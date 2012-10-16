FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P raises Vodacom national scale rating to 'zaAA+'
#Market News
October 16, 2012 / 4:15 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P raises Vodacom national scale rating to 'zaAA+'

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Overview
     -- We lowered the long-term foreign currency sovereign credit rating on 
the Republic of South Africa to 'BBB' from 'BBB+' and the long-term local 
currency rating to 'A-' from 'A' on Oct. 12, 2012.
     -- We subsequently revised our mapping guidelines for our South Africa 
national credit rating scale.
     -- We are raising our long-term national scale rating on South African 
mobile operator Vodacom Group Ltd. to 'zaAA+' from 'zaAA-' and affirming our 
short-term rating at 'zaA-1'. 

Rating Action
On Oct. 16, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its long-term 
South Africa national scale rating on Vodacom Group Ltd. to 'zaAA+'
from 'zaAA-' and affirmed its short-term rating at 'zaA-1'.

Rationale
The rating action follows Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' revision on Oct. 
15, 2012, of guidelines for its South Africa national credit rating scale (see 
"Standard & Poor's Revises Mapping Guidance For South Africa National Credit 
Rating Scale Following Sovereign Downgrade," published Oct. 15, 2012). The 
revised mapping follows the downgrade of our sovereign credit ratings on the 
Republic of South Africa on Oct. 12, 2012. The changes in the mapping table do 
not reflect any change in the fundamental credit quality of any individual 
issuer within the country except for the sovereign. South Africa national 
scale credit ratings express relative opinions about the creditworthiness of 
an issuer or credit quality of an individual debt issue, from strongest to 
weakest, within a universe of credit risk within the country. The changes aim 
at providing more room for differentiating credit quality within the country. 
With the revised mapping, the government of the Republic of South Africa 
remains the most creditworthy borrower within the South African context. 

We continue to view South Africa-based mobile telecommunications services 
provider Vodacom Group Ltd.'s business risk profile as "satisfactory" and its 
financial risk profile as "intermediate."

The ratings on Vodacom are supported by the group's resilient and leading 
position in the maturing South African mobile telephony market. Rating 
strengths also include the group's sustained solid free cash flow generation 
and moderately leveraged balance sheet.

However, our expectations of increasing competition and adverse regulatory 
changes over the next few years in South Africa constrain the ratings. 
Additional credit quality constraints include sizable infrastructure 
investment requirements and growing exposure to higher-than-average political, 
operational, and currency risks in the countries in which Vodacom operates 
outside South Africa.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Standard & Poor's Revises Mapping Guidance For South Africa National 
Credit Rating Scale Following Sovereign Downgrade, Oct. 15, 2012
     -- Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 
2012
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
     -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008 
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

Ratings List
Upgraded; Ratings Affirmed
                                        To                 From
Vodacom Group Ltd.
 Corporate Credit Rating
 South African National Scale           zaAA+/--/zaA-1     zaAA-/--/zaA-1


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

