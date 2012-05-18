TEXT-Fitch cuts Victoria Funding <VCTRAC.UL commercial-backed notes

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) May 18 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Victoria Funding (EMC III) plc's commercial mortgage-backed notes due 2014 notes, as follows: GBP0.2m class D (XS0231023077) downgraded to 'Asf' from 'AAsf'; on Rating Watch Negative (RWN) GBP1.9m class E (XS0231024802) downgraded to 'Csf' from 'CCsf'; Recovery Estimate 70% The downgrade was driven by the remaining loan, the Brisk loan, failing to repay on its scheduled maturity date on 1 September 2011, the decreasing time remaining until final maturity of the notes and the irrecoverable interest shortfall on the class D notes. On the April 2012 interest payment date, the GBP20m Zeelof loan fully repaid, resulting in the full repayment of the class B and class C notes. Consequently, the weighted-average (WA) note margin is now 3.35%, versus the loan margin for the remaining Brisk loan of 1.25%, which indicates that the class E note cannot be serviced in full. While the Brisk loan remains outstanding, the ongoing shortfall will continue to erode principal recoveries for this class of notes. Fitch estimates a principal recovery of 70% of par. Fitch understands from the special servicer that the Brisk loan borrower is attempting to re-finance the loan, but in the current lending climate this could prove difficult. The depressed investment market, in conjunction with the asset's secondary nature, is also likely to hamper any prospective sale of the asset on terms that suit the sponsor. Although the special servicer could enforce the mortgage instead, there is no certainty surrounding timing. In light of this, and despite the low principal balance outstanding on the D notes, Fitch has downgraded this class and placed it on RWN. A further negative outcome for the Brisk loan occurred last week, when Clinton Cards fell into administration. Clintons' administrators announced that all of the Birthdays chain of stores would be closed. Birthdays, the second largest tenant, accounts for circa 20% of the current rental income of the asset. While this will not precipitate a collapse in value, it might cause further delays in resolution. The Brisk loan's collateral, a single secondary retail property located in Coventry, was revalued in July 2011 at GBP2.9m, a slight decline from the original value of GBP3.1m. The results in a loan-to-value ratio LTV of 70.7%, while the ICR as at the last IPD was 1.35x. (Reporting By Hilary Russ)