FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT - S&P cuts BBVA USA ratings
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
October 16, 2012 / 4:51 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT - S&P cuts BBVA USA ratings

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
    
Overview
     -- On Oct. 10, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its 
long-term sovereign credit rating on the Kingdom of Spain to 'BBB-' from 
'BBB+'.
     -- As a result, we lowered our ratings on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria 
S.A. on Oct. 15, 2012. In our view, BBVA USA Bancshares is highly strategic to 
its parent, BBVA S.A., under our group rating methodology.
     -- Consequently, we are also lowering our counterparty credit ratings on 
BBVA USA and subsidiary Compass Bank to 'BBB-/A-3' from 'BBB/A-2'.
     -- The outlooks on the long-term ratings on BBVA USA and Compass Bank are 
negative, reflecting the outlook on the parent.
Rating Action
On Oct. 16, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered the ratings on 
BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. (BBVA USA) and Compass Bank to 'BBB-/A-3' from 
'BBB/A-2'. At the same time, we lowered the subordinated and preferred issue 
ratings on Compass Bank by one notch each to 'BB+' and 'BB-', respectively. 
The outlooks on the long-term ratings on BBVA USA are negative, reflecting the 
outlook on the parent, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA S.A.).
Rationale
We lowered our ratings on BBVA USA Bancshares and Compass Bank as a result of 
the downgrade of their parent, BBVA S.A., on Oct. 15. The downgrade of BBVA 
S.A. follows the Oct. 10, 2012, downgrade of the Kingdom of Spain to 
'BBB-/A-3' from 'BBB+/A-2'.

We continue to view wholly owned BBVA USA as highly strategic to its parent. 
Our stand-alone credit profile (SACP) for BBVA USA remains 'bbb' as recent 
financial results of the subsidiary have been generally consistent with our 
expectations. Under our group rating methodology, the indicative long-term 
issuer credit rating (ICR) for a "highly strategic" subsidiary is generally 
one notch lower than the group credit profile (GCP) level unless its SACP is 
either at or above the GCP level (then the indicative long-term ICR could be 
at the GCP level, which is the case here). 
Outlook
The negative outlook on BBVA USA reflects the outlook on its parent, BBVA 
S.A., which mirrors that on Spain's sovereign ratings. We seldom rate 
financial institutions above the rating on the country where the institution 
is domiciled, and, on these occasions, the maximum notching differential is 
generally limited to one notch because of the strong connection we typically 
see between banks' creditworthiness and that of their country. Because we do 
not currently view BBVA USA or Compass Bank as insulated subsidiaries or 
assign external support to them, we expect to cap their ratings at the parent 
level. Therefore, any additional downgrade of the parent could lead to 
corresponding downgrades of these subsidiaries. 

Ratings Score Snapshot
                                 To                  From
Issuer Credit Rating             BBB-/Negative/A-3   BBB/Negative/A-2

SACP                             bbb                 bbb
  Anchor                         bbb+                bbb+
  Business Position              Adequate (0)        Adequate (0)
  Capital and Earnings           Adequate (0)        Adequate (0)
  Risk Position                  Moderate (-1)       Moderate (-1)
  Funding and Liquidity          Average             Average
                                 And Adequate (0)    And Adequate (0)

Support                          0                   0
  GRE Support                    0                   0
  Group Support                  0                   0
  Sovereign Support              0                   0

Additional Factors               0                   0

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.