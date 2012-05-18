TEXT-Fitch affirms Westlake Chemical rating

May 18 - Fitch Ratings affirmed the Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of Westlake Chemical Corporatio n (Westlake; NYSE: WLK) at ‘BBB-'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A list of Westlake’s ratings is provided at the end of this release. The ratings reflect Westlake’s strong liquidity, conservative capital structure, and solid free cash flow generation. Westlake’s operations benefit from low-cost ethane based feedstock production and tight polyethylene supply as a result of capacity shutdowns during the recession and slowly recovering demand. Roughly 4% of North American polyethylene capacity was shuttered from 2008 through 2010. Plans to increase Westlake’s backward integration should reduce exposure to cost pressures. Fitch expects the vinyls business to remain challenged by excess capacity and weakness in the construction market. For 2012, Fitch expects Westlake to generate at least $650 million in EBITDA and to burn up to $110 million in cash given the capital spending guidance of $400 million. Fitch expects Westlake to return to free cash flow generation thereafter as projects begin to complete. Westlake’s total debt to latest 12 months (LTM) EBITDA as of March 31, 2012, was 1.3 times (x) and cash on hand was $895 million compared with total debt of $765 million. The company had $384 million available after utilization for letters of credit under its $400 million asset-based lending (ABL) revolving credit facility maturing September 2016. The facility has a 1:1 fixed charges covenant at such times that the borrowing availability is less than the greater of (1) 12.5% of commitments and (2) $50 million. The company has no short-term debt maturities. The next maturity is the company’s $250 million 6.625% senior unsecured notes due 2016. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch’s expectation that Westlake will generate positive free cash flow on average against a backdrop of benign industry conditions. Fitch would consider a negative rating action should there be a substantial change in the company’s strong financial profile whether the result of a sustained cyclical downturn, a sizable leveraged acquisition, or a substantial recapitalization. Fitch would consider a positive rating action if Westlake meaningfully increases its geographic and product diversification while maintaining good margins, consistent free cash flow generation and strong financial profile. Fitch has affirmed Westlake’s ratings as follows: --Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at ‘BBB-'; --Senior secured ABL facility at ‘BBB’; --Senior unsecured notes at ‘BBB-'. The Rating Outlook is Stable.