#Credit RSS
October 16, 2012 / 5:06 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P cuts Spanish covered bonds ratings

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

     -- On Oct. 10, 2012, we lowered our sovereign ratings on Spain to 
'BBB-/A-3' from 'BBB+/A-2' and assigned a negative outlook to the long-term 
rating.
     -- According to our EMU criteria and as a result of the rating action on 
the sovereign, we are today lowering our ratings on one Spanish public-sector 
covered bond, five Spanish mortgage covered bond programs, and 15 multicedulas 
transactions, to reflect the changed sovereign rating and the impact of 
country-risk exposure on these programs.
     -- Under our criteria, our ratings on Spanish covered bond programs with 
"high" country-risk exposure are capped at 'BBB', while Spanish covered bond 
programs with "low" country-risk exposure cannot be rated higher than 'AA-'.
     -- The rating on one of the mortgage covered bond programs remains on 
CreditWatch negative reflecting the negative CreditWatch on the issuer.
     -- We are also assigning a negative outlook to the ratings on the 
public-sector covered bond and the remaining four mortgage covered bond 
programs, to reflect the negative outlook on Spain.


MADRID (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 16, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services 
today lowered its credit ratings on one Spanish public-sector covered bond, 
five mortgage covered bond programs, and 15 multicedulas ("repackaged" Spanish 
covered bonds) transactions (see list below). 

Today's downgrades follow our downgrade of Spain on Oct. 10, 2012 (see "Spain 
Ratings Lowered To 'BBB-/A-3' On Mounting Economic And Political Risks; 
Outlook Negative," published on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal).

Under our criteria for rating nonsovereign issuers and structured finance 
transactions--including covered bonds--above our rating on the related 
sovereign in the eurozone (European Economic and Monetary Union; EMU), we 
determine the maximum rating differential between sovereign and covered bond 
ratings based on the sovereign rating level and our view of the covered bond 
program's country-risk exposure (see "General Criteria: Nonsovereign Ratings 
That Exceed EMU Sovereign Ratings: Methodology And Assumptions," published on 
June 14, 2011; "EMU criteria"). This assessment caps any potential further 
uplift typically available under our criteria for rating covered bonds (see 
"Revised Methodology And Assumptions For Assessing Asset-Liability Mismatch 
Risk In Covered Bonds," published on Dec. 16, 2009).

Under our EMU criteria, a covered bond program that has what we consider to be 
a "high" country-risk exposure would typically only achieve a one-notch uplift 
above the rating on the country in which the cover pool assets are located. A 
"low" country-risk exposure allows a maximum uplift of six notches above the 
investment-grade rating on the country in which the cover pool assets are 
located. If the sovereign's rating is in the speculative-grade category, the 
maximum uplift is five notches.

We have lowered our ratings on all Spanish covered bond programs where the 
ratings were above the maximum potential ratings that we would assign under 
our EMU criteria.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.'s public-sector covered bond is backed 
solely by public-sector collateral originated in Spain. Under our EMU 
criteria, we classify the country-risk exposure for this bond as "high," and 
following the application of these criteria, our rating on this public-sector 
covered bond is constrained to one notch above our rating on the sovereign, 
which means that the maximum rating on this covered bond is 'BBB'. We have 
therefore lowered our rating on this public-sector covered bond. The outlook 
is negative to reflect that on the sovereign, as any further rating action on 
the sovereign would directly affect our ratings on this public-sector covered 
bond.

When we assess the bonds as having "low" country risk exposure, the maximum 
rating achievable on the covered bonds is six notches above the sovereign 
rating when it is investment-grade. This is the case for CaixaBank S.A., 
Barclays Bank S.A., Ibercaja Banco S.A., Kutxabank S.A., and Deutsche Bank 
S.A.E.'s mortgage covered bonds and the multicedulas transactions. Therefore, 
following our recent downgrade of Spain to 'BBB-', the legislation-enabled 
mortgage covered bonds and multicedulas mortgage covered bonds ratings are 
capped at 'AA-'. The outlook is negative on four of these covered bonds to 
reflect that on the sovereign, as any further rating action on the sovereign 
would directly affect our ratings on these mortgage covered bond programs.

