takeover of CORES' obligations if 
needed.

     -- "Critical" role as an entity specifically formed to provide a 
strategic public service on behalf of the Spanish government. CORES has a 
specific mandate to monitor the level of Spain's oil reserves--virtually all 
of which come from imports--and ensure that they are sufficient to cover the 
country's oil consumption needs. Only the government itself would, in our 
opinion, be able to undertake CORES' mandate.

CORES borrows from local and international financial markets to finance the 
purchase of oil stocks. Its total debt was EUR1.9 billion on Dec. 31, 2011.
 
Liquidity
CORES' liquidity is adequate, in our view given that CORES takes into 
consideration all of its expenses, including debt service, when determining 
the annual fees applicable to its members. These fees are typically set with 
very conservative assumptions about expected expenditures. As a result CORES 
normally returns excess fees to operators at year end, although it could 
retain excess fees as reserves if necessary. Fees are cashed in monthly, 
ensuring regular access to liquidity inflows.  

CORES' long-term debt accounts for 86% of the total. As of Oct. 5, 2012, CORES 
had credit lines of EUR305 million, of which EUR51 million were available. CORES
faces debt repayments of EUR599 million in 2013--EUR350 million from long-term 
debt, and EUR249.5 million from the renewal of credit lines. 

We understand that CORES has already refinanced its credit lines, which expire 
in February 2013, using a combination of sources including bank loans, new 
credit lines, and the sale of excess oil reserves for an estimated EUR73 
million. We expect that CORES will fund its EUR350 million long-term debt 
maturity, which is due in June, by issuing debt in the capital markets, or 
signing loans with the banking sector. 

CORES may also choose to meet part of its remaining financing needs for the 
year 2013 by selling additional excess reserves. A drop in petroleum product 
consumption due to the economic crisis in Spain has left CORES' holding 
reserves above the legally established limits. Based on current prices, CORES 
estimates it could receive up to EUR520 million from the sale of these reserves,
for which there is a liquid market. CORES can choose how much of the excess to 
sell and would be legally obliged to use any proceeds from sales to reduce its 
indebtedness.   

Finally, in our view CORES may also decide to set higher fees for its members 
for the year 2013 to cover all or part of its long-term debt maturities, 
although we consider it unlikely that CORES would have to resort to this 
option.

Outlook
The negative outlook on CORES primarily reflects that on Spain. A downgrade of 
the sovereign would also result in a downgrade of CORES.

We might also lower the rating if, contrary to our current expectation, CORES 
was not be able to access funding smoothly through a combination of bank loans 
or bonds, sale of oil reserves or higher fees to its members, or ultimately 
the support of Spain's government. 

We believe it is unlikely that the combination of all these alternative 
sources of funding would prove insufficient to meet CORES' financing needs for 
2013. 

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 
9, 2010
     -- Government-Related Entities CORES, ICO, And SEPI Downgraded To 
'BBB+/A-2' On Spain Downgrade; Outlooks Are Negative, April 30, 2012
     -- Spain's Corporacion de Reservas Estrategicas de Productos Petroliferos 
Downgraded To 'A/A-1' Following Action On Spain, Jan. 17, 2012
     -- Spain Ratings Lowered To 'BBB-/A-3' On Mounting Economic And Political 
Risks; Outlook Negative, Oct. 10, 2012

Ratings List
Downgraded                                     
Corporacion de Reservas Estrategicas de Productos Petroliferos
                                   To                From
 Issuer Credit Rating              BBB-/Negative/A-3 BBB+/Negative/A-2
 Senior Unsecured                  BBB-              BBB+
 

Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
