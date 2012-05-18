FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch cuts Victoria Funding <VCTRAC.UL commercial-backed notes
May 18, 2012 / 5:30 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch cuts Victoria Funding <VCTRAC.UL commercial-backed notes

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
    May 18 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Victoria Funding (EMC III) plc's
 commercial mortgage-backed notes due 2014 notes, as follows:	
	
GBP0.2m class D (XS0231023077) downgraded to 'Asf' from 'AAsf'; on Rating Watch 	
Negative (RWN)	
	
GBP1.9m class E (XS0231024802) downgraded to 'Csf' from 'CCsf'; Recovery 	
Estimate 70% 	
	
The downgrade was driven by the remaining loan, the Brisk loan, failing to repay	
on its scheduled maturity date on 1 September 2011, the decreasing time 	
remaining until final maturity of the notes and the irrecoverable interest 	
shortfall on the class D notes.	
	
On the April 2012 interest payment date, the GBP20m Zeelof loan fully repaid, 	
resulting in the full repayment of the class B and class C notes. Consequently, 	
the weighted-average (WA) note margin is now 3.35%, versus the loan margin for 	
the remaining Brisk loan of 1.25%, which indicates that the class E note cannot 	
be serviced in full. While the Brisk loan remains outstanding, the ongoing 	
shortfall will continue to erode principal recoveries for this class of notes. 	
Fitch estimates a principal recovery of 70% of par. 	
	
Fitch understands from the special servicer that the Brisk loan borrower is 	
attempting to re-finance the loan, but in the current lending climate this could	
prove difficult. The depressed investment market, in conjunction with the 	
asset's secondary nature, is also likely to hamper any prospective sale of the 	
asset on terms that suit the sponsor. Although the special servicer could 	
enforce the mortgage instead, there is no certainty surrounding timing. In light	
of this, and despite the low principal balance outstanding on the D notes, Fitch	
has downgraded this class and placed it on RWN. 	
	
A further negative outcome for the Brisk loan occurred last week, when Clinton 	
Cards fell into administration. Clintons' administrators announced that all of 	
the Birthdays chain of stores would be closed. Birthdays, the second largest 	
tenant, accounts for circa 20% of the current rental income of the asset. While 	
this will not precipitate a collapse in value, it might cause further delays in 	
resolution. 	
	
The Brisk loan's collateral, a single secondary retail property located in 	
Coventry, was revalued in July 2011 at GBP2.9m, a slight decline from the 	
original value of GBP3.1m. The results in a loan-to-value ratio LTV of 70.7%, 	
while the ICR as at the last IPD was 1.35x.	
	
 (Reporting By Hilary Russ)