Ibercaja's mortgage covered bonds remain on CreditWatch negative to reflect 
the negative CreditWatch on the issuer credit ratings. The CreditWatch 
placement factors in the possibility that we could downgrade Ibercaja by up to 
two notches. 

We will also review the ratings on the remaining Spanish covered bond 
programs, under our asset-liability mismatch criteria, following today's 
publication on Spanish financial institutions (see "Various Rating Actions On 
Spanish Financial Institutions Following Sovereign Downgrade," published Oct. 
16, 2012). 
 

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

     -- Various Rating Actions On Spanish Financial Institutions Following 
Sovereign Downgrade, Oct. 16, 2012 
     -- Spain Ratings Lowered To 'BBB-/A-3' On Mounting Economic And Political 
Risks; Outlook Negative, Oct. 10, 2012
     -- Covered Bond Ratings Framework: Methodology And Assumptions, June 26, 
2012
     -- Nonsovereign Ratings That Exceed EMU Sovereign Ratings: Methodology 
And Assumptions, June 14, 2011
     -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011
     -- Revised Methodology And Assumptions For Assessing Asset-Liability 
Mismatch Risk In Covered Bonds, Dec. 16, 2009
     -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009


RATINGS LIST

RATINGS LOWERED; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE

                       Rating
Program/      To                    From
Covered bond type

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.      
              BBB/Negative           A-/Negative
Spanish Public-Sector Covered Bonds: Cedulas Territoriales

CaixaBank S.A.
              AA-/Negative          AA+/Negative
Spanish Mortgage Covered Bonds: Cedulas Hipotecarias

Barclays Bank S.A.
              AA-/Negative          AA+/Negative
Spanish Mortgage Covered Bonds: Cedulas Hipotecarias

Kutxabank S.A.
              AA-/Negative          AA/Negative
Spanish Mortgage Covered Bonds: Cedulas Hipotecarias

Ibercaja Banco S.A.
              AA-/Watch Neg          AA/Watch Neg
Spanish Mortgage Covered Bonds: Cedulas Hipotecarias

Deutsche Bank, S.A.E.
              AA-/Negative          AA+/Negative
Spanish Mortgage Covered Bonds: Cedulas Hipotecarias



RATINGS LOWERED

Spanish Mortgage Multicedulas Transactions

AyT Cedulas Cajas Global, Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos: Series XIX
              AA- (sf)              AA (sf)

AyT Cedulas Cajas Global, Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos: Series XX
              AA- (sf)              AA (sf)

AyT Cedulas Cajas Global, Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos: Series XXIII
              AA- (sf)              AA+ (sf)

AyT Cedulas Cajas Global, Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos: Series XXIV
              AA- (sf)              AA (sf)

AyT Cedulas Cajas Global, Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos: Series XXV
              AA- (sf)              AA (sf)
 
AyT Cedulas Cajas Global, Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos: Series XXVI
              AA- (sf)              AA+ (sf)
 
AyT Cedulas Cajas IV, Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos
              AA- (sf)              AA (sf)

Cedulas Grupo Banco Popular 3, Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos
              AA- (sf)              AA+ (sf)

Cedulas TDA 15, Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos        
              AA- (sf)              AA+ (sf)

Cedulas TDA 17, Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos        
              AA- (sf)              AA+ (sf)

Cedulas TDA 18, Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos        
              AA- (sf)              AA+ (sf)
 
Cedulas TDA 20, Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos: Series A1 And A2
              AA- (sf)              AA+ (sf)
 
Cedulas TDA 21, Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos        
              AA- (sf)              AA+ (sf)
 
IM Cedulas 15, Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos        
              AA- (sf)              AA+ (sf)
 
IM Cedulas 1 Grupo Banco Popular, Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos 
              AA- (sf)              AA+ (sf)

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
