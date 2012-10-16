FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P cuts Santander Holdings U.S.A. ratings
October 16, 2012

TEXT-S&P cuts Santander Holdings U.S.A. ratings

Overview
     -- On Oct. 15, we lowered our ratings on Banco Santander S.A. (Santander) 
to 'BBB/A-2' from 'A-/A-2'.
     -- Santander Holdings U.S.A. (SHUSA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of 
Santander, and we view SHUSA as highly strategic to its parent.
     -- We are lowering our long-term issuer credit ratings on SHUSA and its 
subsidiary, Sovereign Bank, to 'BBB' from 'BBB+', and we are affirming our 
'A-2' short-term ratings on both entities. 
     -- The outlook on SHUSA and Sovereign Bank is negative, reflecting the 
outlook on the parent, Santander.

Rating Action
On Oct. 16, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term 
issuer credit ratings on Santander Holdings U.S.A. Inc. (SHUSA) and its 
subsidiary, Sovereign Bank, to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'. The outlook is negative. At 
the same time, we affirmed our 'A-2' short-term ratings on both entities.

Rationale
We lowered the ratings on SHUSA and its subsidiary, Sovereign Bank, following 
our downgrade of its parent, Santander, on Oct. 15. We consider these linked 
rating actions because we view SHUSA as "highly strategic" to its parent under 
our group methodology criteria. SHUSA's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) 
remains 'bbb'. Because Santander's group credit profile is now the same as 
SHUSA's SACP, our rating on SHUSA no longer reflects any ratings uplift from 
the parent.

We lowered our ratings on Santander following our Oct. 10 downgrade of the 
Kingdom of Spain to 'BBB-/A-3' from 'BBB+/A-2'. 

Outlook
The negative outlook on SHUSA mirrors that on Santander, which, in turn, 
reflects the negative outlook on Spain. We seldom rate financial institutions 
above the foreign currency rating on the country where the institution is 
domiciled, and, on these occasions, the maximum notching differential is 
generally limited to one notch because of the strong connection we typically 
see between banks' creditworthiness and that of their country of domicile. 
Since our rating on Santander is already one notch above the sovereign rating 
on Spain, we could lower our rating on Santander following a further downgrade 
of Spain. Because we do not view SHUSA or Sovereign Bank as insulated 
subsidiaries or assign external support to them, we expect to cap their 
ratings at the parent level. Therefore, any additional downgrade of the parent 
could lead to corresponding downgrades of these subsidiaries. 

Ratings Score Snapshot
                                   To                    From
Issuer Credit Rating               BBB/Negative/A-2      BBB+/Negative/A-2

SACP                               bbb                   bbb
  Anchor                           bbb+                  bbb+
  Business Position                Moderate (-1)         Moderate (-1)
  Capital and Earnings             Adequate (0)          Adequate (0)
  Risk Position                    Adequate (0)          Adequate (0)
  Funding and Liquidity            Average               Average
                                   And Adequate (0)      And Adequate (0)

Support                            0                     +1
  GRE Support                      0                     0
  Group Support                    0                     +1
  Sovereign Support                0                     0

Additional Factors                 0                     0

