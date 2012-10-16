FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P cuts Santander BanCorp ratings to 'BBB-/A-3'
October 16, 2012

TEXT-S&P cuts Santander BanCorp ratings to 'BBB-/A-3'

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Overview
     -- On Oct. 10, 2012, Standard & Poor's lowered its long-term sovereign 
credit rating on the Kingdom of Spain to 'BBB-' from 'BBB+', and on Oct. 15, 
we lowered our ratings on Banco Santander S.A. to 'BBB' from 'A-'.
     -- Under our group rating methodology, we view Santander BanCorp, which 
is based in Puerto Rico, as moderately strategic to its parent, Banco 
Santander S.A.
     -- We are lowering our issuer credit ratings on Santander BanCorp to 
'BBB-/A-3' from 'BBB/A-2'.
     -- The outlook on Santander BanCorp is negative, reflecting the outlook 
on its parent.

Rating Action
On Oct. 16, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its issuer credit 
ratings on Santander BanCorp to 'BBB-/A-3' from 'BBB/A-2'. The outlook on the 
long-term rating is negative. We also lowered the issue ratings on Santander 
BanCorp's two subordinated debt issues to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'.

Rationale
We lowered our ratings on Santander BanCorp, which is based in Puerto Rico, as 
a result of the downgrade of its parent, Banco Santander S.A. 
(BBB/Negative/A-2), on Oct. 15. The downgrade of Banco Santander S.A. follows 
our Oct. 10, 2012, downgrade of our sovereign rating on the Kingdom of Spain 
to 'BBB-/A-3' from 'BBB+/A-2'. We continue to view wholly owned Santander 
BanCorp as "moderately strategic" to its parent.

Our stand-alone credit profile (SACP) for Santander BanCorp remains 'bbb-'. 
According to our criteria, we don't incorporate any uplift or support into the 
issuer credit rating based on the company's strategic importance to its 
parent. Under our group methodology, the indicative long-term issuer credit 
rating on a "moderately strategic" subsidiary is generally one notch above the 
subsidiary's SACP, subject to a cap of one rating notch below the group credit 
profile (GCP).

Outlook
The negative outlook on Santander BanCorp reflects the outlook on its parent, 
Banco Santander S.A., which, in turn, reflects the outlook on the sovereign 
ratings on Spain.

Ratings Score Snapshot
                               To                  From
Issuer Credit Rating           BBB-/Negative/A-3   BBB/Stable/A-2

SACP                           bbb-                bbb-
 Anchor                        bbb+                bbb+
 Business Position             Moderate (-1)       Moderate (-1)
 Capital and Earnings          Strong (+1)         Strong (+1)
 Risk Position                 Moderate (-1)       Moderate (-1)
 Funding and Liquidity         Below Average       Below Average
                               And Adequate (-1)   And Adequate (-1)

Support                        0                   +1
 GRE Support                   0                   0
 Group Support                 0                   +1
 Sovereign Support             0                   0

Additional Factors             0                   0

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Various Rating Actions On Spanish Financial Institutions Following 
Sovereign Downgrade, Oct. 15, 2012
     -- Spain Ratings Lowered To 'BBB-/A-3' On Mounting Economic And Political 
Risks; Outlook Negative, Oct. 10, 2012
     -- Credit FAQ: Rating A Financial Institution Subsidiary Above Its Bank 
Parent, Oct. 10, 2012
     -- U.S. Large Regional Banks' Second-Quarter Earnings Rose On Lower Loan 
Loss Provisions, Aug. 13, 2012
     -- Ratings On Spain Lowered To 'BBB+/A-2' On Debt Concerns; Outlook 
Negative, April 26, 2012
     -- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
     -- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology, Nov. 1, 2011

Ratings List

Downgraded
                                        To                  From
Santander BanCorp.
 Issuer Credit Rating                   BBB-/Negative/A-3   BBB/Stable/A-2
 Subordinated                           BB+                 BBB-



Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
