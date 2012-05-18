TEXT-S&P revises CMS Energy outlook to positive

Overview -- Michigan-based CMS Energy Corp. has demonstrated effective management of regulatory risk amid a gradually improving state economy. -- We expect that the Michigan regulators are unlikely to raise the existing 10% customer choice cap on electricity sales over the intermediate term. -- We have revised the rating outlook on holding company CMS Energy Corp. and its utility subsidiary Consumers Energy Co. to positive from stable. -- We affirmed the ratings on both entities, including the 'BBB-' corporate credit ratings. -- The positive outlook reflects the company's consistent effective management of regulatory risk, an improvement in the Michigan economy, and our expectations that state legislators won't lift the 10% customer choice cap over the intermediate term. Rating Action On May 18, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised the rating outlook on CMS Energy Corp. and subsidiary Consumers Energy Co. to positive from stable. At the same time, we affirmed our ratings on CMS Energy Corp. and subsidiary Consumers Energy Co., including the 'BBB-' corporate credit ratings. Rationale The outlook revision is based on the company's effective management of regulatory risk, the gradual improvement in Michigan's economy, and our expectations that Michigan legislators won't lift the 10% customer choice cap-which limits the percent of sales that can be provided by alternative suppliers-in the intermediate term. The positive outlook indicates at least a one-in-three probability that we could raise the ratings over the next year if these expectations are sustained. Standard & Poor's Ratings Services bases its ratings on Jackson, Mich.-based CMS Energy Corp. on its "excellent" business risk profile and "aggressive" financial risk profile under our criteria. CMS' subsidiaries include Consumers Energy Co., an electric and natural gas utility; CMS Enterprises, an independent power generation and energy resource management company; and EnerBank USA. Based on the combination of future earnings, cash flow, and capital expenditures, we currently view CMS as about 95% regulated utility and 5% nonutility. The excellent business risk profile primarily reflects CMS' monopolistic, lower-risk rate-regulated electric and natural gas distribution businesses that provide an essential service. The company has taken steps to engage legislators and regulators to effect permanent reforms in the regulatory process. In 2008, the state legislature approved a 12-month deadline for rate cases, a six-month self-implementation of rate increases, and a forward-looking test year. Despite a recent setback regarding decoupling electric revenues from sales, we expect that the regulatory environment will remain favorable for the long term because the reforms are institutional and are intended to be permanent. The subsequent 16 rate case orders, which we view overall as credit-supportive, have only reinforced this expectation. Additionally, the successful implementation and execution of the legislative reforms during the height of the recession is a reflection of the company's effective management of regulatory risk. The Michigan economy, although still weak, has steadily improved from 2009 when it had the highest unemployment rate in the U.S. at 14.2% and two of its large auto manufacturers subsequently filed for bankruptcy. Today Michigan's 8.5% unemployment rate is in line with the U.S. average of 8.1%, representing significant economic improvement. Given this gradual economic recovery, our analysis of CMS assumes that the Michigan economy will not double dip and will continue to very slowly improve over the intermediate term. The 10% cap on electric choice that legislators could lift at some point marginally affects CMS' business risk profile, in our view. The 2008 Energy Law revised the Customer Choice Act by limiting alternative electric supply to 10% of an electric utility's weather-adjusted retail sales of the preceding calendar year. While legislators have introduced bills to increase the cap, we do not expect them to change it over the intermediate term. If they do raise the cap, however, CMS' business risk profile and credit rating would be pressured. The aggressive financial risk profile reflects the company's elevated debt leverage. For the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2011, adjusted debt to total capital improved to 73.9% from 75.7% at the end of 2010. The company's cash flow measures have shown modest improvement as rate case increases continue to take hold. For the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2011, adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to total debt improved to 14.4% from 13.2% at the end of 2010, and adjusted debt to EBITDA remained about 5.0x. We expect the company to maintain these financial measures over the intermediate term as a result of increased cash flows from the pending rate cases, offset in part by the continued heavy capital expenditures for smart-grid improvements, environmental expenses, and renewable energy. Because of these large capital spending programs, we expect that Consumers Energy will continue to file rate cases regularly. We expect CMS' discretionary cash flow to be negative over the intermediate term, reflecting increased capital expenditures of more than $1.2 billion annually. Fundamentally, we expect that CMS will continue to fund its investments and maturities in a manner that minimally preserves its credit quality. Liquidity Our short-term rating on CMS is 'A-3'. The company has "adequate" liquidity and can more than cover its needs for the foreseeable future, even if FFO declines. Our liquidity assessment is based on the following factors and assumptions: -- We expect the company's liquidity sources (including cash, FFO, and credit facility availability) to exceed its uses by about 1.3x over the next 12 months. -- Debt maturities are significant over the intermediate term, with about 20% of CMS' total long-term outstanding debt maturing during the next three years. -- Even if EBITDA declines by 15%, we believe net sources will be well in excess of liquidity requirements. -- The company can absorb high-impact, low-probability events with limited need for refinancing, has the flexibility to lower capital spending, has sound bank relationships and solid standing in the credit markets, and has generally prudent risk management. In our analysis, we assumed liquidity of about $2.6 billion over the next 12 months, primarily consisting of cash, FFO, and availability under the credit facilities. Recently Consumers Energy extended its $150 million credit facility to 2017. Additionally, CMS has more than $1 billion under various revolving credit facilities that do not expire until 2016. We estimate the company will use about $1.9 billion over the same period for capital spending, debt maturities, working capital needs, and shareholder dividends. CMS' credit agreement includes a financial covenant limiting its debt to EBITDA to 6x. As of March 31, 2012, the debt to EBITDA, as defined in the credit agreement, was 5.0x, demonstrating sufficient cushion with respect to the facility's financial covenant. Outlook The positive rating outlook reflects Standard & Poor's baseline forecast that FFO to debt will generally be greater than 13% and debt to EBITDA will be consistently lower than 5x. We could raise the rating if the company is able to continue to manage its regulatory risk while maintaining FFO to debt of about 13%-15% and debt to EBITDA lower than 5x. Significant risks include rate case order outcomes and assumed continued economic stability. We would revise the outlook to stable if state legislators lift the 10% customer choice cap or FFO to debt drops below 12% on a sustained basis. Related Criteria And Research -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009. -- Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action To From CMS Energy Corp. Corporate Credit Rating BBB-/Positive/A-3 BBB-/Stable/A-3 CMS Energy Michigan L.P. Consumers Energy Co. Corporate Credit Rating BBB-/Positive/-- BBB-/Stable/-- Ratings Affirmed; Recovery Rating Unchanged CMS Energy Corp. Senior Unsecured BB+ Preferred Stock BB Consumers Energy Co. Senior Secured BBB+ Recovery Rating 1+ Preferred Stock BB