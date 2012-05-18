FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P takes rating actions on Money Partners Securities
#Financials
May 18, 2012 / 4:55 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P takes rating actions on Money Partners Securities

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

May 18 - OVERVIEW	
	
     -- We have carried out our credit and cash flow analysis, applying our 	
December 2011 U.K. RMBS criteria.	
     -- Delinquencies in these transactions remain at high levels above our 	
U.K. nonconforming RMBS index. 90+ day delinquencies, although stable, remain 	
above 30%.	
     -- Credit enhancement continues to increase for all three transactions, 	
the reserve funds are now fully funded, and excess spread is robust.	
     -- We have taken various rating actions based on our credit and cash flow 	
analysis of the most recent transaction information that we have received.	
     -- Money Partners Securities 1, 2, and 3 are U.K. nonconforming RMBS 	
transactions with loans originated by Money Partners and Kensington Mortgages. 	
The transactions closed between August 2005 and May 2006.	
 	
LONDON (Standard & Poor's) May 18, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services 	
today took various credit rating actions on the notes issued by Money Partners 	
Securities 1 PLC, Money Partners Securities 2 PLC, and Money Partners 	
Securities 3 PLC (see list below).	
	
Today's rating actions follow our credit and cash flow analysis of the most 	
recent transaction information that we have received (February 2012). Our 	
analysis reflects our December 2011 U.K. residential mortgage-backed 	
securities (RMBS) criteria (see "U.K. RMBS Methodology And Assumptions," 	
published on Dec. 9, 2011). We have also applied our 2010 counterparty 	
criteria, taking into account our recent downgrades of the transaction 	
counterparties (see "Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And 	
Assumptions," published on Dec. 6, 2010). The main counterparties in these 	
transactions are Barclays Bank PLC (A+/Stable/A-1) and Royal Bank of Scotland 	
PLC (A/Stable/A-1), acting as account bank and currency swap provider (see 	
below), and the sections below explain the impact of their Nov. 29, 2011 	
downgrades (see "RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
	
     -- U.K. Nonconforming RMBS Index Report Q1 2012: Low Interest Rates Keep 	
Defaults At Bay As The Economy Contracts, May 9, 2012	
     -- European Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 	
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, March 14, 2012	
     -- 122 Ratings In 43 European RMBS Transactions Placed On CreditWatch 	
Negative After Expiry Of Counterparty Remedy Periods, Feb. 7, 2012	
     -- European RMBS CreditWatch Placements Linked To Recent Bank Rating 	
Actions--Dec. 21, 2011, Dec. 21, 2011	
     -- Ratings On 764 Tranches In 119 U.K. RMBS Transactions Placed On 	
CreditWatch Negative After U.K. RMBS Criteria Update, Dec. 12, 2011	
     -- U.K. RMBS Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2011	
     -- Barclays Bank PLC Ratings Lowered To 'A+/A-1' From 'AA-/A-1+' On Bank 	
Criteria Change; Outlook Stable, Nov. 29, 2011	
     -- Royal Bank of Scotland Long-Term Rating Lowered To 'A' On Bank 	
Criteria Change; S-T Rating Affirmed; Outlook Stable, Nov. 29, 2011	
     -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 	
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011	
     -- Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Update, Jan. 13, 2011	
     -- Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions, 	
Dec. 6, 2010	
     -- Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria, May 3, 2010	
 	
RATINGS LIST	
	
Class                Rating	
           To                      From	
	
Money Partners Securities 1 PLC	
EUR255 Million, GBP199.8 Million, And $60 Million Mortgage-Backed Floating-Rate 	
Notes	
	
Ratings Remaining On CreditWatch Negative 	
	
A2a        AAA (sf)/Watch Neg   	
A2b        AAA (sf)/Watch Neg   	
A2c        AAA (sf)/Watch Neg   	
M1         AA- (sf)/Watch Neg   	
	
 These ratings are no longer on CreditWatch for credit and cash flow 	
reasons, but they remain on CreditWatch negative for counterparty reasons.	
	
Ratings Raised And Removed From CreditWatch Negative	
	
M2a        A+ (sf)                 A (sf)/Watch Neg	
M2b        A+ (sf)                 A (sf)/Watch Neg	
B1         A- (sf)                 BBB (sf)/Watch Neg	
B2         BBB (sf)                BB+ (sf)/Watch Neg	
	
Money Partners Securities 2 PLC	
	
EUR191.2 Million, GBP234.7 Million, And $78 Million Mortgage-Backed
Floating-Rate 	
Notes	
	
Ratings Affirmed And Removed From CreditWatch Negative	
	
A2a        A+ (sf)                 A+ (sf)/Watch Neg	
A2c        A+ (sf)                 A+ (sf)/Watch Neg	
M1a        A+ (sf)                 A+ (sf)/Watch Neg	
M1b        A+ (sf)                 A+ (sf)/Watch Neg	
M2a        A- (sf)                 A- (sf)/Watch Neg	
M2b        A- (sf)                 A- (sf)/Watch Neg	
B1         BB (sf)                 BB (sf)/Watch Neg	
	
Money Partners Securities 3 PLC	
	
EUR298 Million, GBP382.95 Million, And $50 Million Mortgage-Backed Floating-Rate	
Notes	
	
Ratings Affirmed And Removed From CreditWatch Negative 	
	
A2a        A+ (sf)                 A+ (sf)/Watch Neg	
A2b        A+ (sf)                 A+ (sf)/Watch Neg	
A2c        A+ (sf)                 A+ (sf)/Watch Neg	
M1a        A+ (sf)                 A+ (sf)/Watch Neg	
M1b        A+ (sf)                 A+ (sf)/Watch Neg	
M2a        A- (sf)                 A- (sf)/Watch Neg	
M2b        A- (sf)                 A- (sf)/Watch Neg	
B1a        BBB- (sf)               BBB- (sf)/Watch Neg	
B1b        BBB- (sf)               BBB- (sf)/Watch Neg	
	
Ratings Lowered And Removed From CreditWatch Negative	
	
B2a        B- (sf)                 B+ (sf)/Watch Neg	
B2b        B- (sf)                 B+ (sf)/Watch Neg	
	
Surveillance Credit Analyst: Neil Monro, London (44) 20-7176-6733;	
                             neil_monro@standardandpoors.com	
Additional Contact: Structured Finance Europe;	
                    StructuredFinanceEurope@standardandpoors.com

