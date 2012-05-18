FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P revises CMS Energy outlook to positive
May 18, 2012 / 4:30 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P revises CMS Energy outlook to positive

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

Overview	
     -- Michigan-based CMS Energy Corp. has demonstrated effective
management of regulatory risk amid a gradually improving state economy.	
     -- We expect that the Michigan regulators are unlikely to raise the 	
existing 10% customer choice cap on electricity sales over the intermediate 	
term.	
     -- We have revised the rating outlook on holding company CMS Energy Corp. 	
and its utility subsidiary Consumers Energy Co. to positive from stable.	
     -- We affirmed the ratings on both entities, including the 'BBB-' 	
corporate credit ratings.	
     -- The positive outlook reflects the company's consistent effective 	
management of regulatory risk, an improvement in the Michigan economy, and our 	
expectations that state legislators won't lift the 10% customer choice cap 	
over the intermediate term.	
	
Rating Action	
On May 18, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised the rating outlook 	
on CMS Energy Corp. and subsidiary Consumers Energy Co. to positive from 	
stable. At the same time, we affirmed our ratings on CMS Energy Corp. and 	
subsidiary Consumers Energy Co., including the 'BBB-' corporate credit ratings.	
	
Rationale	
The outlook revision is based on the company's effective management of 	
regulatory risk, the gradual improvement in Michigan's economy, and our 	
expectations that Michigan legislators won't lift the 10% customer choice 	
cap-which limits the percent of sales that can be provided by alternative 	
suppliers-in the intermediate term. The positive outlook indicates at least a 	
one-in-three probability that we could raise the ratings over the next year if 	
these expectations are sustained.	
	
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services bases its ratings on Jackson, Mich.-based 	
CMS Energy Corp. on its "excellent" business risk profile and "aggressive" 	
financial risk profile under our criteria. CMS' subsidiaries include Consumers 	
Energy Co., an electric and natural gas utility; CMS Enterprises, an 	
independent power generation and energy resource management company; and 	
EnerBank USA. Based on the combination of future earnings, cash flow, and 	
capital expenditures, we currently view CMS as about 95% regulated utility and 	
5% nonutility.	
	
The excellent business risk profile primarily reflects CMS' monopolistic, 	
lower-risk rate-regulated electric and natural gas distribution businesses 	
that provide an essential service.	
	
The company has taken steps to engage legislators and regulators to effect 	
permanent reforms in the regulatory process. In 2008, the state legislature 	
approved a 12-month deadline for rate cases, a six-month self-implementation 	
of rate increases, and a forward-looking test year. Despite a recent setback 	
regarding decoupling electric revenues from sales, we expect that the 	
regulatory environment will remain favorable for the long term because the 	
reforms are institutional and are intended to be permanent. The subsequent 16 	
rate case orders, which we view overall as credit-supportive, have only 	
reinforced this expectation. Additionally, the successful implementation and 	
execution of the legislative reforms during the height of the recession is a 	
reflection of the company's effective management of regulatory risk.	
	
The Michigan economy, although still weak, has steadily improved from 2009 	
when it had the highest unemployment rate in the U.S. at 14.2% and two of its 	
large auto manufacturers subsequently filed for bankruptcy. Today Michigan's 	
8.5% unemployment rate is in line with the U.S. average of 8.1%, representing 	
significant economic improvement. Given this gradual economic recovery, our 	
analysis of CMS assumes that the Michigan economy will not double dip and will 	
continue to very slowly improve over the intermediate term.	
	
The 10% cap on electric choice that legislators could lift at some point 	
marginally affects CMS' business risk profile, in our view. The 2008 Energy 	
Law revised the Customer Choice Act by limiting alternative electric supply to 	
10% of an electric utility's weather-adjusted retail sales of the preceding 	
calendar year. While legislators have introduced bills to increase the cap, we 	
do not expect them to change it over the intermediate term. If they do raise 	
the cap, however, CMS' business risk profile and credit rating would be 	
pressured.	
	
