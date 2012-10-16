FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch takes rating actions on 18 Spanish SME CLOs
#Market News
October 16, 2012 / 4:20 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch takes rating actions on 18 Spanish SME CLOs

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Fitch Takes Various Actions on 18 Spanish SME
CLOsOct 16 - Fitch Ratings has maintained 15 classes of nine Spanish SME CLO
transactions on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). In addition, the agency has
affirmed 11 classes of six transactions and removed them from RWN. A full list
of rating actions is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the
link above.

The maintained RWN reflects the continued commitment of the management companies
of the transactions to implement remedial action following the downgrade of the
transaction counterparties. The agency will continue to monitor the progress of
the implementation process and will take rating actions accordingly.

The removal from RWN and affirmations result from the full implementation of
remedial actions taken by respective counterparties following their downgrades.
The account bank providers for these transactions have been transferred to
Barlays Bank plc ('A'/Stable/'F1') or benefit from a guarantee of Societe
Generale ('A+'/Negative/'F1+').

Fitch has assigned a Negative Outlook to classes with ratings that are driven by
the 'AA-sf' rating cap on Spanish structured finance transactions due to the
Negative Outlook on Spain ('BBB'/Negative/'F2'). The Outlook on classes that
have low reserve fund levels and rising delinquency levels is also Negative. The
Outlook on classes that have performed in line with the agency's expectation
since the last review is Stable.


Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.

Source of information: Communication with the management company of the
transactions.

Applicable criteria, 'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria', dated 6 June
2012, 'Criteria for Rating Granular Corporate Balance-Sheet Securitisations (SME
CLOs)', dated 1 June 2012, 'Criteria for Rating Caps in Global Structured
Finance Transactions', dated 2 August 2012 and 'Counterparty Criteria for
Structured Finance Transactions', dated 30 May 2012 are available at
www.fitchratings.com.

Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria
Criteria for Rating Granular Corporate Balance-Sheet Securitisations - SME CLO
Criteria for Rating Caps in Global Structured Finance Transactions
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions

