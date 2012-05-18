FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch raises Thomas & Betts ratings
May 18, 2012
May 18, 2012 / 4:35 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch raises Thomas & Betts ratings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 18 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded Thomas & Betts Corporation's (TNB)
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and long-term ratings to 'BBB+' from 'BBB' and 	
removed the ratings from Rating Watch Positive. The ratings for TNB's senior 	
unsecured bank credit facilities have been withdrawn. The Rating Outlook is 	
Stable. 	
	
TNB announced earlier this week the completion of its acquisition by ABB Ltd 	
(ABB). The rating actions reflect Fitch's IDR of 'BBB+', Stable Outlook, for ABB	
which was affirmed in January 2012 when ABB announced its agreement to acquire 	
TNB for approximately $3.9 billion. The upgrade of TNB's ratings to match those 	
of ABB reflects Fitch's view that a strong linkage exists between ABB and TNB. 	
The linkage is demonstrated by the material purchase price for TNB and ABB's 	
rationale for the acquisition. The acquisition complements and broadens ABB's 	
product portfolio, expands its presence in North America, and offers cost 	
synergies. 	
	
Concurrent with completion of the acquisition, $325 million outstanding under 	
TNB's bank credit facility was repaid.  TNB's $250 million 5.625% senior 	
unsecured notes due in 2021 remain outstanding. ABB has not indicated if it will	
assume or guarantee TNB's debt. The recent acquisition is unlikely to represent 	
a Change of Control Triggering Event, which is defined in the indenture as 	
occurring when the notes cease to be rated investment grade by rating agencies, 	
within a specified time frame, due to a change of control.	
	
Fitch has taken the following rating actions:	
	
--IDR upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'; 	
--Senior Unsecured Notes upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'; 	
--Senior Unsecured Bank Facilities upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB' and withdrawn.