The aggressive financial risk profile reflects the company's elevated debt 	
leverage. For the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2011, adjusted debt to total 	
capital improved to 73.9% from 75.7% at the end of 2010. The company's cash 	
flow measures have shown modest improvement as rate case increases continue to 	
take hold. For the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2011, adjusted funds from 	
operations (FFO) to total debt improved to 14.4% from 13.2% at the end of 	
2010, and adjusted debt to EBITDA remained about 5.0x. We expect the company 	
to maintain these financial measures over the intermediate term as a result of 	
increased cash flows from the pending rate cases, offset in part by the 	
continued heavy capital expenditures for smart-grid improvements, 	
environmental expenses, and renewable energy. Because of these large capital 	
spending programs, we expect that Consumers Energy will continue to file rate 	
cases regularly.	
	
We expect CMS' discretionary cash flow to be negative over the intermediate 	
term, reflecting increased capital expenditures of more than $1.2 billion 	
annually. Fundamentally, we expect that CMS will continue to fund its 	
investments and maturities in a manner that minimally preserves its credit 	
quality.	
	
Liquidity	
Our short-term rating on CMS is 'A-3'. The company has "adequate" liquidity 	
and can more than cover its needs for the foreseeable future, even if FFO 	
declines.	
	
Our liquidity assessment is based on the following factors and assumptions:	
	
     -- We expect the company's liquidity sources (including cash, FFO, and 	
credit facility availability) to exceed its uses by about 1.3x over the next 	
12 months.	
     -- Debt maturities are significant over the intermediate term, with about 	
20% of CMS' total long-term outstanding debt maturing during the next three 	
years.	
     -- Even if EBITDA declines by 15%, we believe net sources will be well in 	
excess of liquidity requirements.	
     -- The company can absorb high-impact, low-probability events with 	
limited need for refinancing, has the flexibility to lower capital spending, 	
has sound bank relationships and solid standing in the credit markets, and has 	
generally prudent risk management.	
	
In our analysis, we assumed liquidity of about $2.6 billion over the next 12 	
months, primarily consisting of cash, FFO, and availability under the credit 	
facilities. Recently Consumers Energy extended its $150 million credit 	
facility to 2017. Additionally, CMS has more than $1 billion under various 	
revolving credit facilities that do not expire until 2016. We estimate the 	
company will use about $1.9 billion over the same period for capital spending, 	
debt maturities, working capital needs, and shareholder dividends.	
	
CMS' credit agreement includes a financial covenant limiting its debt to 	
EBITDA to 6x. As of March 31, 2012, the debt to EBITDA, as defined in the 	
credit agreement, was 5.0x, demonstrating sufficient cushion with respect to 	
the facility's financial covenant.	
	
Outlook	
The positive rating outlook reflects Standard & Poor's baseline forecast that 	
FFO to debt will generally be greater than 13% and debt to EBITDA will be 	
consistently lower than 5x. We could raise the rating if the company is able 	
to continue to manage its regulatory risk while maintaining FFO to debt of 	
about 13%-15% and debt to EBITDA lower than 5x. Significant risks include rate 	
case order outcomes and assumed continued economic stability. We would revise 	
the outlook to stable if state legislators lift the 10% customer choice cap or 	
FFO to debt drops below 12% on a sustained basis.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009.	
     -- Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
	
Ratings List	
	
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action	
                                        To                 From	
CMS Energy Corp.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                BBB-/Positive/A-3  BBB-/Stable/A-3	
	
CMS Energy Michigan L.P.	
Consumers Energy Co.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                BBB-/Positive/--   BBB-/Stable/--	
	
Ratings Affirmed; Recovery Rating Unchanged	
	
CMS Energy Corp.	
 Senior Unsecured                       BB+                	
 Preferred Stock                        BB                 	
	
Consumers Energy Co.	
 Senior Secured                         BBB+               	
   Recovery Rating                      1+	
 Preferred Stock                        BB

