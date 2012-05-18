FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch cuts Greek banks ratings to 'CCC'
May 18, 2012 / 4:25 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch cuts Greek banks ratings to 'CCC'

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
    May 18 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded National Bank of Greece's, Efg
Eurobank Ergasias', Alpha Bank's, Piraeus Bank's and Agricultural Bank of
Greece's Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) and Support Rating Floors (SRF)
to 'CCC' from 'B-' and Short-term IDRs to 'C' from 'B'. The Viability Rating
(VR) of the five banks has been affirmed at 'f'. A full list of 	
rating actions is at the end of this comment.	
	
The rating actions follow the downgrade of Greece's sovereign rating to 'CCC' 	
from 'B-' (see "Fitch Takes Negative Rating Actions on Greece" dated 17 May 2012	
on www.fitchratings.com). State-guaranteed issues have been also downgraded to 	
'CCC' from 'B-'. 	
	
The five Greek banks' Long-term IDRs remain on their SRF which has been 	
downgraded to 'CCC' to reflect the heightened risk that Greece may not be able 	
to sustain its membership of Economic and Monetary Union (EMU). 	
	
In the event that the new general elections scheduled for 17 June fail to 	
produce a government with a mandate to continue with the EU-IMF programme of 	
fiscal austerity and structural reform, an exit of Greece from EMU would be 	
probable and/or this could be followed by a withdrawal of international support 	
to Greek banks. A Greek exit would likely result in widespread default on 	
private sector as well as sovereign euro-denominated obligations.	
	
Following Greek banks' large losses in 2011, after impairing their Greek 	
government debt exposure from the Private Sector Involvement (PSI) Plus, EUR18bn	
capital support through the Hellenic Financial Stability Fund (HFSF) as part of 	
the IMF/EU support programmes has been committed to raise the four major Greek 	
banks' total capital adequacy ratio to the required minimum 8%.  However, such 	
support has not yet been transferred to the banks and further capital injections	
will be needed to reach the minimum 9% core capital ratio required by the Bank 	
of Greece by September 2012. 	
	
The Bank of Greece and the ECB have continued to provide emergency liquidity 	
assistance which has absorbed deposit outflows from the banking system to date. 	
	
 	
	
Greek banks' VR of 'f' reflects the banks' failure if they had not received 	
external support. At the moment they effectively receive all capital needed, and	
if the situation in the country stabilises and liquidity is restored, Fitch will	
upgrade the banks' VR to a rating level commensurate with its post-supported 	
financial strength. However, Fitch anticipates that the VR of Greek banks will, 	
at best, remain at a deeply sub-investment grade rating level to reflect the 	
numerous challenges they are faced with and their substantial weak credit 	
fundamentals. 	
	
As a result of the above rating actions and increased encumbrance assets, banks'	
senior unsecured debt ratings have been downgraded to 'CC'/'RR5' from 'B-'/'RR4'	
in line with Fitch's criteria. The 'RR5' reflects the increased levels of assets	
pledged as collateral by banks, reducing the recovery rate to below average 	
(11%-30%) for senior unsecured creditors. Banks' subordinated and hybrid capital	
issues have been affirmed at 'C'/'RR6' and 'C', respectively.	
	
The rating actions are as follows:	
	
National Bank of Greece S.A.	
Long-term IDR downgraded to 'CCC' from 'B-'	
Short-term IDR downgraded to 'C' from 'B'	
VR affirmed at 'f'	
Support Rating affirmed at '5' 	
Support Rating Floor revised to 'CCC' from 'B-'; 	
Senior notes downgraded to 'CC'/'RR5' from 'B-'/'RR4'	
Short-term senior notes downgraded to 'C' from 'B'; 	
Hybrid capital affirmed at 'C'	
State-guaranteed issues downgraded to 'CCC' from 'B-'	
	
Efg Eurobank Ergasias S.A.	
Long-term IDR downgraded to 'CCC' from 'B-'	
Short-term IDR downgraded to 'C' from 'B'	
VR affirmed at 'f'	
Support Rating affirmed at '5' 	
Support Rating Floor revised to 'CCC' from 'B-' 	
Senior notes downgraded to 'CC'/'RR5' from 'B-'/'RR4'	
Short-term senior notes downgraded to 'C' from 'B'	
Market-Linked Senior notes downgraded to 'CCemr'/'RR5' from 'B- emr'/'RR4'	
Commercial paper downgraded to 'C' from 'B'	
Subordinated notes affirmed at 'C'/'RR6'	
Hybrid capital affirmed at 'C' 	
State-guaranteed issues downgraded to 'CCC' from 'B-'	
Short-term state-guaranteed issues downgraded to 'C' from 'B'	
	
Alpha Bank S.A.	
Long-term IDR downgraded to 'CCC' from 'B-' 	
Short-term IDR downgraded to 'C' from 'B' 	
VR affirmed at 'f'	
Support Rating affirmed at '5' 	
Support Rating Floor revised to 'CCC' from 'B-' 	
Senior notes downgraded to 'CC'/'RR5' from 'B-'/'RR4' 	
Short-term senior notes downgraded to 'C' from 'B'	
Market-Linked Senior notes downgraded to 'CCemr'/'RR5' from 'B- emr'/'RR4'	
Subordinated notes affirmed at 'C'/'RR6'	
Junior subordinated notes affirmed at 'C'  	
Hybrid capital affirmed at 'C' 	
State-guaranteed issues downgraded to 'CCC' from 'B-' 	
Short-term state-guaranteed issues downgraded to 'C' from 'B'	
	
Piraeus Bank S.A.	
Long-term IDR downgraded to 'CCC' from 'B-'	
Short-term IDR downgraded to 'C' from 'B'	
VR affirmed at 'f'	
Support Rating affirmed at '5' 	
Support Rating Floor revised to 'CCC' from 'B-'	
Senior notes downgraded to 'CC'/'RR5' from 'B-'/'RR4'	
Commercial paper downgraded to 'C' from 'B'	
State-guaranteed issues downgraded to 'CCC' from 'B-'	
	
Agricultural Bank of Greece (ATEbank)	
Long-term IDR downgraded to 'CCC' from 'B-'; Removed from Rating Watch Negative 	
(RWN)	
Short-term IDR downgraded to 'C' from 'B'; Removed from RWN 	
VR affirmed at 'f'	
Support Rating affirmed at '5' 	
Support Rating Floor revised to 'CCC' from 'B-'; Removed RWN	
State-guaranteed issues downgraded to 'CCC' from 'B-' 	
	
The rating impact, if any, from the above rating actions on Greek banks' 	
subsidiaries and covered bonds will be detailed in separate comments.	
	
In Fitch's rating criteria, a bank's standalone risk is reflected in Fitch's VR 	
and the prospect of external support is reflected in Fitch's Support Ratings. 	
Collectively these ratings drive Fitch's Long- and Short-term IDRs.	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

